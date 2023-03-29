Top 10 Best litom solar lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Up to 36 LEDs,Brighter than other photo voltaic lights with 12~24 LEDs.Very low Light Mode(16hrs) / Large Light-weight Mode(8hrs),Automobile on at evening,Automobile off at sunrise.

2 charging modes, photo voltaic charging (8Hrs) appropriate for sunny seasonsUSB charging (4Hrs) suitable for weak sunny seasons.Even in rain and snow seasons, the photo voltaic light-weight will usually mild up your courtyard.

Stick into the floor with stakes, or mount on the wall with the screws involved,you can select the correct way to light-weight up Patio, Porch, Path, Deck, Pool, Property, Backyard, Garage,Driveway, Pathway,and so forth.

Exceptional IP67 waterproof structure can withstand all kinds of horrible temperature.Daufri outside photo voltaic lights have obtained certifications issued by FCC, CE, RoHS, MSDS, etcetera. Be sure to cost it with USB cable for 4 hrs ahead of use.