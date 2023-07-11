Top 10 Best landscape lighting solar Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] These Bronze Bastille II Solar Outdoor Yard LED Stake Lights are owning lovely glass lenses. The Remington Bronze finish and actual glass lenses are great for strong outdoor use. Light-weight is emitted from 2 organic white LED’s, providing a attractive lighting show. The LED’s are powered by a Rechargeable 250mAh NiMh battery of which is recharged by way of an amorphous solar panel. Dimensions of each light: Lights head 4.7″ in Diameter x 15″ High.

