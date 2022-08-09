Top 10 Best led flag pole light solar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]Diameter: 23.2cm / 9.13inThickness: 3.6cm/1.4inHeart gap: 1.5cm/.6inPackage dimensions:23.7*24*4.7cm/9.33*9.44*1.85inItem internet excess weight: 532g/18.76ozPackage body weight:616g/21.7oz1* solar flagpole mild1* carabiner1* hanging buckle1. Battery capability: one particular segment 18650 3.7V 2200mAh2. Solar panel: 5.5V .9W3. Waterproof score: IP654. Charging time: 6~8 hrs5. Operating several hours: about 8-10 hours6. Lumens: 800luxIn buy to assure the typical operation of the photo voltaic panels, please place the photo voltaic flag light in direct daylight and absorb the sunlight for the longest time.

【Auto ON/OFF】After opening the mild sensing switch, the solar flag light-weight will instantly turn off throughout the working day and switch on at evening, with out recurrent manual procedure.

【 Solar Light-weight for Flag Pole 】 The flagpole gentle is geared up with 11 solar panels to do the job in the course of the working day and reserve electricity. This flag pole lights has a designed-in 2200mAh superior-capacity battery, which can make the photo voltaic flagpole light-weight beads do the job for 7-8 hours.

【High, Medium and Reduced Lighting Modes】 The 76led solar powered flag pole gentle is made up of 64 light beads under and 12 gentle beads over, supplying you a greater light emotion experience. The three lighting modes of large, middle and reduced can be switched freely to satisfy your various scene wants.

【ABS Material & Waterproof】 The look of solar flag spotlight utilizes a exclusive polygon design to include texture to the complete. At the identical time, the shell adopts higher-density Abdominal muscles content, which is mild, tough and water-resistant.

【0.55 inch Heart Round Hole】 The sizing of the central circular hole of the lighted flag pole is .55in, which is appropriate for most flagpoles. The photo voltaic driven flagpole mild is geared up with snap and hanging buckle, which can be employed in numerous scenes and is quick to install.

