Top 10 Best little giant jumbo 3-step lightweight step stool w safety bar Reviews

[ad_1] Not like most lightweight, compact system stepladders, which are typically engineered to be as low-priced as possible, the small big airwing is engineered to be risk-free and moderately priced. The light-weight aluminum airwing opens conveniently from a 3 inch storage profile, still its patent pending pivoting steps supply snug 5-inch treads on each individual rung, with a extremely roomy, comfortable standing platform at the prime. With a lightweight, trim profile and more hefty duty development (ANSI sort iaa – 375 LB score), the airwing is the perfect safe and sound but transportable climbing remedy for anybody from a seasoned construction Pro to a hectic do-it-yourselfer.

At ease standing platform helps prevent foot exhaustion and increases security.

Wide 4.5” rungs with treads maximize ease and comfort when climbing and standing on stepladder.

The AirWing has a slim 3″ storage profile.

Fulfills or exceeds all OSHA and ANSI expectations.

Style IAA rated to keep 375 lbs.

