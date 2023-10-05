Top 10 Best lasko 754200 ceramic heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated lasko 754200 ceramic heater in 2023 Comparison Table
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat, 1500W/750W Safe and Quiet Ceramic Heater Fan, Heat Up 200 Square Feet for Office Room Desk Indoor Use
- 2 in 1 heater fan: This ceramic heater provides two heat levels, 1500W or 750W and one cool air fan, you can use it both for winter and summer. Thermostat control of the heater will turn the heater off when it reaches a preset temperature and turn the heater back on when the temperature dips below the thermostat setting
- Multi protection safety system: These heaters are made of flame retardant material avoiding any fire hazard. Automatic safety shutoff system will shut the heater off when the heater overheat. The tip over protection system will also shut the heater off when the heater was knocked over by accident and it will come back on automatically if it is up righted
- Compact and powerful: 7.9 inch x 6.2 inch x 10.2 inch, 2.9 pounds portable mini heater with build in carry handle helps to reinforce the potential of rather low electrical bills by using at the place where you need when you don't want to warm the full house with other centralized heaters
- Quiet and fast heating: The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 decibels, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heat to heat up 200 square feet in seconds
- Upgrade abs material: Upgrade abs material applied, which is more flame-retardant. The room heater with six feet lead cord and 2 prong connection has a long lasting life
Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater for Home with Adjustable Thermostat, Timer and Remote Control, 23 Inches, 1500W, Silver, 755320
- ✅【2 QUIET SETTINGS】 This electric space heater features 2 quiet heat settings (high heat and low heat), plus an adjustable thermostat that will maintain the temperature in the room. The optional widespread oscillation feature on this heater evenly distributes warm air throughout the room
- ✅【REMOTE CONTROL】 Use the multi-function remote control to turn the heater on/off, set the timer, turn the oscillation on/off or adjust the thermostat. For an added convenience, there is storage for the remote control on the back of the heater so it won't get lost.
- ✅【ADJUSTABLE TIMER】This tower space heater features an auto-off timer function. Set the timer from 1-8 hours (in 1-hour increments) and the heater will automatically turn off after the selected timer.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】 Overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. While a cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours. This heater is ETL listed for added safety.
- ✅【FULLY ASSEMBLED】Comes fully assembled and ready to use, just take the heater out of the box and have it working it minutes. Simply plug the heater into a wall outlet, adjust the thermostat, and enjoy the warmth from your new Lasko space heater. This space heater stands 23" high and 7 inches wide and weights only 7.29 pounds. The lightweight design and the built-in carry handle makes it easy to move from room to room.
Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater - Pink
- Compact personal space heater design that is small enough for tables or desktops
- Featuring efficient ceramic coils that heat up in seconds
- Available in 4 colors to custom-match your decor
- Includes tip-over protection for extra safety
- Ideal for small spaces, at home or at the office
Lasko 29” Ceramic Tower Heater for Large Rooms, Whole Room Heating with Oscillation, Overheat Protection, Digital Display, Timer, Remote Control, 1500W, Black, 5586
- ✅【2 QUIET SETTINGS】This portable tower space heater offers a high heat setting and a low heat setting, plus and adjustable thermostat setting that will maintain the temperature in your room. This electric heater ideal for warming up a bedroom, home office, kitchen or any in your home.
- ✅【BUILT-IN TIMER】The auto off timer function allows you to program from 1 to 8 hours, in 1-hour intervals. The heater will automatically turn off after the selected time.
- ✅【REMOTE CONTROL】 The multi-function remote control allows you to turn the heater on/off, adjust the heater's temperature, set the timer, turn on/off the oscillation from a distance. Plus, there is storage for the remote control on the back of the heater so it won't get lost.
- ✅【WIDESPREAD OSCILLATION】The widespread oscillation feature on this portable space heater evenly distributes a comforting warmth around your room.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】This heater is ETL listed and comes with built-in safety features including overheat protection which ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. And, the cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours
Antarctic Star Space Heater, Portable Electric Heater Ceramic Fan Small Mini Heaters Indoor Use ETL Certified 3 Modes Thermostat, Tip Overheat Protection Quiet Office Room Desk Home,9.1 Inch.
- Overheat & Tip-over protection：The heater has an anti-tilt switch. When the heater tilts more than 45 degrees from the ground or the temperature of the heater is too high in the process of use.
- Compact and Powerful :Dimensions:9.1" x 7" x 6", 3.3 pounds light weight mini heater easy to carry around .Ceramic space heaters can quick heating within 2S.Heat 200 square feet in seconds. By heating the required small space instead of using other centralized heaters to heat the entire house, helping to save electricity bills. Small weight, easy to carry, suitable for bedroom, living room, study and office, etc.
- Easy Control Heater : Plug in the plug, start the heater, turn the knob to the fan position (fan icon) for cold air, turn the knob to "LO" for warm air - low power, "HI" for hot air - maximum power, turn the thermostat switch clockwise or counterclockwise to set the desired temperature.The adjustable temperature switch automatically maintains the desired set temperature.
- Ceramic Technology :PTC heating element is the abbreviation of ceramic electric heating element, which is more stable than traditional heating element, heating quickly.The heater has low thermal resistance, rapid heat exchange, automatic constant temperature.At present, it is an ideal electric heating component.
- Low Noise :The noise this ceramic heater makes is lower than 45 dB, quiet enough for most people to use in a bedroom while sleeping. Provide a quiet space for your comfort.
Vornado MVH Vortex Heater with 3 Heat Settings, Adjustable Thermostat, Tip-Over Protection, Auto Safety Shut-Off System, Whole Room, Black
- HEAT DIFFERENTLY — Gently heat all in the air in a small to medium-sized room through vortex air circulation without using intense heat, similar to how a forced air furnace works, just on a smaller scale..Mounting type:Floor Mount,Tabletop Mount
- HEAT SAFELY — Advanced safety features include a cool-touch exterior, tip-over protection, and automatic safety shut-off system for worry-free use.
- HEAT EFFICIENTLY — 3 quiet heat settings (Low/750W, Medium/1125W, High/1500W) to tailor heat output and energy consumption. Operating System: Plug in
- CONTROL YOUR COMFORT — The internal thermostat with seven settings will automatically turn the heater on and off to maintain set temperature.
- SUPERIOR SUPPORT — Backed by a 5-year promise and supported by a customer service team based in Andover, KS
Portable Electric Space Heater 1500W/750W Personal Room Heater with Thermostat, Small Desk Ceramic Heater with Tip Over and Overheat Protection ETL Certified for Office Indoor Bedroom (Silver)
- Safe for kids and pets: The heater is made of flame retardant material to achieve zero fire hazard; automatic overheat protection system will shut the unit off automatically when reaching overheat limit; tip over switch at the bottom will be triggered and the unit will be shut off in tilted or tripped over condition; power indicator indicating it’s plugged in; ETL certified, safety tested
- Speedy warming: With PTC ceramic heating tech and high speed fan, this heater put out tons of heater to heat up 200 square feet in minutes. Helps to save electric bills by heating up needed small spaces instead of heating the whole house with other centralized heaters. Lower than 45 decibel while working, quiet enough and better heat dispersal for indoor sleeping, reading and working
- Easy to use: Adjust the knob on the right to turn the unit on. "I" is for producing heat at 750 watts, "II" will produce heat faster and hotter at 1500 watts, and “Fan” will blow out cool air. Then turn the thermostat knob on the left toward the + sign. The adjustable temperature range is 0℉ to 158℉. It will get the heater to cycle on and off according to if the room’s temperature reaching heater's setting temperature
- Portable and mighty: Dimensions: 8 x 6 x 10 inch. Easy carry handle and lightweight make this space heater easy to place in room or move from the floor to the table. No more concern about taking up too much space in a crowded place. An ideal space heater for office and a thoughtful gift for friends and family in winter
- Long serving life: Tip over swicth, overheat protection and ceramic speedy heating and cooling for its steady operation and a long serving life, no extra worry on accidental damage for winter life
Lasko Electric Ceramic Space Heater with Tip-Over Safety Switch for Home, Overheat Protection, Thermostat and Extra Long Cord, 2 Speeds, 9.2 Inches, Dark Gray, 1500W, 754201
- ✅【HEATS UP A ROOM FAST】Powered by an energy efficient ceramic heating element this portable space heater has 2 heat settings, High (1500W) and Low (900W), plus a Fan only option to quickly eliminate cold spots in your home, apartment, garage and basement..Mounting type:Tabletop Mount
- ✅【KEEPS YOU NICE & WARM】At 9.2 x 7 x 6 inches, this mini space heater is ideal for being on or under your desk in the home office or anywhere warmth is wanted to save on whole-house heating costs. The manual thermostat lets you control your desired personal comfort level in rooms up to 100 sq. ft.
- ✅【EASY TO USE】Simply take it out of the box and plug it directly into a standard 120V wall outlet. Choose from 3 settings: High/Low Heat and Fan Only. The extra-long 8-foot cord means you can now reach more places around the house. Convenient carry handle makes it easy to move from bedroom to kitchen.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】Tip-over safety switch and Automatic Overheat Protection take the worry out of using the electric heater for long periods of time. The self-contained, self-regulating ceramic heating element helps keep the exterior cool to the touch, making Lasko a safe choice for chilly days and nights. ETL listed.
- ✅【TRUSTED FOR GENERATIONS】Lasko is an industry leader in personal home comfort and has been making quality products for over 100 years. Lasko space heaters are backed by a 3-Year limited Manufacturer’s warranty. Why not get a second heater for your den, living room, or college dorm? Makes for a great gift too.
Lasko Ceramic Tabletop Space Heater for Home with Adjustable Thermostat and 2 Speeds, 9 Inches, Black, 1500W, CD09250
- ✅【3 QUIET SETTINGS】Including high heat, low heat, and fan only make this electric space heater ideal for warming up an area in your home or home office. Combined with an adjustable thermostat This personal space heater is great for small areas..Heating Coverage:100 sq.ft
- ✅【ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT】Allows you to adjust the heater's 1500 watt ceramic heating element. With 11 different temperature settings you're sure to find a comfortable setting. Simply turn the dial to the heat setting you desire and enjoy comforting heat.
- ✅【CONVENIENT CARRY HANDLE】The built-in handle makes it easy to move the space heater. Thanks to the heater's compact Size and convenient carry handle you can easily move the heater from the kitchen, to the bedroom, or under the desk.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】Overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. The space heater also features a cool-touch exterior. This allows the space heater's body to stay cool even when it's on high. For added safety, this portable space heater is ETL Listed.
- ✅【FULLY ASSEMBLED】Allows you to take the heater out of the box and have it working it minutes. Simply plug the heater into a wall outlet, select your desired heat and thermostat settings, and enjoy the warmth from your new Lasko space heater.
Lasko Oscillating Digital Ceramic Tower Heater for Home with Overheat Protection, Timer and Remote Control, 22.75 Inches, 1500W, White, 5165
- ✅【2 QUIET HEAT SETTINGS & ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT】This electric space heater features simple electronic controls and an easy to read digital display. Select from 2 heat settings (high 1500 watts / low 900 watts), plus a thermostat-controlled setting, it heats your space quickly and quietly..Heating Coverage:150
- ✅【MULTI-FUNCTION REMOTE CONTROL】Use the 5-function remote control to turn the heater on/off, select the speed, adjust the temperature, set the timer, or turn on the oscillation from a distance. Plus, there is storage for the remote on the back of the heater
- ✅【8-HOUR AUTO-OFF TIMER】The convenient timer mode on this portable space heater allows you to select 1 to 8 hours for your heater to run, then automatically turn off.
- ✅【WIDESPREAD OSCILLATION】This 1500-Watt space heater features an optional oscillation function. The Patented comfort system and widespread oscillation project heat into the room for maximum comfort and warmth.
- ✅【BUILT-IN SAFETY FEATURES】Features overheat protection with a safer ceramic element designed to automatically regulate its operating temperature. The exterior heater housing stays cool to the touch and has a built-in carry handle, so you can move it safely from room-to-room. This heater is ETL listed and complies with North American safety standards. This tower space heater stands 22.76 inches H and 8.13 inches wide/deep -- a perfect size for the bedroom, home office, living room, or almost any room in the home
Our Best Choice: Lasko 5588 Ceramic Tower Heater with Remote
Our rating: (4.6 / 5)
[ad_1] The Lasko # 5588 34-inch ceramic tower heater is taller than most tower heaters to extend the comfort zone. Patented blower technology and prevalent oscillation push heat into the space. Involves easy electronic distant with electronic display screen. Self regulating safey with automatic overheat safety.
Crafted-in carry handle
Simple to study electronic thermostat and digital vehicle-off timer
Totally assembled, 34″ tall
1500-Watt of comforting warmth with superior, lower and thermostat controlled configurations
ETL mentioned with 4 stage ceramic security procedure, kindly refer the person manual supplied under for troubleshooting methods.