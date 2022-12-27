Top 10 Best led lantern solar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

8-hour timer function： the button function conversion does not interrupt the timer, when the button is turned off or the solar panel is turned off in the light, the timer is interrupted,but when your turn it on, the timer is re-timekeeping, and the timer is turned off by long pressing for 3 seconds.

The solar panel have memory function: the solar panel is turned off when the solar panel is exposed to light, and the solar panel backlight is turned on again, and the function when the solar panel is turned off is memorized.

Color temperature :1400-1600

Battery: 8650 1200mAh

Polycrystalline silicon solar panel:（74*37mm）*2

Voltage：3.7v

Recharging current：140mah

Solar lantern lights

a.Real flame effect

b.The light last longer

c.Polysilicon solar panels

d.Can work in the rain and snown

e.Retro pattern, beautiful and artistic

f.Smart switch, automatically turns off charging during the day, and turns on automatically at night

Patio

Our lantern can be used in patio, garden, yard, no need battery,can light in the night.It is nice for your night.Not just a light, also be nice decoration.

Camping

when you want to camping, travel,countryyard ,our this solar light is necessary, it is convenient to take, you can install it anywhere and save money.

Party

Some day, you want to have a party with you friend, whatever indoor or outerdoor,this solar night light can decor your party,room,yard.

Style

Vintage Lantern

Solar Lantern

Flameless Candles

【Energy Saving】Using high-efficiency solar panels, they can light up for 15 hours after charging for 4 to 5 hours daytime. (Working time and charging time will be affected by weather conditions and seasons.

【 3 Flame Mode】With 3 adjustable flame flickering effect modes, the garden lights have added to the ambiance of the yard and give the house a really warm unique look

【Easy to install】Equipped with durable hanging hook, ring clip, and ground stakes, this solar lantern light can be hung or clip on anywhere you want like a tabletop, shelf, stairs, pathway, wall, patio, porch, etc.

【One Tip】If you have any problems with this product, pls email us directly via your order whenever you have any questions. We promise to solve your problem within 12 hours