Top 10 Best led flood light solar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Get the Power of Three Security Lights in One



-By using STASUN exclusive Wide-angle Lighting Design, the illumination range can be improved up to 330°. It means that the coverage area of STASUN 300W Outdoor Flood Security Light is almost three times as much as other led flood light fixture.

-Each head provides 9000 lumens of light for a combined 27000 lumen high brightness output.

-When being wall mounted at 20ft, Stasun 300W LED Flood Light offers more than 2045sq.ft illuminated coverage.

-Ideal for warehouse, garage, garden, yard, driveways, billboard, parking areas, stadiums etc, Not suitable for photography studio.

Specifications:

Watt: 300W

Input Voltage: AC100-120V

Input Current: 2.73A

FCC & CE & ROHS

CCT: 3000K

CRI: Ra>80

IP66 Waterproof Rate

Working Temperature: -30℃ to 50℃

Wider Lighting Area

Customize wider lighting coverage area with two adjustable heads that pivot 160 degrees side to side and U shape bracket that pivot 180 degrees up and down.

Advanced Optical PC Lens

Use impact-resistant polycarbonate lens which are safe to use and protects the LEDs from water-dust and debris.

Better Heat Dissipation

Upgraded fin type heat sink with a thick aluminum plate inside fixture to help to dissipate heat more efficiently.

Wattage

300W

90W

150W

200W

450W

Voltage

AC 100-120V

AC 100-120V

AC 100-120V

AC 100-120V

AC 100-120V

CCT

3000K

3000K

3000K

3000K

3000K

Brightness

27000lm

8100lm

13500lm

18000lm

40500lm

Wide Angle Design

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Lighting Angle

330°

330°

330°

330°

330°

Adjustable heads

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Waterproof Rate

IP66

IP66

IP66

IP66

IP66

📌【Wider Lighting Area Design】👉Customize your bright coverage area with STASUN 300W outdoor security lights, which can pivot 330 degrees side to side and U shape bracket pivot 180 degrees up and down, This 300W security light can be installed flexibly to light up a large and dark areas without disturbing your neighbors.

📌【Save on Maintenance】Robust die-cast aluminum housing and shock-resistant PC lens ensure excellent heat dissipation and long-lasting performance. And the floodlight is designed with a thickened fin-type heat sink, which means it acts like a radiator to dissipate heat.

📌【Release your worries】 The lifespan(50,000 hours) of this floodlight is ten times that of the traditional incandescent light. IP66 protection rating means our floodlight is perfect for outdoor locations, like walkways, yards, patios, parking areas, stadiums, driveways, etc.

📌【PREMIUM CUSTOMER SERVICE】We 100% stand behind our STASUN LED security lights and offer a worry-free, 24-month warranty and a 7*24 friendly customer service. Please contact us if any issue arises.

So you had known what is the best led flood light solar in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.