Top 10 Best lab safety goggles Reviews

Product Description

Anti-UV

Filter >380 nm Harmful Lights , 99% UVA/UVB protection.

Anti-fog

Great Clear anti-fog lens coating provides tough protection against fogging,Built-in ventilation channel provides extra fog control and ventilation.

Anti-scratch

Toughcoat hard coated lens provides tough protection against scratches.

Anti-Splash

Protection against droplets and splashes of liquids

SAFEYEAR Work Safety Glasses Detail Technical Parameter Maximum Utility



Material

Latex free polycarbonate

Work Glasses Lens

Clear, with anti-scratch & anti-fog coatings

Transmittance

>95% Lights Transmittance

UV protection

Filter >380 nm (nanometers) Harmful Lights

Headbands

Flexible and Adjustable head straps to fit your face size

Certification

ANSI/ISEA Z87.1-2020 BY ICS LABORATORIES

Pacakge size

6.7 * 2.56 * 2.56 inch

Max Frame Length

19 cm / 7.5 in

Max Nose Bridge Diameter

3 cm / 1.2 in

Products Weight

Super Lightweight 100 g

Fram Color

Blue

Facial Fit

One Size Fits Most

Applicable Environment

Lab , Medical examination, Automotive shop, Factory, Chemical

Lens

HD Clear Lens

Anti-fog

Anti Fog Coating Technology

Scratch Resistant

Scratch Resistant Coating Technology

UV Protection

Filter >380 nm Harmful Lights

Products Weight

120g

90g

100g

60g

60g

70g

Adjustable Head Straps

Flexible and Adjustable Headband

Date First Available‏:‎May 18, 2022

ASIN‏:‎B0957M46P1

Glass lens

Anti-Fog Coating coating

✅ 【ANTI FOG LENS】: Clear HD Lens With Anti Fog Coating Technology Prevent Adult Protective Safety Goggles for Eye Protection DIY, Lab, Cycling Sport, Motorbike, MTB, MX, Ski, Snowboard, Aviator From Rain Water or Snow Steam, chainsaw worker, cleaning, construction, dental health, dentist, desert, designer, electricians, engineers, gas, liquid, infield work, joinery, laser, machining , manicure, mechanics etc

✅ 【SCRATCH RESISTANT】: EN388 Approved scratch resistant safety goggles Anti Mist Mechanics Quality Heavy Duty Anti Steam Adult Sign Safety Eye Protection Goggles Shield for Men, UV Protect Better Safety For Work Site PPE, Paint,Science, Acid with Low light Strap, Safety Liquid, Outdoor Work, medical, dust, screwfix, soldering, railway , acid chemistry, fabrication, respirator, work salon, frying,surgery, sawfly, shooting, slimline, workshop

✅ 【OVERGLASSES FOR WORK】: Side Open Design Black UV Protection Dust Fog Free Safety Protective Goggles Allow Customer to Use Over Own Glasses for Paint Worker, Gardeners, Chemistry Acid,Construction Industry, Wind proof, Woodworking etc

✅ 【SUPERLIGHT & COMFORTABLE】: 0.88OZ lightweight safety glasses, made of premium material for lab,factory,warehouse and outside cycling,construction work, anywhere need to wear PPE eyewear

✅ 【QUALITY WARRANTY】: We at SAFEYEAR are Convinced of our Quality and Would Therefore Like to offer 30 Days Money Back and Quality Warranty, Apply to all SAFEYEAR DIY Eye Impacted Safety Goggles Work Goggles Over Safety Glasses