Top 10 Best lg air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated lg air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
Frigidaire FFRA051WAE Window-Mounted Room Air Conditioner, 5,000 BTU with Temperature Control and Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter, in White
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
- Easy-to-Clean Washable Filter: Capture dust from the air and keep your dehumidifier working efficiently with our easy-to-clean washable filter
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Effortless Restart: Automatically resumes operating at its previous settings when power is restored to your unit
VAGKRI Portable Air Conditioners 12000 BTU, 3-in-1 AC Unit with Fan & Dehumidifier Cools up to 400 sq. ft, Energy Saving Portable AC with ECO Mode, 3 Fan Speeds, Auto Swing, 24H On/Off Timer, Full-Function LED Remote Control, Side Handles & Wheels
- 12,000 BTU One-Sec Coolness: VAGKRI high power air conditioner adopts compact and multi-functional humanized design, the maximum airflow of 350 m³/hour makes it capable of cooling down your room up to 400 square feet in an instant, stable and efficient way to make you feel cool all the time in the hot summer.
- 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner & Eco Mode: Meet your needs of coolness, dehumidification and ventilation with 3 personalized functions: Cool, Dehumidifier and Fan Mode; With built-in internal temp-sensor, Smart Eco Mode and Auto Mode both are money-saving and let you have a suitable temperature for relaxation and all night sleep in the wonderful summer.
- Auto-swing & 3 Fan Speeds: The 80-degree wide-angle airflow with auto-swing function cools down your room in all directions, angle can be freely adjusted and the air is flowing evenly in the whole room to ease you and your families; Personalize your dream cool temp with 3 fan speeds and a wide temperature range from 59 to 88°F in 1°F increments.
- LED Panel & Full-Function Remote: Our portable ac unit is fully equipped with an easy-to-read LED panel, full-function remote control and 24h timer switch for you to change the modes or temp in your room simply; additional temperature display on the front of the ac allows you to see the temperature from a distance or in the dark from afar; water-full/water draining reminder helps you to keep the living space dry and cool.
- Movable & All Packed: The combination of 4 universal wheels and integrated side handles enable this air conditioner to slide from door to door for cooling the entire house; Well-prepared accessories ensure rapid installation and quicker usage; Compact size of 13.7 * 14 * 27.6 inches allows this ac unit to save place and easily stored when summer ends, suitable for placing in the closets of living room, bed room, dorm, apartment and basement etc.
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU (9,500 BTU SACC) Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon Filter plus Storage bag for Rooms up to 500 sq ft, Platinum And Black
- AWARD-WINNING: Good Housekeeping's 2022 ""BEST OVERALL PORTABLE AIR CONDITIONER Provides powerful cooling over large areas""
- POWERFUL & QUIET: 14,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 9,500 BTU (SACC) cooling capacity; Noise level (dBA): <56
- ADVANCED SELF-EVAPORATION: Dual hose operation; Cools up to a 500 square foot space (ambient temperature and humidity may influence optimum performance); Patented auto drain function fully exhausts all condensate automatically in most environments; Dehumidifying capacity: 71 pints per day; Air Flow (at high speed): 430 m3/h / 253 CFM; 3 fan speeds
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL & ENERGY SAVING: Three operational modes: Cool, Dehumidify, and Fan; Full thermostatic control (61°F – 89°F); Maximum power consumption: 1300 W / 11.6 A; Power supply: 115 V / 60Hz / 1 Phase; Eco-friendly CFC free Green R-32 refrigerant
- EASY TO SETUP & PORTABLE: Extendable exhaust hose (up to 60″) 5.9"" diameter; Window kit dimension: 6.5″ W x 20″ L (minimum), 46″ (maximum); Unit dimensions: 19″ W x 16″ D x 35.5″ H; Activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter"
Midea 8,000 BTU U-Shaped Smart Inverter Window Air Conditioner–Cools up to 350 Sq. Ft., Ultra Quiet with Open Window Flexibility, Works with Alexa/Google Assistant, 35% Energy Savings, Remote Control
- ULTRA QUIET - The Midea U Smart Inverter AC unit is 9 times quieter than traditional units. The U-shape design uses your window to blocks noise outside and the high efficiency Inverter system warrants ultra low noise and vibration. This design allows for extremely quiet operation as low as 42 dBA - almost as quiet as a library – so you can get a restful night’s sleep or binge your favorite shows undisturbed.
- MORE THAN 35% ENERGY SAVINGS - With the advanced DC Inverter technology, Midea U achieves over 35% energy savings compared to other traditional units, and it's the first window AC to obtain the ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022 Certification. You may also get exclusive benefits from your local energy distributor.
- FLEXIBLE WINDOW OPENING - Midea U-shaped design allows your window to open, bringing fresh air into your home anytime and allowing you to maintain more of your view even when the unit is installed. The Anti-Theft Mechanism locks the closed window for added security
- SMART CONTROL - The Midea U Smart Inverter Air Conditioner is Wi-Fi enabled and can be controlled from anywhere through the cloud using the MideaAir app on iOS or Android. You can also use voice commands throughout your house, office, or apartment using Alexa or Google Assistant.
- ROBUST INSTALLATION - Install the included quick-snap bracket, set the unit on the bracket, and secure the sidearms. After that, you are all done and ready to enjoy. Available for single-hung or double-hung windows with size: 22"-36", minimal height at 13.75".
GE Window Air Conditioner 5000 BTU, Efficient Cooling for Smaller Areas Like Bedrooms and Guest Rooms, 5K BTU Window AC Unit with Easy Install Kit, White
- GE 5000 BTU MECHANICAL WINDOW AIR CONDITIONER - Designed to efficiently cool rooms up to 150 sq ft; easy install kit included so you can start cooling right away
- BEST FOR SMALL ROOMS: This AC unit is the right size for delivering 5000 BTU cooling capacity to smaller areas like bedrooms, studio apartments, guest rooms, and home offices
- LOW-NOISE OPERATION - Keep the cool air flowing with minimal disruption; ideal for nighttime use in bedrooms
- MAXIMUM COMFORT: Efficient with 2 cooling modes and 2 fan speeds to provide flexible and optimal room temperature; controls with 10 temperature settings make it easy to adjust cooling to your comfort
- EASY INSTALLATION AND CLEANING: This AC has a fixed chassis and installs easily in a double hung window (size: W 21.875 - 36 x H 13.375") with included EZ Mount installation kit; slide-out filter makes cleaning a breeze to keeps your unit running its best when cleaned every 30 days"
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
Midea 5,000 BTU EasyCool Window Air Conditioner and Fan - Cool up to 150 Sq. Ft. with Easy to Use Mechanical Control and Reusable Filter
- PERFECT FOR SMALLER ROOMS - Midea's Affordable Window AC unit is perfect to help your room be as comfortable as possible. It can cool 150 sq. ft. with 7 temperature settings, 2 cooling/2 fan-only speeds, and 2-way air direction to give you the perfect amount of cooling every time.
- ENERGY EFFICIENT- Midea's 5,000 BTU window air conditioner has a Combined Energy Efficiency Rate (CEER) of 11.0 which helps reduce the energy costs to save you money throughout the year.
- QUIET & EASY TO USE - This window AC unit is quieter than a household refrigerator. It also features easy-to-use mechanical controls to quickly set the time, temperature, and mode and has a removable & reusable air filter.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily install in your home or apartment's existing window frame. Suitable for windows 23''-36'' wide and minimum 13'' high. All mounting accessories are included. A screwdriver is required (but not included) for installation. For some window frames, pilot holes are recommended before installing screws. Please see included instruction manual for further detail.
- WARRANTY: 1 Year Parts & Labor Warranty comes with each Midea product to ensure the quality of our brand to our customers. Our team is happy to help if any questions or issues arise and make sure to register your product on our website for even faster support in the future.
SereneLife SLPAC10 Portable Air Conditioner Compact Home AC Cooling Unit with Built-in Dehumidifier & Fan Modes, Quiet Operation, Includes Window Mount Kit, 10,000 BTU, White
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 10000 BTU COOLING POWER: With 1150W rated power and 10000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room up to 270+ sq ft! Air flow is rated at 290 m3/hr, moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1.5 liters/hr w/ an. Operating noise level of only 52-56 dB
Evaporative Air Cooler, 3-IN-1 Windowless Portable Air Conditioner with Natural/Cooling/Humidifier & 3-Speed, 70° Oscillation & 7 Timer Remote Control, Swamp Cooler w/4 Ice Packs for Home & Kitchen
- 【Enjoy coolness in every corner】If you have a large room, consider this windowless air conditioner for cooling without space constraints! Take advantage of the natural cooling properties of water to cool down quickly. Up to 70° of vertical and horizontal oscillation speeds up air circulation, allowing you to feel cool air from one side of the room to the other. With 2 modes of natural/cooling and 3 wind speeds of low/medium/high combined into 6 wind effects, there's one to suit your needs!
- 【The best choice for hot & dry weather】 We all know that using air conditioners generates expensive bills and put off harmful chemicals into the environment with Freon. If you want a device that saves you money and keeps you cool, our swamp coolers are definitely worth considering! Compared with ordinary fans, its wind is as soft as the wind at the lake; it humidifies dry air when water is poured in; and it has the ultimate coolness by adding frozen ice boxes. What are you hesitating for?
- 【Can blend perfectly with house decor】 The white exterior and linear design certainly add the light and luxurious feeling of this air cooler. The A4-sized body does not take up any space. Lightweight, you can carry it anywhere using the handle, and with 360° wheels, you can effortlessly push it to slide across the floor to any room. It is very convenient to use at home or to carry around. This is definitely a good-looking portable air conditioner that you have been looking for a long time.
- 【The savior of allergy sufferers】 This evaporative air cooler has a thick cartridge that allows you to breathe forest-like air. The water intake is a drawer in the back of the unit that is easy to access. 0.8 gallon water tank filled with water lasts all night, so you don't have to worry about refilling it frequently. The convenient thing is the water tank, evaporative cooling media cartridge, is removable and easy to wash.
- 【The best companion for sleep】 All the functions of the air cooler are controlled through the panel on the top of the device or the remote control. When you are lying in bed and want to adjust it, just point the remote control to the setting control. The lower water tank comes with a soundproof panel, which will effectively block the sound generated by the pump working. 7 hours timer function The timer function can ensure you a whole night of coolness. If you use this air cooler, you'll love it!
Midea 8,000 BTU ASHRAE (5,300 BTU SACC) Portable Air Conditioner, Cools up to 175 Sq. Ft., Works as Dehumidifier & Fan, Remote Control & Window Kit Included
- EASY COOL - The Midea Portable Air Conditioner, ASHRAE rating 8,000 BTU (5300 BTU 2017 SACC standard) delivers fast, effective cooling for spaces Up to 150 square feet while simultaneously providing fan and dehumidification functions in any home, bedroom, office or cabin; creating a relaxing and comfortable environment
- EFFORTLESS OPERATION - Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls. The portable AC features an easy-to-read LED display and includes a compact remote control (batteries included) to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62°F-90°F and has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification, fan only.
- EASY INSTALLATION: Roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets (fits openings from 26.5-48“), turn the unit on and let your cooling begin. An exhaust hose and window kit are included, no extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- WASHABLE AIR FILTER - To provide clean cool air, we designed a removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hairs. We recommend you clean the filter every week of operation in order to extend the life and performance of this unit.
- WORLDWIDE - Midea is the world’s largest provider of air conditioning products. As a testament to our dedication to quality, we offer a one year parts and labor on this product
Our Best Choice: LG LW6019ER Energy Star Rated 6,000 BTU Window Air Conditioner, 6000, White
Our rating: (4.8 / 5)
[ad_1] Amazing a great deal even though you help you save even a lot more with LG’s Electrical power Star window air conditioner. We have received you protected with 6, 000 BTUs that can cool a place up to 260 sq. ft. With its fashionable remote you can even get your great on from throughout the space. Three impressive cooling and supporter speeds allow you to handle the temperature of your home at your individual pace. Take pleasure in the neat air even extra with our 4-way air path. By manually adjusting the louvers, air is directed up, down, left or right to move the air in which it is needed most. When storms, high wind or heat waves cause a electric power outage, your unit quickly turns again on as the ability returns with Automobile Restart. Furthermore, set up is a cinch with our uncomplicated-to-use installation package.Dry air move: 198 CFM
6, 000 BTU window air conditioner
Strength Star score
Employs standard 115-volt/15-amp electrical outlet
Cools a space up to 260 sq. ft.
Dehumidification up to 1. 8 pints per hour