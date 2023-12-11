Top 10 Best lavelle wall-mount waterfall tub faucet Reviews

Top 10 Best lavelle wall-mount waterfall tub faucet in 2023 Comparison Table
- Modern waterfall design:single lever handle waterfall flow tub faucet,easy to adjust temperature and water flow
- Easy to install: All hardware required for installation is included, easy to install the towel rack on the wall.You just need a little time to complete it
- Overall Height:87cm(34.2");Spout Width:7.5cm(2.9")
- Easy Operation and Durable:Using sedal ceramic disc cartridge for durability and reliability;Single handle design easily control the mix of hot and cold water;Easy Operation,goes along well with any style decoration
- In case any broken or leaking problem happens,please contact us to solve the problem.
- 1. Made of solid brass, it is one of the most durable materials in plumbing. Along with many years of supreme performance, this wall mount tub filler resists to corrode and leak.
- 2. This wall mount tub faucet in matte black finish can perfectly matches any modern style decoration, resists to corrode, tarnish or discolor for a "like-new" look for life.
- 3. 9.71GPM Spout flow rate at 60PSI, this wall mount bathtub faucet can fills up your tub in minutes.
- 4. Tub filler with two easy turn lever handles controls water and temperature, smoothly and effortlessly.
- 5. 11-11/32 Inches extra long spout reach, perfectly matches almost all tubs. Note: SUMERAIN S2156 series wall tub faucets with the same tub spout and rough in valve as the S2134 series, they are just different in handles, if you like cross handle, please choose S2156 series; if you like lever handle, please choose S2134 series.
- Function: Single Handle Floor Mount Tub Filler Faucet Black
- Overall Height:91cm(35.5");Spout Height:87.5(34");Spout Reach:16.5cm(6.4")
- Including Hot & Cold Water Supply lines with 3/8" Connector
- Easy Operation and Durable: Using sedal ceramic disc cartridge for durability and reliability;Single handle design easily control the mix of hot and cold water;Easy Operation,goes along well with any style decoration
- In case any broken problem happens, please contact us to solve the problem
- 1.Rough in valve is made of solid brass, it is one of the most durable materials in plumbing. Along with many years of supreme performance, this wall mount tub filler resists to corrode and leak.
- 2.High flow rate of 7.31GPM@60PSI, this wall mount bathtub faucet can fills up your tub in minutes.
- 3.This wall mount tub faucet in matte black finish can perfectly matches any modern style decoration, resists to corrode, tarnish or discolor for a "like-new" look for life.
- 4.Tub faucet with single easy turn lever handle controls water and temperature, smoothly and effortlessly.
- 5.This wall mount tub filler using drip free cartridge ensuring long lifetime using. To save time and extra expense, please show your plumber the installation video under the main image on product page before installation. Please keep the user manual properly, if you need the after-sales service in any time, please contact the SUMERAIN support team.
- ➤Modern & Stylish: Dasan wall-mounted tub faucet comes with a modern design and allows 3 different mounting styles, which will present a sleek modern look to your bathroom and perfectly fit your freestanding bathtub and alcove tub.
- ➤Higher Water Flow: Solid brass rough-in valve includes a 40mm(instead of a regular 35mm) diameter cUPC certified ceramic disc cartridge that provides a higher water flow to fill your tub quickly.
- ➤Waterfall Tub Spout: Features a 7.87''/200mm ultra-wide waterfall faucet spout that creates laminar water flow for a beautiful waterfall effect.
- ➤Curved Handheld Sprayer: Curved design handheld spray with a 59'' shower hose provides a high pressure water stream for bathing your loved ones and cleaning your tub.
- ➤Material: Pressure Balancing Rough-in Valve(Copper), Handheld Shower Head(Copper), Shower Head Holder(Copper), Waterfall Tub Spout, and the other fittings(SUS 304 Stainless Steel)
- Waterlines: 1/2” hot & cold hoses for large water flow(3/8” hoses can be customized as required); Special hoses size can customize as required, please email us
- Stable Base Design: Includes Tripod Bracket and Bolts(3pcs) to fix the faucet on the floor
- Brass material and Brushed Nickel finished for durability and reliability
- Sedal Ceramic Cartridge for smooth and long lasting operation
- Multifunctional: 360 Degree Swivel Spout, Hand Shower with 59.06’’(150cm) shower hose
- Waterlines: 1/2” hot & cold hoses for large water flow(3/8” hoses can be customize as required); Special hoses size can customize as required, please email us
- Designed with waterfall spout for better water flow
- Brass material and Brushed Nickel finished for durability and reliability
- WANHAI Ceramic Cartridge for smooth and long lasting operation
- Multifunctional: 360 Degree Swivel Spout, Hand Shower with 70.87”(180cm) shower hose. 5 years warranty from date of purchase.
- Matte Black Modern design :Suitable for Wall Mount Bathtub Faucet spout
- Material:304 stainless steel ,6.3 inch Length Dimension And 7.1 inch Width Dimension
- American standard NPT 1/2 interface, easy to install.
- 7.1 inch diameter Waterfall tub spout faucet to quickly fill your bathtub;
- LIFETIME WARRANTY
- 【Premium Wall Mount Tub Filler】 Shower valve body, hand shower, shower holder are constructed of High Quality solid brass, the sturdy brass construction can prevent corrosion and make the waterfall tub faucet longevity, you can feel the good quality after you receive it
- 【cUPC Certified and Anti-scald】 Advanced pressure balance ceramic disc cartridge with cUPC certification can effectively protect you and your family from scalding injury caused by sudden changes in hot or cold water pressure
- 【Connector Size of the Tub Faucet】 Male threaded 1/2" NPT inlets, U.S. standard plumbing connections, you don't need to worry if the connector size will fit your pipe thread or not; Comes with installation instrutions, make your installation more easier
- 【Great Design Waterfall Spout】 The water flow of the spout is: 3.13 GPM at 60pis water pressure, your bathtub can be full uf quickly and the water flow of the hand shower is 2.97 GPM at 60pis water pressure, you can enjoy your wonderful shower since the spout and hand shower can be turn on together at the same time
- 【Lifetime Limited Warranty】 Lifetime highest standard customer service within 90 days refund or exchange if not 100% satisfied, Backed by SHAMANDA's lifetime limited warranty(We can send replacement parts when you need), you can buy and install with confidence
- Waterlines: 1/2” hot & cold hoses for large water flow(3/8” hoses can be customized as required); Special hoses size can customize as required, please contact us
- Using Ø40mm Karox Ceramic Cartridge and Ø28mm Spout with Neoperl Aerator for larger water flow
- Telephone style hand shower, avoid leaking water from hand shower dripping on the floor when you turn the faucet off
- Multifunctional: 360 Degree Swivel Spout, Pivoting Hand Shower with 59.06’’(150cm) shower hose, perfect for full body shower or cleaning the tub
- Stable Base Design: Includes Tripod Bracket and Bolts(3pcs) to fix the faucet on the floor
Our Best Choice: Signature Hardware 924617 Lavelle 6-1/2″ Waterfall Wall Mounted Tub Filler with Metal Lever Handle
Products Description
Width: 6-1/2″Peak To Spout: 3/8″Spout Arrive at: 6-1/2″Spout Width: 7-7/8″Spout base plate width: 8-1/2″Spout foundation plate top: 4-1/4″Tackle duration: 4-5/8″Tackle foundation plate width: 4-1/4″. Foundation plate height: 4-1/4″Small-direct compliant.
Incorporate just the ideal blend of present day model and timeless attraction to your bathtub with this Lavelle Wall-Mount Waterfall Tub Faucet. This wall-mount faucet lets drinking water movement effortlessly into your tub, generating the ideal mood for a calming soak. Produced of solid, corrosion-resistant brass content, it will be certain to incorporate exclusive type to your toilet.
Set up Sort: Wall MountDesign: ModernHandle Sort: LeverFeatures: WaterfallTub Faucet Product: BrassHandle Product: BrassHot and Cold Indicators: YesCeramic Disc Cartridges: Certainly
High-High-quality Longevity
– Crafted from strong, corrosion-resistant brass, this faucet will previous a life time.
Modern day Model
– This horizontal spout completely complements a contemporary, understated aesthetic.
Soothingly Gentle Flow
– The soothing sight of the waterfall spout will insert a perception of peace and tranquility to your lavatory.
At Signature Components,
a home is far more than just plumbing, hardware, and decor – it is a reflection of you. Signature Components searches the planet for superior-high-quality products and solutions that showcase your exclusive type. No matter whether it’s a attractive self-importance, clawfoot tub, or one-of-a-form sink Signature Components is committed to supporting make just about every home a assertion.
Constructed from brass – remarkably resistant to corrosion and an exceptional choice to withstand large temperatures
Wall mounted two gap set up
Leading ending course of action – finishes will resist corrosion and tarnishing by means of each day use
Vital Dimensions: 6.5″ spout achieve
High quality Guarantee: Our products are crafted to previous. We proudly stand guiding this products with a lifetime warranty and pro buyer help.