Top 10 Best lg air conditioner hose Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Item Description

Details

5 inches in diameter

Extendable length:78 inch/200 cm

Clockwise Set up

Diameter

5 inch

5 inch

5 inch

5 inch

thread

counterclockwise

counterclockwise

counterclockwise

counterclockwise

Max duration of pressure

150cm(59 inch)

150cm(59 inch)

200 cm(78 inch)

200 cm(78 inch)

Compatibility: this air conditioner hose is suitable with portable air conditioner, replaces the authentic hose with 5 inch diameter and counterclockwise thread

Effortless to extend and shrink: the hose is extendable, the shortened size is 16 inch/ 40 cm, it can prolong up to 78 inch/ 200 cm, very easily lengthen the size of the exhaust hose to fit into wherever you want

Sturdy AND Sturdy: hose is made from polypropylene with good flexible, strong and transportable, this is a very good alternative to retain your air conditioner from leaking when the crucial vent hose has cracked

Quick TO Set up: gently prolong out the exhaust hose to meet up with up with the current hose, line up with the each finishes, clockwise rotate until it snaps into area, it is effortless to set up

Observe: you should make sure this is the correct hose both of those the dimension and thread for your portable air conditioner in advance of buying If you have any issues about your buy, please do not be reluctant to contact us and we’ll make it ideal