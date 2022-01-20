Top 10 Best kyocera solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Key Features



Easy Installation

The panel comes with four easy mounting holes with radius of 3.5 x 12mm, and two grounding holes with radius of 2.5mmWith pre-attached 2.5ft MC4 connector, the panel can be quickly connected to other itemsCompatible with Newpowa z-bracket, tilt adjustable mount, and pole/wall bracket, the panel can be installed for various applications

Versatile

Supported by a wide range of mounting options including flat surface, pole and wall installationCommon applications includes RV, camper, SUV, marine, residential rooftop, remote farm, disaster relief, traffic signs, etc.

High-efficiency

Uses high-performance Mono cells encapsulated in EVA (ethylene-vinyl-acetate)Pre-installed bypass diodes inside junction box that minimize power drops caused by shading

Specifications



Dimension: 44.49*20.08*1.18 inchesWeight: 14.55 lbs Max Power Output(W): 100WVoltage MPP Vmp(V): 16.77VCurrent MPP Imp(A): 6.26AVoltage Open Circuit Voc(V): 19.83VShort Circuit Current Isc(A): 6.56A

MAX Watt

100W

100W

160W

180W

200W

210W

Cell Type

Polycrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Monocrystalline

Dimensions (in.)

35.83×26.57×1.18

44.49×20.08×1.18

48.98×26.57×1.38

58.35×26.57×1.38

64.57×26.57×1.38

64.57×26.57×1.38

Weight (lbs)

16

15

23

25

28

28

Solar Charge System Accessories

Negative Ground, up to 210W(12V), adjustable for Gel AGM,Liquid, Batteries

Negative Ground, up to 420W(12V), adjustable for Gel AGM,Liquid, Lithium Batteries

Negative Ground, up to 630W(12V), adjustable for Gel AGM,Liquid, Batteries

1200W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Pure Sine Wave

2000W Power Inverter DC 12V to 110V AC Pure Sine Wave

6FT-100FT 10AWG extension cable with male/female connectors

Two High efficiency 100W Monocrystalline solar panels add two sets of Z brackets

100W Solar Panel Dimension:44.49*19.88*1.18Inch;Z Bracket is suitable for most 10-200w *Aluminum Frame* solar panel (Smaller Gauge screws may required for 10w and 20w)

1pc Maximum power (Pmax): 100W Voltage at Pmax (Vmp):16.77V Current at Pmax (Imp): 6.26A

8 × ‘Z’ brackets,Include all Stainless Steel hardware Screws Washers(8*Panel Bolts and 12*Penetration Screws)

Can be used on irregular surfaces; DIY May Required for Panel without Pre-drilled holes

