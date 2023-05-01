Top 10 Best lead free pull down kitchen faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Avola Industrial Kitchen Faucet, Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet, Pull Down Sprayer Single Handle Spring Kitchen Faucet



Combining precision engineering with premium materials and components, the Avola Commercial Style Faucet offers durable functionality and lasting performance.

A stately design with clean silhouettes and classic detailing, the Avola Single Lever Pull-Down Sprayer Spring Kitchen Faucet in brushed nickel adds elegance to any space.

KITCHEN FAUCET PRODUCT FEATURE



Color: Brushed Nickel

Material:

Main body material: Brass

Valve: Ceramic valve

Package Content:

A.Kitchen sink faucet

B.23.6 inch (60 cm) long Hot & Cold Water Hoses

C.3/8″ female compression thread with 1/2″ adapters , Mounting hardware

KITCHEN FAUCET DIMENSION & INSTALLATION



Spout height: 9.18″

Overall height: : 20.47″

Water pressures: Minimum 0.5 bar, 1.0 bar recommended

Installation:

Pre-drilled hole size requirement:: 1.38″

Max countertop thickness without deck plate:1-1/2″(1 hole install)

Max countertop thickness with deck plate:1 (2 or 3 hole install)

Avola Industrial Kitchen Faucet, Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet, Pull Down Sprayer Single Handle Spring Kitchen Faucet



Multifunctional Sprayer

High-quality sprayer, water flow, difficult to pluy, easy to clean. The spray holes allow mineral residue to simply be wiped away for an instantly refreshed look .

TOUCH CLEAN

Touch-Clean Nozzle ,the easy-clean rubber nozzle prevent hard water build-up.Easy to clean metal plated finished will withstand years of use while maintaining its beauty

Longer Life

Noiseless low decibelAs durable as diamondEnergy-saving technology saves money500,000 Cycles Leak-Free testExceed industry longevity standards.

Avola Industrial Kitchen Faucet, Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet, Pull Down Sprayer Single Handle Spring Kitchen Faucet



Buy a faucet get a Soap dispenser

Receive a Soap dispenser free when you purchase 1 or more the style faucet offered by Avola Kitchen Faucets.

pls note : You need to click “Add both to Cartt” in the promotion

Do More With a Retractabke Hose

An extended 20” retractable hose offers smooth maneuverability so you can complete chores with maximum efficiency

Easy to Self-install No need plumber

Step 1: Screw all hose into faucet base. then cross all hose through the sink hole Step 2: Cross all hose through the fixed piece and tighten screws Step 3: Connect lines to angel valve by wrench

A Perfect Size-A kitchen sink faucet optimized for home use, compact 20-inch height fits beneath almost any home kitchen cabinet

Easy to Clean-Superior corrosion & rust-resistant brushed nickel finish of touchless kitchen faucet, it keep dirty away from surface,clean faucet by cloth is enough in daily use.

Keep Healthy-Lead free stainless steel supple lines of pull down kitchen faucet ,high quality with security certification: NSF and CUPC.

Three Function Spray Head-3 Mode kitchen faucet with sprayer,STREAM,SPRAY,PAUSE. Stream for filling water, spray for rinsing, pause for avoiding splashing in multitask mode.

Guarantee:We proudly stand by the quality of brass kitchen faucet that you can backed by our 5-year free replacement , so you can buy our kitchen faucet with confidence, a great addition to your kitchen accessories.