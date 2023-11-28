Top 10 Best led light bulbs for bathroom fixtures Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Base Sort:E26

Shade: 4000K Daylight White

Luminous Intensity:750lm

Watts:6W

CRI:≥80

Watch Angle:280 degree

Enter Voltage:120VAC

Incandescent lamp Equivalent:60-watt

Diameter:60mm,Peak:105mm

Certifications: ETLFCC

Lifespan:20000 Hrs

6 Packs of LED E26 6W Classic Filament Bulbs Daylight White 4000K （Not Dimmable）

✔ Ascher Pack of 6 Units E26 LED Filament bulbs replace 60W incandescent bulb by 6W LED, help you save in excess of 90% on energy bill of lights. Notice: This E26 LED bulb is not dimmable, make sure you DO NOT use them with dimmer change.

✔ Excellent general performance.This classic filament bulb preserves the design of regular Edison mild bulbs. Turns on at complete brightness with 750 lumens and 4000K Daylight White light-weight. Minimal ability consumption provides more than 20,000 hrs lifespan, reducing re-lamp frequency.

✔ MULTI-Purpose: They match into E26 screw base and install into fixtures right. Acceptable for chandeliers, pendant lights, wall sconces, indoor or out of doors. Commonly used for home or industrial decoration. Kitchen area, dwelling area, bedroom, bar, espresso store, cafe.

✔ ECO-Welcoming: No direct or mercury. No UV or IR. Superior to your youngsters and family members. High high quality LED light-weight bulbs with ETL-Shown to prevent electrical shock and hearth hazard.

✔ Acquire WITH Self esteem: Ascher is dedicated to delivering our shoppers with high excellent solutions, we are devoted to ensuring your entirely satisfaction. Our corporation offers clients with assistance of 18 MONTHS. You should speak to us when you have any problem, we will resolve the trouble for you as quickly as achievable.