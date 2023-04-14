Top 10 Best laser safety Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Why Laser Safety?

Even at lower power output levels, it is possible to cause irreversible ocular injury from a single accidental exposure to a direct or reﬂected laser beam, depending on the wavelength, output and exposure duration. Laser safety can prevent damage to equipment as well. An important factor in determining damage potential is irradiance, the power per area, expressed in watt/cm2.

Daylight Transmission (VLT) and Color Vision

When we wear laser safety glasses, some wavelengths of the spectrum that would normally reach our eyes are ﬁltered out. If we block light from the visible region, this inevitably changes our perception of our environment. First, the attenuation of transmission in the environment increases, causing a darkening effect—similar to the eﬀect of sunglasses. Second, blocking certain wavelengths will change our perception of color.

Certification Approved

Our laser safety glasses are all certificated by Celab company, the certification number is 802809035823 which can confirmed with Celab company.

The valid date is from Mar 30, 2020 to Mar 19, 2024.

High Quality Filters

FreeMascot offers advanced collection of polymer or polycarbonate laser safety eyewear filters. We employ leading material science at our production facilities to consistently manufacture the most advanced laser absorbers and coatings. Our development eﬀorts have resulted in a complete line of polycarbonate laser eyewear.

Multi Frames to Select

We offer a variety of standard and fit-over frames to accommodate your specific needs. Our frames are built for comfort and protection. All are made to fit multiple filters.

Safe Packing

Each pair of safety glasses comes with a protective storage case and a cleaning cloth.

Wavelength Range

190-2000nm

190-550nm

190-420nm & 600-1100nm

190-450nm & 800-1700nm

190-550nm & 800-1700nm

190-550nm & 850-1300nm

Optical Density (OD)

4+

6+

8+

6+

6+

4+

V.L.T

30%

40%

30%

35%

35%

15%

Typical Wavelength

405nm, 450nm, 635nm, 638nm, 650nm, 660nm, 808nm, 980nm, 1064nm etc

405nm, 445nm, 515nm, 532nm etc

385nm, 405nm, 650nm, 808nm, 980nm 1064nm etc

405nm, 445nm, 808nm, 980nm, 1064nm etc

405nm, 450nm, 532nm, 808nm, 980nm, 1064nm etc

405nm, 450nm, 532nm, 980nm, 1064nm etc

Application

Laser Hair Removal, Medical

Violet Laser, Blue Laser, Green Laser

Nd: YAG, Semi-Conductor, Fiber Laser, Cutting

UV Light, Blue Laser, Infrared Laser

Violet / UV light, Green Laser, Infrared Laser

Nd: YAG, Infrared Laser, Fiber Laser

Filter Material

Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate

CE EN207

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Package Dimensions‏:‎6.7 x 2.7 x 2.5 inches; 1.6 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎May 28, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎FreeMascot

ASIN‏:‎B07DC5SDGT

Optical density: OD 6+. 190-540nm OD 6+; 800-900nm OD2+; 900-1000nm OD4+; 1064nm OD6+

Visible light transmittance: 35%

EN207: 1998 + A1EN207: 1998 + A1: 2002 approved (European laser eyewear standards for laser safety eyewear).

Compatible with 405nm, 445nm, 450nm, 520nm,532nm,808nm, 980nm 1064nm laser light

So you had known what is the best laser safety in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.