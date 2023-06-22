Top 10 Best life ring for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Blue and White new 20″ decorative lifering is the excellent nautical accent to add to your dwelling, business, or pool region. Blue canvas straps accent the white lifering displaying nautical stars in blue and will make friends and spouse and children sense at home and snug. Light-weight styrofoam development will make the medium 20″ lifering uncomplicated to hang any place so you can bring that nautical ocean experience into the comfort of your individual dwelling, business office, nautical clubhouse, or poolhouse.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Item Dimensions‏:‎20 x 2 x 20 inches 1 Lbs

Producer advised age‏:‎5 a long time and up

Item design number‏:‎New Blue Lifering 20

Date First Available‏:‎April 18, 2012

Manufacturer‏:‎Handcrafted Model Ships

ASIN‏:‎B00GA1XD02

Country of Origin‏:‎China

Domestic Shipping and delivery:Item can be shipped in U.S.Worldwide Shipping and delivery:This product can be delivered to choose countries exterior of the U.S. Find out Far more

Strong light-weight dense styrofoam development for straightforward hanging

Blue canvas handmade straps for authenticity

Bright new white base shade is thoroughly clean and tidy

Proportions: 20″ L x 2″ W x 20″ H

Handcrafted Design Ships