Top 10 Best lg air conditioner hose Reviews

Top 10 Best lg air conditioner hose in 2022 Comparison Table
- ANTI-CLOCKWISE PORTABLE HOSE - Our portable ac hose has a anti-clockwise thread direction and a 5.9" diameter so make sure to check this is correct for your air conditioner parts & accessories before purchasing.
- LONG LASTING - Kraftex ac vent hose is made of strong, flexible polypropylene making it the ideal choice to withstand everyday wear and tear and avoid leaking.
- ADJUSTABLE LENGTH - No need for a portable ac exhaust hose extension, either keep our AC vent at its shortest length, 15 inches, or fully extend it to 80 inches. Our flexible, extendable air conditioning hose fits into any space - home or garage.
- FAST FIX - Extend our ac hose for air conditioner to meet up with the vent on the back of your AC unit. Line up the front of the hose and twist on to the unit specific coupler. Turn ANTI-CLOCKWISE until it snaps into place.
- ONE HOSE FOR LIFE - We’ve spent years developing our portable ac replacement hose so they are the best quality possible. We truly believe our portable air conditioner hose is the best on the market and we stand by that - if our AC hose has left you feeling hot and bothered, we’ll FULLY REFUND YOUR PURCHASE. So, click ‘Add to Cart’ now and buy with confidence.
- 👍【BEFORE YOU BUY】 Step 1 - Make sure your original hose diameter is 5.9 inches from outer edge to outer edge. Step 2 - Make sure your original hose has a counter-clockwise threading direction. Please double check the diameter and screw direction on pictures 2 and 3 before purchase.
- 👍【EXPANDABLE HOSE】 The shortened length of the hose is 16 inches. You can extend the hose up to 78 inches. TURBRO replacement exhaust hoses are longer than most original hoses, making them more flexible for use in large areas.
- 👍【EASY INSTALLATION】 Fully expand the end of the hose, align with the coupler, and rotate the coupler counter-clockwise to twist onto the hose. Repeat on the other end of the hose to attach to the second coupler. (Refer to pictures 3 and 4).
- 👍【UNIVERSAL & DURABLE DESIGN】 TURBRO exhaust hoses are sturdy and long-lasting with no nasty chemical odors, making them a good replacement for your cracked portable AC exhaust hose. Our hose fits most popular portable AC models that use a 5-inch diameter hose, such as Honeywell, Whynter, Frigidaire, LG, Delonghi, SPT, GE, Newair and many more.
👍【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】 Don't know how to choose the correct size? Worried about installation? Receive a defective item? For any issues or concerns, you can easily contact us on Amazon or directly via our brand's official service email.
- 【5.9 (6) '' UNIVERSAL】— When you want to replace the original portable AC hose, the index you need to pay attention to is not the brand, but the diameter and the thread direction of the hose. Generally, the diameters are divided into 5.1 (5) inch and 5.9 (6) inch， our hose are 5.9(6)" , and the thread is divided into clockwise and counterclockwise (refer to figure 3 for judgment method), so you can select the correct AC hose.
- 【LENGTH ADJUSTABLE】— Our exhaust hose is flexible, it can extend up to 78.7 inch, shorten to 15.7 inch, easily extend the exhaust hose to the position you want.
- 【DURABLE＆SUPERIOR MATERIAL】— Made of high-quality Polypropylene＆Stainless steel, strong and durable, with high temperature resistant, works－30℃~140℃, non-toxic, no odor and Long life.
- 【EASY INSTALLATION】— Just align the hose to the portable ac exhaust vent, rotate the hose clockwise or counter clockwise according to the thread you purchased, until the hose snaps onto your air conditioner vent, put the hose out of the window.
- 【BEST CHOICE】— In hot summer days, our long life and durable hose will bring you cool wind, you will not sweat indoors, making you comfortable every day.
- 👍【BEFORE YOU BUY】 Step 1 - Make sure your original hose diameter is 5 inches from outer edge to outer edge. Step 2 - Make sure your original hose has a clockwise threading direction. Please double check the diameter and screw direction on pictures 2 and 3 before purchase.
- 👍【EXPANDABLE HOSE】 The shortened length of the hose is 16 inches. You can extend the hose up to 78 inches. TURBRO replacement exhaust hoses are longer than most original hoses, making them more flexible for use in large areas.
- 👍【EASY INSTALLATION】 Fully expand the end of the hose, align with the coupler, and rotate the coupler clockwise to twist onto the hose. Repeat on the other end of the hose to attach to the second coupler. (Refer to pictures 3 and 4).
- 👍【UNIVERSAL & DURABLE DESIGN】 TURBRO exhaust hoses are sturdy and long-lasting with no nasty chemical odors, making them a good replacement for your cracked portable AC exhaust hose. Our hose fits most popular portable AC models that use a 5-inch diameter hose, such as Amana,Whynter, Honeywell, LG, Delonghi, Haier, Whirlpool, Sharp and more.
- 👍【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】 Don’t know how to choose the correct size? Worried about installation? Receive a defective item? For any issues or concerns, you can easily contact us on Amazon or directly via our brand's official service email.
- UNIVERSAL: UNAOIWN AC window vent kit includes 4 plates, 5.9 diameter duck coupler, a filter, 4 screw accessories (THIS KIT WITHOUT AC HOSE AND A/C UNIT). It applies to all air conditioning 5.9inch vent hose (whether it is a clockwise or counterclockwise air-conditioning exhaust hose). Great for most portable air conditioners in the market.
- DURABLE MATERIALS: UNAOIWN window seal kit is made of high-quality PVC, which anti-extrusion, anti-aging, and can be used year after year. Simple and stable fixing method for install and disassemble easily, suit for using in home or office. Easy to store, and save space.
- VERTICAL & HORIZONTAL USE: It is suitable for most vertical and horizontal sliding windows. You can make any combination according to the size of the window: use a 2-board combination, a 3-board combination or a 4-board combination. It is convenient to use in any place. No tools required, our AC exhaust kit is easy to slide the sealing plate and quickly lock. Adjustable length range: 17 inches to 65 inches.
- EXCELLENT SEALING PERFORMANCE: There is a gap between the fixed plate and the adjustable plate because the adjustable plate needs to be inserted into the fixed plate. Therefore, the SEALING STRIP IS A MUST. Our air conditioner sealing plate set includes a 3.5M sealing strip; The sealing strip is attached to the connection between the sliding window and the plate, which can keep your room cool at all times, effectively isolate the hot air from entering and save power.
AFTER-SALE SERVICE: We promise to get you covered for any issues that might occur and providing you unconditional return. 24 hours online customer service to get your 100% satisfaction. Please rest assured for purchasing any item from us.
- LOW NOISE PERFORMANCE: Operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- MULTIPLE FAN SPEEDS: 3 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- MAXIMUM USABILITY: Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- AUTO RESTART: After a power failure, auto restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- COOLS ROOMS UP TO 260 Square Fee: LW6017R is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10' X 25')
- 【WIDE COMPATIBILITY&UNIVERSAL】Our air conditioner window kit is suitable for all air conditioner with diameter of 5.9”.The AC vent kit has a humanized rail design which is easy to slide the seal plates and fast lock.Adjustable length range of our AC window seal panel can be 16.9”-62.1” which can match most vertical and horizontal sliding windows and doors.
- 【PACKAGE INCLUDED&DIMENSION】By purchasing our air conditioner window kit you will get 4 window seal panels with length 16.9” which adjustable length range can be 16.9”-62.1”, 1 coupler which suitable for exhaust hose with diameter 5.9”, 1 coupler filter, 3 screws used for fixing, 2 weather stripping with length 78.8”, 1 exhaust hose with length 59” and diameter 5.9".
- 【STRENGTHERN SEALING】Simply Embed the seal panel into the window track and clamp them, also coming with the weather stripping to be posted at the connection between the window and seal panel for strengthening sealing to achieve a good sealing effect, which can keep your room cool at all times, without air-conditioning leakage, preventing hot air from entering, and saving power.
- 【PREMIUM&DURABLE MATERIAL】Our Portable AC window seal kit is made of high-quality PVC and the coupler is made of premium ABS, which anti-extrusion, anti-aging, and can be used year after year. Simple and stable fixing method for install and disassemble easily. Easy to store, and save space
- 【AFTER-SALE SERVICE】We promise to get you covered for any issues that might occur and providing you unconditional return. 24 hours online customer service to get your 100% satisfaction. Please rest assured for purchasing any item from us.
- KEEP THE HOT AIR OUT – The whole point of air conditioners is to cool the air. This window seal for portable air-conditioners kit keeps the cool air inside your room by effectively diffusing the hot air out of the window. The window seal tightly locks the hose from your air-conditioner between the window and window frame. It fits windows with a maximum perimeter of 158 inches.
- BARRIER AROUND THE WINDOW FRAME – Our window seal creates a barrier around your open window, zips around your portable air conditioner exhaust hose. This prevents the hot summer air from entering your room and makes your air-conditioner much more efficient as it was before. Your AC will cool your room quicker and cheaper!
- NO MORE INSECTS – tired of flies and mosquitos? This product also keeps the insects outside!
- EASY STEP-BY-STEP INSTALLATION (WITH PICTURES) – All you need for installation of this window seal is already included in your package. No need for expensive installation kits and tools! It is very simple and best used on casement windows of maximum perimeter of 158 inches.
- User-friendly design: universal model, suitable for all portable air conditioners with 5.9" diameter hoses
- Innovative ways:PVC clamping rail can be installed on all types of sliding windows both vertically and horizontally and can therefore be used variably.
- Flexible use:6.3 "Width telescoping sealing rails, the seal size of the rail can be variably adjusted between 67 and 120 cm
- Quality Assurance: durable PVC material, low weight can be easily attached and removed and stored space-saving when not in use.
- Energy saving and reliable: The window seal for mobile air conditioning systems with exhaust air hose prevents the ingress of hot air and thus increases the efficiency of the device.
- Fit size: the diameter of drain hose connector elbow fitting is approx. 15 mm/ 0.6 inch, it will fit most air conditioner unit of mini-split units or window AC unit and universal air conditioning, the air conditioner drain hose has an inner diameter of 15 mm/ 0.6 inch and an outer diameter of 26 mm/ 1 inch, the length of hose is approx. 1.6 m/ 5.2 feet
- Material: the drain hose connector elbow is made of hard plastic material, enough durable to use in most weather conditions, the air conditioner drain hose is made of quality EVA and PE, not easy to age, and the thickened end of the drain hose is not easy to deform
- Leak-proof design: there is a rubber ring on the drain hose connector elbow to stop water from leaking from the side, the end of drain hose adopts thickened design that makes the connector more closely connected with the drain hose, not easy to fall off and eliminate the case of water leakage
- Practicality: the air-conditioning hose has good elasticity and resilience, it can be bent to shape as you need, it can be restored immediately after compression and has a long service life; Note: the drain pipe should have a suitable angle of inclination when installed on the air conditioner, it's recommended to hang above the desired overflow area
- Widely applying: our product is suitable replacement part of most air conditioner as long as the dimensions match, they can be applied at families, offices, hotels, hospitals, school and so on
Our Best Choice: Hotop Portable Air Conditioner Exhaust Hose, Vent Hose with 5 Inch Diameter and Counterclockwise Thread Compatible with Portable Air Conditioner (78 Inch)
Item Description
Details
5 inches in diameter
Extendable length:78 inch/200 cm
Clockwise Set up
Diameter
5 inch
5 inch
5 inch
5 inch
thread
counterclockwise
counterclockwise
counterclockwise
counterclockwise
Max duration of pressure
150cm(59 inch)
150cm(59 inch)
200 cm(78 inch)
200 cm(78 inch)
Compatibility: this air conditioner hose is suitable with portable air conditioner, replaces the authentic hose with 5 inch diameter and counterclockwise thread
Effortless to extend and shrink: the hose is extendable, the shortened size is 16 inch/ 40 cm, it can prolong up to 78 inch/ 200 cm, very easily lengthen the size of the exhaust hose to fit into wherever you want
Sturdy AND Sturdy: hose is made from polypropylene with good flexible, strong and transportable, this is a very good alternative to retain your air conditioner from leaking when the crucial vent hose has cracked
Quick TO Set up: gently prolong out the exhaust hose to meet up with up with the current hose, line up with the each finishes, clockwise rotate until it snaps into area, it is effortless to set up
Observe: you should make sure this is the correct hose both of those the dimension and thread for your portable air conditioner in advance of buying If you have any issues about your buy, please do not be reluctant to contact us and we’ll make it ideal