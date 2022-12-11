Top 10 Best leather tips for pool sticks Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

POCUSTIK



Professional in billiard ,Best match for your family billiard room.Hard Canadian maple wood,Ergonomic butt grip design.Available in 18 – 21 ounces in one ounce increments.58 inch，13mm cue tip，Color:Black,Blue,Wine,Purple.

Superior Gift

Grade billiard chalk – Delivers a smooth and even coating to increase the friction the pool cue tip with ball.

Bubble Spirit Level – Help you adjust the surface level of the pool table.

POCUSTIK Pool cue with sleek wrapless handle for a smooth feeling



Skidproof ergonomic design,Shoot the pool cue true and control the cue ball well for more victory.

Shiny Hand-painted finished by Polish and Pearl Paint.No Decals,looks fantastic！

20+ years experience of the technicians matched professional pool cue.40+ years history of manufacture go into the creation of the Cues.

Great Cue. Bought as a present!

Joint

Implex joint collar with 5/16 x 18 pin for a firm hit

13mm hand made cue tips

Leather Cue Tip to hit the cues in best feeling

Hard Canadian maple wood

STRAIGHT AND STRONG are nicely balanced with a solid medium hit

Wrap

Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip

Ergonomic Grip

Joint

5/16 x18 Stainless Steel

5/16 x18 Stainless Steel

5/16 x18 Stainless Steel

5/16 x18 Stainless Steel

5/16 x18 Stainless Steel

Weight

18 – 21oz

18 – 21oz

18 – 21oz

18 – 21oz

18 – 21oz

Material

Canadian Hard Maple

Canadian Hard Maple

Canadian Hard Maple

Canadian Hard Maple

Canadian Hard Maple

Upgrade Tip

13mm Leather Tip

13mm Leather Tip

13mm Leather Tip

13mm Leather Tip

13mm Leather Tip

Outstanding

Multi-layers Pearl Paint

Multi-layers Pearl Paint

Multi-layers Pearl Paint

Multi-layers Pearl Paint

Multi-layers Pearl Paint

Rubber Bumper

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Use

House / Bar

House / Bar

House / Bar

House / Bar

House / Bar

Package Dimensions‏:‎31.34 x 2.28 x 1.89 inches; 1.6 Pounds

Date First Available‏:‎May 19, 2022

Manufacturer‏:‎POCUSTIK

ASIN‏:‎B095C43NY7

【Handicraft Painting Butt】 Beautiful unique design overlay in red with decal spider pattern.Coated with multi-layers high gloss varnish that protects billiards cue sticks from moisture,fading and warping.Better storage and easy to clean.

【Control the Cue Ball Well】Skidproof ergonomic design painted wrap,prevents slipping, reduces deflection, increased power and accuracy,shoot the cue ball ture in best feeling and glue-on 13mm leather tips for ultimate ball control.

【Specifications】Made of 100% hand-selected Grade A Canadian hardwood maple.13mm leather tip.standard 58″ in length.Approx 18Oz in weight.Wine colour.5/16 x18 stainless steel joints.Reliable and recommended for commercial, pub bar or domestic use.

【What You Get】1* 58″ 2-Piece Cue Stick + 1* Cue Chalk + 1* Mini Bubble Spirit Level Degree Mark + 1 Years Warranty.This pool cue sticks great for both amateur and enthusiast.