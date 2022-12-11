Top 10 Best lg lp1415wxrsm air conditioner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

COV30332904 COV30332907 COV30332902

We have known it works with following air conditioner model:

LP1213GXR

LP1214GXR

LP1215GXR

LP1218GXR

LP1414GXR

LP1415GXR

LP2525GXR

LP1111WXR

LP1111WXRY1

LP1210BXR

LP1311BXR

LP1411SHR

LP1413SHR

LP1414SHR

LP1415SHR

LP1415WXRSM

This IS NOT a universal LG Portable air conditioner remote control, it is only compatible with the ones same with item on the right side in the main picture.

This IS NOT a universal LG Portable air conditioner remote control, it is only compatible with the ones same with item on the right side in the main picture.

This IS NOT a universal LG Portable air conditioner remote control, it is only compatible with the ones same with item on the right side in the main picture.

If you are not sure whether this remote control can work with your air conditioner，please contact us.

(2) The remote works without any programming straight out the package once you put in batteries.

(3) NO battery inclueded.(Battery type: “AAA” 1.5V Ordinary Battery.)

If you have any questions or find other remote control model,

please feel free to contact us,or leave us a message.

We are professional in remote control for ACTVDVDprojector and so on.

COV30332904 COV30332907 COV30332902 LP1213GXR LP1214GXR LP1215GXR LP1218GXR LP1414GXR LP1415GXR LP2525GXR LP1111WXR LP1111WXRY1 LP1210BXR LP1311BXR LP1411SHR LP1413SHR LP1414SHR LP1415SHR LP1415WXRSM

NO battery inclueded.(Battery type: “AAA” 1.5V Ordinary Battery.)

Display in Both Celsius and Fahrenheit

If it doesn’t work for your air conditioner, please pull the battery spring out a little as item second picture showing.(For Type “B”), maybe your battery “positive pole” and the battery “spring” are not contact.

If it doesn’t work for your air conditioner, please pull the battery spring out a little as item second picture showing.(For Type “B”), maybe your battery “positive pole” and the battery “spring” are not contact.