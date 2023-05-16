Top 10 Best laterns lights for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Dusk to Dawn Outdoor Pineapple Solar Lantern



The solar powered lantern is ideal for decorative illumination where you want to create a warm and welcoming atmosphere.For greater mood lighting flexibility and a soft glow, create the perfect atmosphere for a birthday party, family reunion , or wedding reception. It adds flair to bistro deck porch patio garden backyard terrace pergola café restaurant malls for wedding BBQ party banquets, also suitable for tree-lighting.

FEATURES



Solar poweredAuto on/off from dusk to dawn

IP55 Rating Wet locationWeather-resistant

LED Light: 60LEDSolar Panel: 2V / 150 mAhMaterial : ABS+Powder Coated SteelSolar Charging Time: 6-8 hours under direct sunlightWorking Time: 8-10 hours after fully chargedRechargeable Battery : AA / 1.2V / 1000mAh

APPLICATIONS



Pathway

Camping

Party

Patio&Garden

Landscape

Tent

[2021 UPGRADED LONG LAST SOLAR LIGHT] The solar light has been upgraded with 60 leds which brings the brightness up by 60%. The updated 1000mah rechargeable battery contains more energy compared with other 600mah lantern. It can last up to 8 hours after 6-8 hours full charge.[IP65 WATERPROOF DESIGN] IP65 water-proof and heat-resistant design ideal for outdoor uses where you can hang it on the wall,patio,garden,porch,trees, pathway,gutter,beach.It is made of sturdy stainless steel and ABS material to withstand rain,snow,ice for all seasons.[EASY TO SET UP] Switch on the button at the back of top solar panel. It is easy to install these solar lights – hang them on places where the sunlight shines directly during daytimep.Can be hung on porches,tropical palm trees,pergolas with the hang ring or rested on a table top, ledge. Bring elegance and color to your patio, porch or outdoor space with this lovely solar powered lantern.[SATISFACTION GUARANTEE]: We provide 60 days money back & a full year replacement warranty, if you have any questions, please contact us for full refund or fast replacement.