Top 10 Best led motion sensor solar light Reviews

Product Description

Solar Lights Outdoor with Motion Sensor

If your 265 LED Solar Outdoor Motion Sensor Security Wall Light is not bright once you receive it, please do not worry, just have not enough power, please expose the solar panel to the sun to charge.

Super Bright, 360° Lighting

Solar flood light with 265pcs high quality LED chip, totally 1500LMs, give you a best outdoor lighting experience. Solar security light made of good quality ABS material and PC, IP65 Waterproof, can stand up the extreme weather conditions. Solar spot light with three deformable heads, each can be folded up to 360°, maximum illumination range can up to 800sq ft

PIR wide angle motion detector 120 ° – Can detect 3-8m distance. When motion is detected, solar garden lights will turn on automatically; it will Low light mode automatically after 30 seconds of undetected movement. Smart and sensitive solar lights make your life more convenient.

Specification:

Color Temperature: 6500K (White Light)

Lumen: 1500LM

Lighting Angle: 270 degrees

Detection Range: 120 degrees

Sensing Distance: 16- 33Ft

Battery: 18650 – 2200mAh 3.7V rechargeable lithium-ion battery(Build-in)

Warm Tips:

A full charge requires up to 6- 8 hours of sunlight. Recommend a mounting height of 6- 8feet.

The charging time and the lighting time of the solar light vary with sunlight intensity, geographical location, weather conditions, seasons, and other conditions.

In winter, solar light can’t get enough energy from sunlight, so it is normal that it has lower brightness and shorter working time at night.

☆ [ 2200mAH Eco-friendly Solar Power ]: Sunenvoy solar motion sensor light has built-in body motion sensor function and low light sensor. It can detect distances up to 33 feet, with a range of 120°. When it is sensed, it shines for 30 seconds and then automatically off.

☆[ IP65 Weatherproof Easy to Install ]: Solar secuirty lights’ waterproof rating: IP65, can be mounted on the wall with screws, suitable for any weather conditions and suitable for patios, lawns, patios or viewing decks.

☆ [ Long Time Working Time ]: solar security light has built- in lithium rechargeable battery (2200mAh) ensures full charge at low light and can last up to 30 hours for night use, at glare it can last 6 hours. The adjustable motion sensor lights will Auto on at night / Auto off at sunrise can work for over 5000 hours.

☆ [ Customer Service ]: If you are not satisfied with our solar security lights, please contact us. Your complete satisfaction is our highest priority! We would love to help to solve your problem.

