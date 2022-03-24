Top 10 Best laptop solar charger Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Features：

Dual USB Output: It can charge 2 devices Simultaneously. A 2000mAh phone can be fully charged in about 1-1.3h. This power bank can charge your laptop with USB-C port.

This product is designed with a waterproof cover for the USB ports, which can prevent water splashing when the cover is tightly closed. Do not immerse in water.

Product Specification:

Battery capacity: 25000mAh / 92.5 Wh

Solar power: 6W/1200mA

Battery: Li-polymer battery

Input (Micro USB port & USB C port): 5V 2.0A (Max)

Output : USB 5V/2.0 A (Max)

Dimension: 6.14*3.34*1.37 inch

Totally weight(with solar panels): 545g/1.2 Ib

Package Includes:

1 x 25000mAh Solar Charger

1 x Micro USB Charging Cable(Lightning cable and USB-C cable are not included)

1 x User Manual

Warm Tips:

The operating temperature of this product is 32°F to 113°F (0°C to 45°C),

It is strictly forbidden to place this product in an outdoor unmanned car. Don’t place it behind the glass of the car to charge by solar energy! In the sun, the temperature inside the closed car may be as high as 176°F (80°C), which will cause the battery to fail.

6W Solar Powered: The current is up to 1.2A when in full sun. Portable battery pack charges whenever it’s sunny thanks to the 4 solar panels, allow you to recharge no matter where you are. At outdoors, you can hang it on your backpack to get solar anytime.

Dual USB Output: With 2 USB 5V/2A output ports, a 2000mAh phone can be fully charged in about 1-1.3hr. This solar power banks can charge 2 electronic devices at the same time. Including Type-C and Micro USB inputs, just needs 6-8H to get full charged by 5V 2A adapter.

Outdoor Essential: Waterproof, shock and dust-proof. Built-in a super bright LED flashlight with SOS emergency mode. It can provide you great illumination brightness when you are outdoors at night. It’s perfect for camping, riding, fishing, hiking and other emergencies.

Safety Protection: It can automatically adjust the output to deliver the most suitable current, keep your devices from overcharging, over-current, over-voltage and short circuit.