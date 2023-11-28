Top 10 Best led rgb light strip for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Waterproof led strip lights



Waterproof led strip lights use for indoor and outdoor, power supply and the remote is not waterproof, please use them in the dry and clear environment.

Please check the steps before hanging it to your space, every detail.

1. make sure the anodes to anodes

2. one strip cannot connect other strip

3. check the power supply bright greenother strips

LED strip light kit



2 x 5M LED Strip

1 x Remote Control Receiver

1 x 44 Keys Remote Control

1 x AC / DC Adapter

1 x User manual

DIY model



1） please press one color (randomly) button on the remote. Let the color change to its original state. What color is not important, the important thing is the color is first steps of DIY color is.

2）then please press “DIY1” button (just once). You just have to press it and let it go, and the goal is to bring the light into the DIY model .

3）then we will use the 6 arrow keys to DIY the color we like. You can press the” up “or” down” button to make the red color strengthen . Please note that if you just press 0.1s

Why do not we suggest the 5m connect 5m?



A white controller box has 2 outputs, every output allows 1 reel of 5m to connect it respectively, that is why the 10m kit has 2 reels of 5m rather than 5m connect 5m or 1 reel of 10m.

When you connect more strip lights, be aware that this also applies to the connectors and all wiring between the power supply and the LED strip as well. you may already have lost some voltage before the signal even reaches the LED strip! you will find the top will less bright. Almost all of the customers think it is defective, but it is a normal phenomenon.

waterproof

✓

×

×

×

×

×

APP control

×

×

×

✓

✓

✓

length

32.8ft

65.6ft

40ft

6 Pack

50ft

50ft

Strong adhesive makes it easy to mount on walls, under cabinet, or on TVs

Use the infrared remote can easily adjust multiple colors

Color changing led lights strip can decorate living room, bedroom, kitchen, ceiling, back of TV, desk, stairs and so on

44 keys remote can easily adjust rgb, white, 16 other colors and their brightness