Top 10 Best lithium solar charge controller Reviews

BSC6048—PWM Solar Controller 60amp, 12V 24V 36V 48V Auto



60A Controller Feature



System voltage of battery 12V/24V/36V/48V automatic recognition;Intelligent 4 stages PWM charging: Bulk, Absorption, Equalize, Float;LCD display with Back-lighting shows device’s operating data and working condition;Humanized simple button operation; Adjustable charge-discharge control parameters;Support battery: Lead-acid battery (Sealed, Gel, Flooded) and Lithium battery (LiCoMnNiO2, LiFePO4);Multiple load control modes: 24Hours Working Control, Light Control, Light and Dual Time Control;Automatic temperature compensation and accumulated function of charge and discharge KWH;Double USB output 5V/2A;Full electronic protections:Reverse-Polarity/Reverse-Discharge/Over-Heating Protection/Over-Current/Over-Load/Short-Circuit etc.

BSC controller detail



Full protection&Troubleshooting support

Solar Panel Reverse-PolarityBattery Reverse-PolarityBattery Reverse-DischargeOver-Heating ProtectionBattery Over-CurrentLoad Over-Load…..

Detail LCD Display&5 Working Modes

Load On since sunrise, Load Off when sunset.Light Control: Load On since sunset, Load Off when sunrise.Load 24 Hours working (Default).sunrise/sunset mode(Light Control)+1 time controlsunrise/sunset mode+1 time control Working Modes

Heat dissipation&Terminals

Terminals:4AWG/25mm²Mounting Hole Size:190*104mm-Φ5mmDimension: 200*132*61mmUSB Output: 5V/2AWorking Temperature: -67℃~+131℃/-20℃~+50℃Humidity: 95%, no-condensingProtection Category:IP32

BSC Solar charge controller—60AMP BSC6048



Max PV Open Circuit Voltage≤100VRated Charge Current: 60ABattery Voltage/system voltage:12V/24V/36V/48V AutoMAX power:720W when 12V system; 1440W/24V; 2160W/36V; 2880W/48V;

Wiring-60AMP Solar charge controller



NOTE



After connected with Battery, LCD will go into an interface that automatically recognizes the battery voltage level, 3 seconds later, it will enter to the main interface of LCD;Equalizing charge will be after every 90 times Floating charge, or one charge in three months;Default maximum charging current of Lithium battery is 5A, but it can be adjusted by users within the rated current range.Under the interface of Accumulated KWH, long press button “＋” to clear the value;When no operation 30s, the interface will be back to main interface, and back-light will be turned off.Never turn on your solar panel to controller when controller’s LCD diplay off.

60a pwm solar controller, 12v 24v 36v 48v DC AUTO, Max solar power up to 720W when 12V system; 1440W/24V; 2160W/36V; 2880W/48V;

Intelligent 4 stages PWM charge controller: Bulk, Absorption, Equalize, Float; Can work with Lead-acid battery (Sealed, Gel, Flooded) and Lithium battery (LiCoMnNiO2, LiFePO4);

Rich LCD display with Back-lighting shows device’s operating data and working condition

Double USB output 5V/2A, Automatic temperature compensation and accumulated function of charge and discharge KWH;

