Top 10 Best lg lp1415wxrsm air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated lg lp1415wxrsm air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- Portable Air Cooler & Neck Fan - Arctic Air Freedom is a Cordless, Personal Cooler That Delivers Cool, Crisp & Refreshing Air Instantly. Better Than a hand-held fan, just slip it around your neck, turn it on & the heat is gone.Controller type:Touch Control
- Compact and Lightweight - With Comfort-Chill Technology, this compact, travel-friendly, and comfortable cooling device pulls in hot air and instantly transforms it into a cool refreshing breeze. It's small and does not feel heavy around the neck at all
- Convenient Hands-Free Operation - This air cooler's wireless and wearable design keeps your hands free, making it ideal to be worn on hot sunny days and is suited for indoor and outdoor use. It's like having a portable air conditioner wherever you go
- USB Rechargeable - It has 3 fan speeds, is USB rechargeable, and the battery runs for up to 6 hours on a single charge, making it the perfect accessory to bring with you wherever you need to cool down
- Take It Anywhere - Great for relaxing at home, walking the dog, working at the office, attending a sporting event or camping, exercising at the gym, hanging out at the beach, and much more. It cools your face and neck, making your whole body feel cooler
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest, Casters for easy mobility
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 "BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas"
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter
- The hOmeLabs 10,000 BTUwindow AC is a powerful indoor air conditioner packed with multiple cooling functions: from cool, dry, fan, ECO to sleep mode. This unit is a practical way to get fast and efficient air cooling for a single bedroom or small living room that is around 400-450 square feet without having to install a central air conditioning unit
- You can turn the power on and off, adjust the temperature, set a timer to automatically turn itself off or set select modes using the digital control panel. You can also operate this indoor air conditioner with just simple click using the full-featured easy-to-use remote control making it easier for you to control the appliance anywhere you are in the room
- This 115V/60Hz Energy Star Certified AC with 826 watts boasts energy-saving features such as 24-Hour Timer, Sleep Mode and ECO mode. This room air conditioner is also equipped with a reusable slide-out air filter that can be easily washed with warm water and dish soap. Please make sure the filter is dry thoroughly before reinstalling
- Our indoor ac unit is made with a low noise technology from 54 - 59 dB. This air conditioner with 21.5 x 19.76 x 15.16 inches measurement and 5.9 ft power cord can be installed easily without significant modification to your existing window frame
- The package comes complete with mounting accessories that you’ll need for installing your newly purchased window ac. It is designed to fit in a standard double-hung window with a window width between 26” and 36” and must allow a minimum 16” of vertical clearance. See the manual for complete installation details
- ANTI-CLOCKWISE PORTABLE HOSE - Our portable ac hose has a anti-clockwise thread direction and a 5.9" diameter so make sure to check this is correct for your air conditioner parts & accessories before purchasing.
- LONG LASTING - Kraftex ac vent hose is made of strong, flexible polypropylene making it the ideal choice to withstand everyday wear and tear and avoid leaking.
- ADJUSTABLE LENGTH - No need for a portable ac exhaust hose extension, either keep our AC vent at its shortest length, 15 inches, or fully extend it to 80 inches. Our flexible, extendable air conditioning hose fits into any space - home or garage.
- FAST FIX - Extend our ac hose for air conditioner to meet up with the vent on the back of your AC unit. Line up the front of the hose and twist on to the unit specific coupler. Turn ANTI-CLOCKWISE until it snaps into place.
- ONE HOSE FOR LIFE - We’ve spent years developing our portable ac replacement hose so they are the best quality possible. We truly believe our portable air conditioner hose is the best on the market and we stand by that - if our AC hose has left you feeling hot and bothered, we’ll FULLY REFUND YOUR PURCHASE. So, click ‘Add to Cart’ now and buy with confidence.
- FOLLOW ME FUNCTION - The easy to use remote control includes a FOLLOW ME function, which allows the remote to act as a thermostat allowing for more precise temperature control. Top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer.
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 5,000 BTU SACC/CEC (8,500 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 12.2 x 27.6 in.) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 64°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest.
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms.
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store.
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 8000 BTU COOLING POWER: with 900W rated power and 8000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 4,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room of up to 215+ sq. Ft. ! air flow is rated at 290 M3/hr. , moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr. W/ an operating noise level of only 55-57 dB
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- AUTO RESTART: After a power failure, auto restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 260 Square Fee: LW6017R is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10' X 25')
- 3 IN 1 COMFORT - The Midea EasyCool Window Air Conditioner unit has three modes to help your house, apartment, office, or room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool a space up to 250 sq. ft. quickly, circulate air with its 3-speed fan, or reduce humidity utilizing the dehumidifier mode.Controller type:Remote Control.Air Flow efficiency:168.82 CFM
- ENERGY EFFICIENT - The EasyCool window air conditioner is Energy Star certified to help save you money throughout the year. There are also multiple custom settings to help you be even more energy-efficient like Eco mode and an EasyTimer feature to program a schedule that fits your needs.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. The intuitive LED display and remote control (batteries included) allow easy setting of time, temperature, and mode from across the room. The removable and reusable air filter protects your family and living space from dust and pet hairs.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Install easily in your home or apartment's existing window frame (23"-36"x14"). All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Installation instructions are simple and setting it up is a breeze.
- WORLDWIDE LEADER - Midea is the air treatment brand with a motto to help make customers feel at home with each of their products. As a testament to our dedication to quality and our customers, we offer one-year parts and labor warranty on this product.
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED: This air conditioner has met the high standards of the energy star program using energy-efficient technologies that translate into electricity savings.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds with auto cool allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 450 Square Feet: LW1016ER is ideal for cooling medium rooms (18' X 25')
Our Best Choice: HA-G-L-01 Replacement for LG Portable Air Conditioner Remote Control for Model LP1415GXR LP2525GXR LP1111WXR LP1111WXRY1 LP1210BXR LP1311BXR LP1411SHR LP1413SHR LP1414SHR LP1415SHR LP1415WXRSM
[ad_1] (1) This remote controller “HA-G-L-01” is a replacement and Compatible for LG Portable air conditioner
remote control model:
COV30332904 COV30332907 COV30332902
We have known it works with following air conditioner model:
LP1213GXR
LP1214GXR
LP1215GXR
LP1218GXR
LP1414GXR
LP1415GXR
LP2525GXR
LP1111WXR
LP1111WXRY1
LP1210BXR
LP1311BXR
LP1411SHR
LP1413SHR
LP1414SHR
LP1415SHR
LP1415WXRSM
This IS NOT a universal LG Portable air conditioner remote control, it is only compatible with the ones same with item on the right side in the main picture.
If you are not sure whether this remote control can work with your air conditioner，please contact us.
(2) The remote works without any programming straight out the package once you put in batteries.
(3) NO battery inclueded.(Battery type: “AAA” 1.5V Ordinary Battery.)
If you have any questions or find other remote control model,
please feel free to contact us,or leave us a message.
We are professional in remote control for ACTVDVDprojector and so on.
Display in Both Celsius and Fahrenheit
If it doesn’t work for your air conditioner, please pull the battery spring out a little as item second picture showing.(For Type “B”), maybe your battery “positive pole” and the battery “spring” are not contact.
