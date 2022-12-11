Top 10 Best leather tips for pool sticks Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated leather tips for pool sticks in 2022 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: POCUSTIK Cue Sticks 58inch 2-Piece Billiards Pool Stick Ergonomic Design Cues Canadian Maple Pool Cues – (Wine,18-21oz)
Product Description
POCUSTIK
Professional in billiard ,Best match for your family billiard room.Hard Canadian maple wood,Ergonomic butt grip design.Available in 18 – 21 ounces in one ounce increments.58 inch，13mm cue tip，Color:Black,Blue,Wine,Purple.
Superior Gift
Grade billiard chalk – Delivers a smooth and even coating to increase the friction the pool cue tip with ball.
Bubble Spirit Level – Help you adjust the surface level of the pool table.
POCUSTIK Pool cue with sleek wrapless handle for a smooth feeling
Skidproof ergonomic design,Shoot the pool cue true and control the cue ball well for more victory.
Shiny Hand-painted finished by Polish and Pearl Paint.No Decals,looks fantastic！
20+ years experience of the technicians matched professional pool cue.40+ years history of manufacture go into the creation of the Cues.
Great Cue. Bought as a present!
Joint
Implex joint collar with 5/16 x 18 pin for a firm hit
13mm hand made cue tips
Leather Cue Tip to hit the cues in best feeling
Hard Canadian maple wood
STRAIGHT AND STRONG are nicely balanced with a solid medium hit
Wrap
Ergonomic Grip
Ergonomic Grip
Ergonomic Grip
Ergonomic Grip
Ergonomic Grip
Joint
5/16 x18 Stainless Steel
5/16 x18 Stainless Steel
5/16 x18 Stainless Steel
5/16 x18 Stainless Steel
5/16 x18 Stainless Steel
Weight
18 – 21oz
18 – 21oz
18 – 21oz
18 – 21oz
18 – 21oz
Material
Canadian Hard Maple
Canadian Hard Maple
Canadian Hard Maple
Canadian Hard Maple
Canadian Hard Maple
Upgrade Tip
13mm Leather Tip
13mm Leather Tip
13mm Leather Tip
13mm Leather Tip
13mm Leather Tip
Outstanding
Multi-layers Pearl Paint
Multi-layers Pearl Paint
Multi-layers Pearl Paint
Multi-layers Pearl Paint
Multi-layers Pearl Paint
Rubber Bumper
✓
✓
✓
✓
✓
Use
House / Bar
House / Bar
House / Bar
House / Bar
House / Bar
Package Dimensions:31.34 x 2.28 x 1.89 inches; 1.6 Pounds
Date First Available:May 19, 2022
Manufacturer:POCUSTIK
ASIN:B095C43NY7
【Handicraft Painting Butt】 Beautiful unique design overlay in red with decal spider pattern.Coated with multi-layers high gloss varnish that protects billiards cue sticks from moisture,fading and warping.Better storage and easy to clean.
【Control the Cue Ball Well】Skidproof ergonomic design painted wrap,prevents slipping, reduces deflection, increased power and accuracy,shoot the cue ball ture in best feeling and glue-on 13mm leather tips for ultimate ball control.
【Specifications】Made of 100% hand-selected Grade A Canadian hardwood maple.13mm leather tip.standard 58″ in length.Approx 18Oz in weight.Wine colour.5/16 x18 stainless steel joints.Reliable and recommended for commercial, pub bar or domestic use.
【What You Get】1* 58″ 2-Piece Cue Stick + 1* Cue Chalk + 1* Mini Bubble Spirit Level Degree Mark + 1 Years Warranty.This pool cue sticks great for both amateur and enthusiast.