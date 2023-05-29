Top 10 Best lasko low profile heater Reviews

Top 10 Best lasko low profile heater in 2023 Comparison Table
Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan, Remote Control, Timer, 3 Quiet Speeds, for Bedroom, Living Room and Office, 42", Silver, T42951
- ✅【POWER YOU CAN FEEL】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan has 3-speeds that produces up to 262 CFM to keep you cool all day… and night. With 3 adjustable speeds, this tower fan is perfect for large rooms, bedrooms, and offices. This household tower fan comes with a remote control with 5 controls: on/off, timer, speed, oscillation, and nighttime setting toggle.
- ✅【ICONIC BLADELESS DESIGN】With a category defining, slim, sturdy, bladeless design, the 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan fits beautifully into your home or office décor while providing all-day cooling comfort. Portability is also built into this easy-to-assemble household tower fan - at only 15.5 lbs. and 13" diameter base, this tower fan has a molded carrying handle that makes it simple to pick-up and move with you.
- ✅【OPTIMAL OSCILLATION】While other fans promote a full 90 degrees oscillation , we designed the 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan with 60 degrees of oscillation to ensure you feel more of the breeze so you're not waiting longer for the fan to come back around.
- ✅【AUTOMATIC TIMER + QUIET NIGHTTIME MODE】The 42" Lasko Wind Curve Tower Fan offers a 7.5-hour timer for easy on/off through the day or night. This tower fan has a unique, quiet nighttime setting that automatically dims the LED controls and decreases speed so you can sleep peacefully, while staying cool.
- ✅【DESIGNED IN THE USA】Designed and engineered in the USA and backed by our 1-year manufacturer’s warranty, Lasko has more than 115 years of American design and manufacturing experience building high-quality, ETL, safe and reliable fans to make your home or office more comfortable. Lasko is the #1 Fan Brand in the U.S. Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S. dollars and unit Sales, 12 months ending March 2022.
Lasko High Velocity Pivoting Utility Blower Fan, for Cooling, Ventilating, Exhausting and Drying at Home, Job Site, Construction, 2 AC Outlets, Circuit Breaker with Reset, 3 Speeds, 12", Black, U12104
- ✅【HIGH VELOCITY AIR STREAM】Powered by 3 fan speeds, this pivoting air mover generates maximum air delivery of approximately 289 CFMs and is best for cooling the hottest spaces in the house, circulating and exhausting stuffy air, and drying out wet carpeting and floors
- ✅【FUNCTIONAL DESIGN】With it's rugged construction, this pivoting blower fan is Ideal for kitchens, garages, workshops, basements, and more; the lightweight design (7.5 lbs.) and large carry handle make it easy to move this fan from room to room
- ✅【CONVENIENT FFEATURES】This powerful utility blower fan features two 120-volt grounded outlets for accessory use; the patented 270-degree pivoting action allows you to direct the airflow right where you need it--from circulating air at floor level to exhausting the air from a newly-painted room and anywhere in-between.
- ✅【SPACE SAVING DESIGN】With an 12.19” x 9.63” footprint, and standing only 12.25 inches tall, this fan easily fits in small spaces and 10-foot power cord and large easy grip handle make it easy to place where air circulation is needed.
- ✅【BUILT IN SAFETY】The Lasko Pivot Pro pivoting fan is ETL Listed and comes with a circuit breaker and reset button; the 10 foot cord with 3-prong grounded plug makes it a safe choice for a cooling breeze
Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan, Remote Control, 3 Speeds, for Bedroom, Kitchen, Office, 36", Black, 2511
- 3 Whisper Quiet Speeds: Provide smooth, consistent air flow. The unique space saver design and quiet operation make this fan ideal for a child's room bedroom, or home office.
- Widespread Oscillation: Allows you to direct airflow where you need. Turn on oscillation and the fan will gently direct air side to side, allowing the air to distribute and cool the room.
- Built-in Timer: Automatically shuts the fan off after the selected time. Choose from 1 hour to 7 hours in 1 hour increments. The LED display conveniently displays the number of hours the timer is set for.
- Wireless Remote Control: Make this fan well suited for the bedroom or home office. The remote allows you to control oscillation, fan speed, the built-in timer or turn the fan or night light on or off.
- Simple Base Assembly: Allows you to take the fan out of the box and assemble it in minutes. Simply connect the 2 pieces of the base to the fan, plug it in, and start enjoying a cooling breeze. CFM: 239
Lasko Products Portable Electric 42" Oscillating Tower Fan with Fresh Air Ionizer, Timer and Remote Control for Indoor, Bedroom and Home Office Use, Blackwood T42950
- BEAT THE HEAT –If you live in the heat with no central air, or your window AC units do a poor job of moving air around your whole house or apartment, this stand up fan creates excellent air flow making you feel cooler. Comes with built-in carry handle, optional oscillation and a handy remote for when you don’t feel like getting up to change the settings..Voltage:110-120 volts.Number of speeds:3
- VERY QUIET – Powered by 3 speed settings H/M/L, fan creates a powerful breeze, but even on H, you can still hear the TV. If you need white noise to sleep, this fan is perfectly sized to aim over a high bed and creates a soothing purr that drowns out bedroom noises making it easy to fall asleep. Energy efficient timer can be set from 0. 5 to 7. 5 hours.
- FRESHER AIR – The built-in Ionizer disperses millions of negative ions into the air that bond with positively charged ions which includes things like dust, bacteria, pollen, smoke and other allergens. Once the bond is formed, the particles become heavier and fall to the ground. As the negative ion levels grow in the room, the air feels naturally fresher.
- A REAL SPACE SAVER – Standing 42. 5” tall with a small 13” x 13” footprint, the sleek, vertical design optimizes floor space letting you to put the tower fan in places where pedestal & box fans won’t fit, without sacrificing air circulation, comfort or style. Ideal for the dorm, kitchen, living room, RV and home office.
- TRUSTED FOR GENERATIONS – Lasko has been making quality household products for over 100 years. Lasko Wind Curve tower fans are ETL Listed and come with our patented Blue Plug safety fuse technology making them a safe choice for a cooling fresh air breeze when it’s hot and humid outdoors.
Lasko 2535 52" Oscillating Pedestal Fan, 52 Inch, Silver Gray
- 3 Quiet, Energy-Efficient Speeds - makes this fan ideal for the bedroom, living room, kitchen, or home office. The quiet yet powerful fan provides a cooling breeze throughout the room. Small and compact this fan is ideal for tight places where space is minimal..Number of speeds:3
- Widespread Oscillation and Directional Louvers - allows you to direct airflow where you need. Turn on oscillation and the fan will gentle go side to side distributing air. Direct air up or down by using the directional louvers or adjusting the fans height.
- Wireless Remote Control and LED Display - are two great features that make this fan easy to control. The remote allows you adjust the fan speed, timer, oscillation, or sleep mode from a distance. While the fan's LED display lets you know which settings are selected.
- Built-in Timer - automatically shuts the fan off after the selected time. Choose from 1/2 hour to 7.5 hours in 1/2 hour increments. Use the one touch Sleep Mode and the timer is automatically set to run for 6 hours.
- Easy to Follow Instructions - allows you to take the fan out of the box and assemble it in minutes. Simply assemble the base, pedestal, and attach the fan and you're ready to enjoy a cooling breeze.
Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan, Nighttime Setting, Remote Control, Portable, Timer, for Bedroom, Home and Office, 3 Quiet Speeds, 42.5", Silverwood, T42954
- BEAT THE HEAT – Powered by 3 speed settings H/M/L, fan is perfectly sized to aim over a high bed and powerful enough to blow across the room. If you live in the heat with no central air, and window AC units do a poor job of moving air around your whole house or apartment, this fan creates excellent air flow making you feel cooler..Voltage:120 volts.Number of speeds:3
- VERY QUIET – Fan creates a powerful breeze, but even on H, you can still hear the TV. Easy to assemble and operate. Comes with built-in carry handle, optional oscillation and energy efficient auto shut off timer programmable from 0. 5 to 7. 5 hours. The remote is the best when you don’t feel like getting up to change the settings. Widespread oscillation
- SLEEP LIKE A BABY – Circulates the warm & stuffy air at night so you can get some rest. Creates just the right amount of white noise at bedside for sleeping. Nighttime Setting automatically dims the control display and sets the fan on (H) for an hour, then (M) for an hour, and then stays on (L) until you interact with the fan again.
- A REAL SPACE SAVER – Standing 42.5” tall with a small 13” x 13” footprint, the sleek, vertical design optimizes floor space letting you to put the fan in places where pedestal & box fans won’t fit, without sacrificing air circulation, comfort or style. Ideal for the dorm, kitchen, living room, RV and camper.
- TRUSTED FOR GENERATIONS – Lasko has been making quality household products for over 100 years. Lasko fans are ETL Listed, come with our patented Blue Plug safety fuse technology, and are backed by a 1-yr limited , making them a safe choice for a cooling breeze when it’s hot and humid outdoors.
Lasko X-Blower 6 Position High Velocity Pivoting Utility Blower Fan for Cooling, Ventilating, Exhausting and Drying, 3 Speeds, AC Outlet, Circuit Breaker with Reset, USB Port, 11", Blue, X12905
- ✅【HIGH VELOCITY AIR STREAM】Powered by 3 fan speeds and a CFM of 370 on high, this heavy-duty air mover is best for helping the hottest spaces in the house to feel cooler, circulating and exhausting stuffy air, and drying out wet carpeting and floors.
- ✅【COMPACT AND ADAPTABLE】This lightweight blower fan is a breeze to move from room-to-room or job-to-job, and you can use its 6-position capability to direct the air flow where it’s needed most; Ideal for job sites, basements, garages and all areas of the home
- ✅【CONVENIENT FFEATURES】This versitile blower fan from Lasko features a built-in 120V accessory outlet and 2 USB ports to power additional devices
- ✅【BUILT IN SAFETY】This blower floor fan is ETL Listed and comes with a circuit breaker with reset button, and a 3-prong grounded plug, making it a safe choice for a cooling breeze
- ✅【SPACE SAVING DESIGN】Standing only 11 in. tall with a small 9 in. x 12 in. footprint, this small-but-mighty fan needs minimal floor space—easily fitting in places where pedestal & box fans won’t.
Lasko High Velocity Pivoting Utility Blower Fan, for Cooling, Ventilating, Exhausting and Drying at Home, Job Site, Construction, 2 AC Outlets, Circuit Breaker with Reset, 3 Speeds, 14", Black, U15617
- BEAT THE HEAT – If you live, work, play, exercise, perform gigs, or party in the heat with no AC, this high velocity fan easily brings you comfort to help beat the summertime heat. Pivoting blower head directs the breeze any way you want, making this floor fan a life saver when it’s hot & humid outdoors.
- HIGH VELOCITY AIR STREAM – Powered by 3 fan speeds, this pro-performance air mover generates maximum air delivery of approximately 341 CFMs and is best for cooling the hottest spaces in the house, circulating and exhausting stuffy air, and drying out wet carpeting and floors. Ideal for kitchens, garages, basements, shops, home gyms, job sites and more.
- EASY TO USE – This utility fan comes fully assembled and is always ready for work. Manual controls make it easy to adjust the air velocity for the project at hand. Comes equipped with built-in twin 120V accessory outlets on the side to power additional devices.
- A REAL SPACE SAVER – With an 11. 3” x 14. 5” footprint, and standing only 14. 5 inches tall, this fan is a little bigger than a standard milk crate. 10-foot power cord and large easy grip handle make it easy to place where you need it. Ruggedly constructed, easily fits in small places where air circulation is needed.
- TRUSTED FOR GENERATIONS – Lasko has been making quality household products for over 100 years. Lasko Pivot-Pro fan is ETL Listed and comes with a circuit breaker and reset button, 3-prong plug and our patented Blue Plug safety fuse technology, making it a safe choice for a cooling breeze.
Lasko 3300 Wind Machine Air Circulator Portable High Velocity Floor Fans, for Indoor Home Cooling Breezes and, White Noise in Bedroom
- Very powerful – Powered by 3 energy-efficient speeds, this 5-blade high performance floor fan moves a lot of air, even on the lowest setting. If it’s air you want to move, you may want to think twice before buying a cheap $20 box fan instead of the Wind machine. Ideal for a home gym or drying out a wet basement floor.
- Beat the heat – If you live in the heat with no central air or window AC units that do a poor job of circulating the air around your whole house or apartment, this air circulator easily brings cooling comfort to the largest household spaces. Pivoting head directs the breeze any way you want.
- Easy to move – This rugged yet stylish high velocity fan is lightweight and comes with an easy-grip handle, making it a breeze to move from the home office to the garage work shop or wherever cooling relief is needed. The 6 feet cord is nice and long which comes in handy when you are moving the fan around the room.
- White noise for sleeping – Creates a soothing purr that drowns out outside noises making it easy to fall asleep. This standing fan is 23.4 inch tall. The study base occupies a 25.4 x 7.2 inch footprint. If you need white noise to sleep, this fan is strong enough to blow across the bedroom to circulate the air so you can get some rest.
- Made in the USA – no assembly required. Lasko has been a trusted maker of quality home environment products for over 100 years. Built to last and made from domestic & imported parts. ETL listed. Comes with lasko’s patented 2-pronged blue plug safety fuse technology. A best value pick for a cooling breeze when it’s hot and humid outside. Great for the dorm and enclosed patios.
Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater for Home with Adjustable Thermostat, Timer and Remote Control, 23 Inches, 1500W, Silver, 755320
- ✅【2 QUIET SETTINGS】 This electric space heater features 2 quiet heat settings (high heat and low heat), plus an adjustable thermostat that will maintain the temperature in the room. The optional widespread oscillation feature on this heater evenly distributes warm air throughout the room
- ✅【REMOTE CONTROL】 Use the multi-function remote control to turn the heater on/off, set the timer, turn the oscillation on/off or adjust the thermostat. For an added convenience, there is storage for the remote control on the back of the heater so it won't get lost.
- ✅【ADJUSTABLE TIMER】This tower space heater features an auto-off timer function. Set the timer from 1-8 hours (in 1-hour increments) and the heater will automatically turn off after the selected timer.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】 Overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. While a cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours. This heater is ETL listed for added safety.
- ✅【FULLY ASSEMBLED】Comes fully assembled and ready to use, just take the heater out of the box and have it working it minutes. Simply plug the heater into a wall outlet, adjust the thermostat, and enjoy the warmth from your new Lasko space heater. This space heater stands 23" high and 7 inches wide and weights only 7.29 pounds. The lightweight design and the built-in carry handle makes it easy to move from room to room.
