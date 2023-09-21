Top 10 Best litcom solar lights outdoor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Three Lighting Modes



(1) Motion Sensor Mode

The lights will light up with max brightness when people go through, and then turn off after 20 sceonds.

(2) Dim Light Sensor Mode

The lights will light up at max light when people go through, the lights will always on at dim light if no motion is detected.

(3) Dim Light Stay-on Mode

The lights will always on at dim light all night, no matter motion is detected or not.

Warm Tips From ATESON

Make sure switch is turn on before charge them in sunlight.

The first use, cloudy or winter day needs more recharging time.

Each light should be kept at a certain distance when installed.

Each lighting time is about 20s and can be extended for another 20s if detected again.

The Steps of Use



1. Remove the protecting film from the solar panel before use.

2. The lights need to be charged in sufficient sunlight for 1-2 days to achieve optimum battery performance.

3. Test the light if light up by cover the solar panel after full charged.

4. The solar light should be installed in places where sufficient sunshine is available.

☀【Eco-Friendly Solar Lights】Solar powered lights with high efficiency solar panel which absorbs sunlight during the day to store the electricity,and light up the outdoor at night.Environmentally friendly.

☀【Sensitive 2 PIR Motion Sensors】Our outdoor solar lights built in 2 PIR motion sensors which is more sensitive,can detect the movement up to 13-20 feet,lighting up your road earlier.Automatically turn off,save energy and is safer for your life.

☀【IP65 Waterproof Outdoor Lights】This motion sensor lights are made of durable ABS material,which is water resistant,heat resistant and frost resistant,can withstand any weather conditions.Perfect for garden,yard,steps,front door,patio,fence,porch,garage,ect.

☀【Quick and Easy Installation】The solar lights ourdoor is no annoying wires and no adapter needed.You only need find a place that have sunlight,stick it or hang it with the included screws.It’s so easy but provide more convenience for your life.

