Top 10 Best laptop solar charger Reviews

Top 10 Best laptop solar charger in 2022 Comparison Table
- Remarkably Compact & Power: One of the smallest and lightest 24000mAh 88.8Wh portable power bank with 110V/65W AC outlet, a great solution to AC power supply. Provides enough power to most of your devices such as smartphone, tablet, and laptop. It’s perfect for your travel and business trip.
- 40W Solar Charger with 2 Output Ports for Different Usage: The 40W solar panel designed with 2 output ports of different type: 1* DC output (15V, 2.6A Max); 1* USB QC3.0. The TIR-C Technology can recognize your devices and maximizes the charging speed and protect them from security problem like overcharging or overloading.
- Universal Charger: Our product includes QC3.0 9v/2A and 5V/3A two USB outputs, one 110V AC outlet, one DC 9~12.6V/10A (Max) output, which means this charger can power your multiple devices at once. It can charge your iPhone and Galaxy up to 8 times, or 2 times for your 12'' Macbook.
- FOLDABLE & KICKSTAND DESIGN: This 40W solar panel only weighs 4.2lb( 1.9KG), and with a folded size of 13.3 x 11 x 2in, it’s ideal for camping or outdoor working, and compatible with most power station and all cell phones.
- Q: Can the It be charged while using? A: The USB output supports pass-through charging, but the 12V DC & 110V AC can’t, because it will cause damage and reduce the battery life time. Package Includes: 1* 88.8Wh portable power bank; 1* 40W Solar Panel; 1* 10-in-1 Connect Cable; 1* DC-to-DC Cable; 1*User Manual. We offer 7*24 rapid customer service, 30 days money back guarantee, life time technical support.
- ULTRA-HIGH CAPACITY: This solar charger provides 25000mAh large battery power for charging a phone at least 6 times. Keeping you stay charged for days with a single recharge, suitable for daily use and long trips.
- Dual 2A Outputs: The power bank features dual 2A outputs which can auto-detect your devices and keep your two devices powered at the same time, compatible with most smartphones, tablets and a lot more.
- TWO RECHARGE METHODS: Charge the solar phone charger by spreading the 4 solar panels in the sun to get max 5W charging rate and fully charge in several days, or recharged with the USB C port in 10-12 hours.
- Handy Bright Flashlight: The portable solar charger is equipped with a bright flashlight with SOS mode, it can help you see your way or seek help in the dark, super useful for hiking, camping or some emergency situations.
- SUPERIOR SAFETY: Our solar battery charger is designed with multi-protection systems to protect itself and your phone, so you can charge your device with the reliable backup battery whenever you need.
- INCLUDES A BATTERY PACK (POWER BANK) to charge your laptop quickly and safely. Store power and charge your device(s) from the included V88 Battery Pack - rain or shine, day or night. Completely charges most laptops in 2 hours, 1 hour to charge most smartphones.
- INCLUDES A 2-YEAR WARRANTY. Our solar panels are designed to last. Built using rugged fabric and strong solar cells that can withstand the rigors of everyday use (2 year on solar panel, 1 year on battery pack)
- HIGH PERFORMANCE SOLAR PANELS made from industry-leading monocrystalline solar cells fully charges V88 power bank in just 6 hours of direct sunlight.
- DESIGNED TO GET THE MOST OUT OF THE SUN | Only weighs 3.25 lbs. Attach to your backpack or stash into the smallest of spaces in your travel bag. Reinforced attachment points allow for easy mounting on various backpacks, bicycles, and touring gear
- COMPATIBILITY | Designed to power and charge thousands of laptops computers, DSLR batteries and USB devices like the Macbook, iPhone, iPod, iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Sony, Nikon, Canon, GoPro, Blackberry, Android devices, and other smartphones. *May require additional adapters, see details below*
- ▶MC-4 USB and DC Output Methods: MC-4 Output can deliver 25A(max)current while the DC port only carry 10A, Dual USB port(5V/2.4A per port) for charging your 5V powered gadgets, and 18V DC output(18V/3A) for charging your laptop or 12V car battery and portable generator, the junction box parallel connecting port for connecting multiple foldable solar panel.
- ▶High Efficiency: 140W solar cell is made from US, up to 22% efficiency, providing endless joice for laptop, power station,cellphone and other battery under sun
- ▶Foldable & Portable:1/3 lighter than the same power of solar slicon. The total power increased by 1/3 in compare with the same solar panel size. Folded size only 22x14.2x0.2inch, 9.9lb, Great for traveling off the beaten path without access to electric and won't take up much room.
- ▶Waterproof & Durable: Constructed with a durable and waterproof nylon and adjustable bracket to receive the most effective sunlight; The solar panel is FCC, RoHS, CE certified. Short circuit and surge protection technology keep you and your devices safe.
- ▶Package Contents：ALLPOWERS 140W foldable solar charger, MC-4 to 5.5x2.1mm cable, MC-4 to Anderson cable, MC-4 to alligator clip, 5 laptop and power station connectors, instruction manual, 18 monthes warrantee and friendly customer service.
- ☀️ HARNESS THE POWER OF THE SUN: The AIMTOM 60W folding solar panel is here to help you take advantage of the sun’s unlimited power and help you power up your devices. It comes with the 10-in-1 connector kit, solar charging cable, SAE connectors, Clamps, and many DC-to-DC cables which make it compatible with most power stations, solar generators, laptops, iPhones, cameras, wireless speakers and more.
- ⚡ SMALLEST 60W SOLAR PANEL IN THE MARKET: As small as the size of a tablet, SolarPal 60 folded is only 11.4x6.3" and weighs only 2.9lbs. Now you can enjoy unlimited, eco-friendly power no matter where you are with our portable and easy-to-transport solar panel bag.
- 🔋 HIGH EFFICIENCY IN REAL WORLD: This premium, handmade solar charging panel will help you charge up to 2 devices at once thanks to its USB and DC outputs, so you can rest assured that you and your loved ones will not run out of juice. Plus it is made of USA solar cells which has the highest efficiency of 23%.
- 📱 SAFE AND RELIABLE: The smart charging IC integrates advance protection features, making this folding solar charger ideal for all your devices, including Android smartphones, iPhones, action cam, radio, wireless headphones, DSLR camera, GPS or any other electronic device.
- 🏕️ HANDMADE BY EXPERTS: Every single solar panel is meticulously hand-made by experts with 15 years of experience. Our goal is to help you enjoy unmatched freedom and make your camping, hunting, trekking or backpacking trips as fuss-free as possible.
- HIGH CONVERSION RATE: Made of well-build monocrystalline silicon, an important specification of this solar panel is a conversion efficiency of up to 23%, which is one of the highest available. It is a ready-to-go solution for the off-grid
- MULTIPLE OUTPUT PORTS: Built-in smart chip with 4 output ports: 1* 45W USB-C output; 1* QC 3.0 USB output; 1* USB-A output; 1* DC output (5.5*2.5mm size). Suitable for charging a variety of products to meet your daily needs
- MULTIPLE CONNECTING CABLES: Built-in a MC4 cable, equipped with 2 additional cables: 1* DC5525 to DC5525 cable; 1* DC5525 to Anderson cable; And 10 connectors, it can be compatible with most equipment and power stations on the market
- PORTABLE & FOLDABLE SOLAR PANEL: GOLABS offers portability to its users as it can be simply folded to be carried anywhere with a comfortable handle. With 4 back kickstand, it is easier to place GOLABS solar panel on any surface
- WHAT YOU WILL GET: 1* GOLABS SF100 100W solar panel, 1* DC to DC cable, 1* DC to Anderson cable, 10* connectors, 4* fixed pegs. Buy GOLABS solar panel with confidence: 24-hour prompt customer service, 30-day money back guarantee, 1 year warranty.
- 👍 Durable & Longer Life-span ETFE: BigBlue 100W solar panel combines high quality ETFE, UV-resistant EVA and efficient solar cells. ETFE (Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene) is extremely durable and resistant to environmental elements, which is corrosion resistance, waterproof and fire retadancy. Double life-span compared to other PET solar panels and the light transmittance is up to 95%, you'll get the good quality and high efficiency together.
- 👍 Fast Charge USB and 60W Type-C: BigBlue folding solar panel charger equipped with 1*USB port, 1*QC3.0 fast charging USB port (18W max), 1*DC port and 1*60W Type-C Power Delivery which is a fast charging technology and allowing you to spend less time for the full charging. It comes with an adapter kit of 10 connectors to support BigBlue or other brand power stations through its included DC port or the DC to Anderson cable.
- 👍 Foldable and Ultra-thin: BigBlue 100W solar panel can be folded into a briefcase and with a rubber handle, ultra-thin and portable. It equips high-efficiency ETFE solar arrays that could offer a conversion of up to 22%, save money on electricity bills and protect environment. Note: This solar panel can’t stock the electricity. we suggest you to order BigBlue power station together for a convenient use.
- 👍 Smart Charging & Wide Compatibility: BigBlue camping solar panel charger highlights a smart chip technology to ensure a safe flow of energy through the USB ports and compensate voltage loss. It also provides the overcharging, overheating and short circuit protection during charging. Ideal for emergency back-up or remote power use in direct sunlight for smartphones, ipad, tablets when electricity is unavailable.
- 👍 Waterproof Camping Solar Panel: Featured with IP65 waterproof and self-cleaning ETFE material, it is suitable for camping, hiking, climbing or any other outdoor activities. Folding size:15.16*8.23*3.15inches; Unfolded size: 48.74*30.47*0.13inches. You will get BigBlue 100W ETFE solar panel charger, DC-Anderson cable, DC-DC cable, DC to MC4 Cable, 10-in-1 connector for different connection ports.
- INCLUDES A BATTERY PACK (POWER BANK) to charge your laptop quickly and safely. Store energy and power to charge your devices even when it is cloudy and the sun is not out. Completely charges most laptops in 6 hours, 1 hour charges most smartphones
- INCLUDES A 2-YEAR WARRANTY. Our solar panels are designed to last. Built using rugged fabric and strong solar cells that can withstand the rigors of everyday use (2 year on solar panel, 1 year on battery pack)
- HIGH PERFORMANCE SOLAR PANELS made from industry-leading monocrystalline solar cells
- BACKPACK DESIGN - Our solar panels are built into our backpacks making them perfect for camping, photographers, travelers and more. Made of lightweight, UV resistant fabric manufactured from recycled PET (soda bottles). 25L of storage, dedicated padded 15" laptop/tablet sleeve, and plenty of other pockets
- COMPATIBILITY | Designed to power and charge laptops, professional cameras, and thousands of devices that charge from USB, including smartphones, and DSLR camera batteries from manufacturers like iPhones & iPads, MacBooks, Samsung, Sony, Asus, Acer, HP, Nikon, Canon & more
- 【Foldable and Lightweight, Easy to Carry】 This solar panel comes with a Spun Polyester handle, looks like a briefcase when folded and weighs only 5.73 pounds, which makes it easier to assemble, transport and hang, you can take it with you anywhere. Dimension: 20.47 x 13.78 x 1.57 inches.
- 【High Conversion Efficiency】 Our portable solar panel conversion rate is as high as 22%, mainly due to the use of ETFE surface and high-efficiency monocrystalline solar cells. Compared to other materials, the ETFE material has a high temperature resistant, durable, light and high light transmission as well as a longer service life.
- 【3 Output Ports】There are USB port (12V max), Type-C port (20V max) and 18V DC port. The smart technology can provide you with short circuit protection and over current protection to ensure that your mobile phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, power banks and other devices are safe when charging. Any two groups of USB port, Type-C port and DC port can be used at the same time, which saves your charging time.
- 【Ideal for Outdoor and Emergency】The solar panel kit uses the power of the sun to provide endless green, environmentally friendly power to our devices without having to worry about running out of power. The solar panel is ideal for RV, camping, climbing, hiking, boats, or in an emergency.
- 【Enjoy Your Outdoor Travel】Enjoy your Outdoor time with our portable foldable solar panel. It makes you no longer feel tethered to a power outlet. You can easily charge your devices while off the grid without worrying about charging devices beforehand. If you have any questions about our product, please feel free to contact us.
- 🌼𝘿𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙜𝙣𝙚𝙙 𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙈𝙤𝙨𝙩 𝙂𝙚𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙨: This unit is compatible with most power stations on the market, including 𝙅𝙖𝙘𝙠𝙚𝙧𝙮, 𝙍𝙤𝙘𝙠𝙥𝙖𝙡𝙨, 𝙁𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙛𝙞𝙨𝙝, 𝘽𝙖𝙡𝙙𝙧, 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙏𝙤𝙜𝙤𝙋𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧. If you have your own adapter, it can also be used with Anker, EF Ecoflow, Bluetti, and Golabs.
- 🌼𝙃𝙞𝙜𝙝 𝙀𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙮: This unit has an efficiency rate of 𝟮𝟰%, which is 4% more than the market average. TogoPower 100W Solar Panel is equipped with 𝙝𝙞𝙜𝙝-𝙚𝙛𝙛𝙞𝙘𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙮 𝙢𝙤𝙣𝙤𝙘𝙧𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙨𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙤𝙣 𝙘𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙨 and a EFEF durable solar panel. This unit is ideal for outdoor activities such as RVing, camping, unexpected power outages, and disaster preparation.
- 🌼𝙋𝙤𝙧𝙩𝙖𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙒𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩: This unit is designed with a rubber handle and flexible bracket stand. The Bracket stand can be 𝙖𝙙𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙪𝙥 𝙩𝙤 𝙖 𝟭𝟴𝟬 𝙙𝙚𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙜𝙡𝙚. Weighing only 8.4 lbs, its easy to carry and its 𝙄𝙋𝟲𝟳 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙖𝙡 𝙢𝙖𝙠𝙚𝙨 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙧-𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙩. The entire unit can withstand water damage except the junctions box.
- 🌼𝙊𝙛𝙛-𝙂𝙧𝙞𝙙 𝙋𝙤𝙬𝙚𝙧 𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙮: Combine your power station with this solar panel to create your own source of energy off the grid. This is an 𝙚𝙘𝙤-𝙛𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙡𝙮 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙪𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 to gas powered generators and can be used in all kinds of situations. this includes camping, home use, disaster prep, and more.
- 🌼𝙎𝙥𝙚𝙘𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙒𝙖𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙩𝙮: 1*Togo Power 100W Solar Panel, 1*3m Anderson to MC4 adapter, 1*0.65 Anderson to DC7909+DC5521+Aviation, 1*1.5 Anderson Cable (Equipped with the Solar Panel), and 1*User Manual. This unit has a 12-month warranty backed with our friendly customer service available 24/7.
Our Best Choice: Solar Charger 25000mAh ADDTOP Portable Solar Power Bank with Type-C Input for Smart Phones, Tablets, Laptop and Outdoor Rainproof
[ad_1]
Product Description
Features：
Dual USB Output: It can charge 2 devices Simultaneously. A 2000mAh phone can be fully charged in about 1-1.3h. This power bank can charge your laptop with USB-C port.
This product is designed with a waterproof cover for the USB ports, which can prevent water splashing when the cover is tightly closed. Do not immerse in water.
Product Specification:
Battery capacity: 25000mAh / 92.5 Wh
Solar power: 6W/1200mA
Battery: Li-polymer battery
Input (Micro USB port & USB C port): 5V 2.0A (Max)
Output : USB 5V/2.0 A (Max)
Dimension: 6.14*3.34*1.37 inch
Totally weight(with solar panels): 545g/1.2 Ib
Package Includes:
1 x 25000mAh Solar Charger
1 x Micro USB Charging Cable(Lightning cable and USB-C cable are not included)
1 x User Manual
Warm Tips:
The operating temperature of this product is 32°F to 113°F (0°C to 45°C),
It is strictly forbidden to place this product in an outdoor unmanned car. Don’t place it behind the glass of the car to charge by solar energy! In the sun, the temperature inside the closed car may be as high as 176°F (80°C), which will cause the battery to fail.
6W Solar Powered: The current is up to 1.2A when in full sun. Portable battery pack charges whenever it’s sunny thanks to the 4 solar panels, allow you to recharge no matter where you are. At outdoors, you can hang it on your backpack to get solar anytime.
Dual USB Output: With 2 USB 5V/2A output ports, a 2000mAh phone can be fully charged in about 1-1.3hr. This solar power banks can charge 2 electronic devices at the same time. Including Type-C and Micro USB inputs, just needs 6-8H to get full charged by 5V 2A adapter.
Outdoor Essential: Waterproof, shock and dust-proof. Built-in a super bright LED flashlight with SOS emergency mode. It can provide you great illumination brightness when you are outdoors at night. It’s perfect for camping, riding, fishing, hiking and other emergencies.
Safety Protection: It can automatically adjust the output to deliver the most suitable current, keep your devices from overcharging, over-current, over-voltage and short circuit.