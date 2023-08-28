Top 10 Best koldfront air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated koldfront air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
LG 6,000 BTU Window Conditioner, Cools 250 Sq.Ft. (10' x 25' Room Size), Quiet Operation, Electronic Control with Remote, 2 Cooling & Fan Speeds, 2-Way Air Deflection, Auto Restart, 115V, White
- Low Noise Performance - operates at sound levels as low as 52dB (in low mode) eliminating unnecessary noise.
- Multiple Fan Speeds - 3 cooling and fan speeds allow you to customize your cooling.
- Maximum Usability - Easy to use electronic controls with remote
- Auto Restart - After a power failure, Auto Restart will automatically turn the unit back on when power is restored
- Cools Rooms Up To 250 Sq. Ft- LW6017R is ideal for cooling medium rooms (10' X 25')
SereneLife SLPAC10 SLPAC 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner with Built-in Dehumidifier Function,Fan Mode, Remote Control, Complete Window Mount Exhaust Kit, 10,000 BTU, White
- HANDY AND PORTABLE: The SereneLife Portable Air Conditioner System features a lightweight, handy, sleek body design intended to be used in the bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability. Operating noise level of only 52-56 dB.Controller type:Remote Control
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The compact floor AC indoor cooler conditioning unit features a simple electric plug in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: Features a digital touch button control panel which includes the power, mode, timer, temperature and fan speed settings. Other functions such as unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key can be adjusted using the included remote control
- 10000 BTU COOLING POWER: With 1150W rated power and 10000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room up to 450+ sq ft! Air flow is rated at 290 m3/hr, moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1.5 liters/hr w/ an operating noise level of only 52-56 dBa
Frigidaire FFRE053WAE Window Air Conditioner, 5000 BTU, White
- ENERGY STAR Certified: Use less energy than standard air conditioners reducing your energy usage, and ultimately lowering your utility bills.Controller type:Remote Control.Air Flow efficiency:150 CFM
- SpaceWise Adjustable Design Optional Side Panels: With the Adjustable Side Panels, the side panels will extend to best fit your window
- Power Cord: Comes with an extra long three-prong cord — makes extension cords unnecessary
- Programmable 24-Hour On/Off Timer: Customize times to fit your schedule for immediate comfort when you get home. The built in timer allows you to preset the unit to turn on and off in half hour increments
- Effortless Temperature Control: Our air conditioners maintain the preset room temperature, so you will remain comfortable at all times
Midea 8,000 BTU ASHRAE (5,300 BTU SACC) Portable Air Conditioner, Cools up to 175 Sq. Ft., Works as Dehumidifier & Fan, Remote Control & Window Kit Included
- EASY COOL - The Midea Portable Air Conditioner, ASHRAE rating 8,000 BTU (5300 BTU 2017 SACC standard) delivers fast, effective cooling for spaces Up to 150 square feet while simultaneously providing fan and dehumidification functions in any home, bedroom, office or cabin; creating a relaxing and comfortable environment.Controller type:android,ios.Air Flow efficiency:277 CFM. Amazon Alexa Compatible-No
- EFFORTLESS OPERATION - Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls. The portable AC features an easy-to-read LED display and includes a compact remote control (batteries included) to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62°F-90°F and has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification, fan only.
- EASY INSTALLATION: Roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets (fits openings from 26.5-48“), turn the unit on and let your cooling begin. An exhaust hose and window kit are included, no extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- WASHABLE AIR FILTER - To provide clean cool air, we designed a removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hairs. We recommend you clean the filter every week of operation in order to extend the life and performance of this unit.
- WORLDWIDE - Midea is the world’s largest provider of air conditioning products. As a testament to our dedication to quality, we offer a one year parts and labor on this product
BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner, 12,000 BTU Air Conditioner Portable for Room and Heater up to 550 Sq. Ft. with Remote Control, White
- Portable AC: Use this personal air conditioner & heater (16.5” x 14.06” x 27.09) in rooms up to 550 sq. ft. Stay cool summer & warm in winter with this BLACK+DECKER air conditioning and heater in one.
- 4-in-1: Our 7000 BTU DOE (12000 BTU ASHRAE 128) AC and heater is also a dehumidifier & fan. This portable air conditioner (57.6 lbs.) has a remote control & top mounted control panel with LED display.
- Great Features: Set the right temperature with this ac portable air conditioner. Our portable air conditioner and heater also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: Thanks to casters on the bottom and side handles on both sides of the small air conditioner, this air cooler & heater and fan combo can be moved from room to room without any hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large, vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air.
R.W.FLAME 10,000BTU Portable Air Conditioner for Room Up to 450 Sq.Ft,with Dehumidifier & Fan,Standing Air Conditioner for Room,Portable AC unit with Remote Control & Window Kit,LED Display
- 3 IN 1 MULTIFUNCTIONAL：This 10000BTU(ASHRAE) portable AC contains three different functions and two fan speed settings.Cool – Cool the room to the set temperature；Dehum – Reduce the humidity in the room (24L/24H)；Fan – Circulate the air in the room without cooling.A variety of functions to meet your various needs in the all season
- 24H TIMER & SLEEP MODE：The Portable Air Conditioner is built-in timer from 1 to 24hours, the fans can be turned off at the time you set it when you fall asleep or forget to turn it off；You can also turn on the air conditioner in advance through the timer function, and feel the cool air immediately when you get home.
- INTELLIGENT CONTROL PANEL & REMOTE CONTROL：User-friendly function settings, all functions can be completed through the top operation panel or remote control, to meet the needs of various scenarios
- EASY TO INSTALL & PORTABLE：It features rolling wheels for easy portability，do not require any permanent installation, allowing you to move to the space where you need.It can be used in many places where the installation of outdoor units of air conditioners is limited, such as temporary houses and garages.
- EASY TO CLEAN & ETL CERTUFY:The rear filter can be easily removed for easy cleaning, ensuring that every breath is as fresh as ever.In addition, this air conditioner is ETL certified.Using the refrigerant with the highest safety level, green and environmental protection
Koldfront WTCSLV Through The Wall Air Conditioner Sleeve - White
- Fits Koldfront through the wall window air conditioners
- Can accommodate most other brands of through the wall ACs
- Dimensions: 15 1/4" H x 25 1/2" W x 17 1/2" D
Midea 10,000 BTU ASHRAE (5,800 BTU SACC) Portable Air Conditioner, Cools up to 200 Sq. Ft., Works as Dehumidifier & Fan, Control with Remote, Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant
- SMARTCOOL - The Midea Portable Air Conditioner, ASHRAE rating 10, 000 BTU (5800 BTU 2017 SACC standard) delivers fast, effective cooling for spaces Up to 200 sq. ft. while simultaneously providing fan and dehumidification functions in any home, bedroom, office or cabin; creating a relaxing and comfortable environment.
- WI-FI ENABLED & VOICE CONTROL - Control your portable AC from anywhere using our smartphone app. Switch modes, set a schedule, and more. Pairing your AC with Alexa or with Google Assistant, the unit will respond to voice commands, keeping your home cool and comfortable.
- EFFORTLESS OPERATION: Enjoy the simplicity and comfort of digital controls. The portable AC features an easy-to-read LED display and includes a compact remote control (batteries included) to easily set the time, temperature, and mode, from across the room. Its 24-hour adjustable timer can cool a room to a temperature between 62 F-90 F and has 3 modes to choose from - cooling, dehumidification, fan only.
- EASY INSTALLATION - Roll your air conditioner to the preferred cooling area, attach the 5ft hose and adjustable window brackets (fits openings from 26. 5-48“), turn the unit on and let your cooling begin. An exhaust hose and window kit are included, no extra tools are needed for assembly. Installation instructions are simple and can be done by anyone.
- WASHABLE AIR FILTER - To provide clean cool air, we designed a removable and reusable air filter to protect your family and living space from dust and pet hairs. We recommend you clean the filter every week of operation in order to extend the life and performance of this unit.
Koldfront WAC12001W 12,000 BTU 208/230V Heat/Cool Window Air Conditioner
- PLEASE NOTE: This product does not ship to California. It is not approved by the California Energy Commission (CEC) for sale in California.
- 12,000 BTU 1100W/5.0A cooling; 11,000 BTU 3500W/16.0A heating functionality
- 450- 550 sq. ft. coverage area; Remote control included; 4 operation modes; Installation hardware and weather seals included; 4-way air directional louvers
- Please note: Special 230V electrical outlet required (unit will not work with a standard 115V outlet)
- For a cool only version of this unit see model # WAC12002WCO; energy saver mode; EER 10.9;
Koldfront WTC8001W 8,000 BTU Through The Wall Air Conditioner with 3500 BTU Heater
- PLEASE NOTE: This product does not ship to California. It is not approved by the California Energy Commission (CEC) for sale in California.
- 8,000 BTU cooling - 890 W/7.8A; 4,200 BTU heating - 1320W/12.0A Dimensions: 14.5" H x 24.2" W x 20.3" D
- 300-350 sq. ft. coverage area; Remote control included; 2 year warranty
- 4-way air directional louvers; Three (3) fan speeds; Four (4) operation modes
- Compatible with the Koldfront wall air conditioner sleeve (WTCSLV) sold separately; to purchase with the sleeve see model WTC8001WKIT
Our Best Choice: Koldfront WTC10002WCO115VSLV White 10,000 BTU 115 Volts Through-The-Wall Air Conditioner and Wall Sleeve with 24 Hour Timer and Remote Control
[ad_1] Keeping great is a breeze with the Koldfront 10,000 BTU 115V Via the Wall Air Conditioner (WTC10002WCO115VSLV). This device includes the wall sleeve. If you would like to acquire this unit with out the wall sleeve see product range WTC10002WCO115V. This air conditioner can interesting rooms with an space of up to 450 square feet with out using up any window or ground space. The wall mounted installation keeps the device out of the way although it provides 10,000 BTUs of cooling ability, and the WTCSLV wall sleeve (incorporated) generates a seamless seal that shields your household from the outdoors features. If you are hunting for an air conditioner with a negligible footprint that offers most consolation, the WTC10002WCO115V as a result of the wall air conditioner is right for you. You can control your air conditioner’s options on the management panel and electronic monitor that can be discovered straight on the device, or with the provided wi-fi distant. Pick concerning reduced, medium, large, or vehicle fan mode in order to fantastic tune your cooling encounter. The timer element enables you to set your air conditioner to flip on or off precisely when you want it to, even when you’re not home, indicating your area can be properly neat when you get there residence without throwing away electrical power by jogging the unit all working day. When you established the device to dry method, it will purpose as a effective dehumidifier when some cooling will carry on to take place. After you activate rest method, the set temperature will enhance on a established agenda in advance of returning to the first established temperature in the morning, enabling you to save strength and money while you sleep. Dimensions: 14.5″ H x 24.2″ W x 20.3″ D Body weight: 68.2 lbs Input Voltage: 115 V/60 Hz
10,000 BTU cooling Coverage spot 400-450 square toes EER 10.6 Remote command bundled Enter Voltage: 115 V/60 Hz
Temperature Selection: 62° F – 86° F Snooze mode 24 hour timer Vitality saver feature Control panel with electronic display
Proportions: 14.5″ H x 24.2″ W x 20.3″ D Pounds 68.2 lbs Dehumidifier operate Power cord size 6 1/2 ft
Consists of wall sleeve to invest in this device with no the wall sleeve see model WTC10002WCO115V
For an 8,000 BTU model of this model see model WTC8002WCO and 12,000 BTUs see WTC12002WCO115V