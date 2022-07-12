Top 10 Best kohler stainless steel kitchen sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] With its exceptional, curved basin condition and deep double bowls, Octave has a sleek, effortless structure that conveniently accommodates bigger pots and pans. An engineered seem-absorption program substantially lessens disposal and dishwashing sounds for a quieter kitchen area ecosystem. Octave is crafted from thick, top quality 18-gauge stainless metal for extraordinary toughness and universal design. The sink arrives with reversible basin rack, sponge caddy, and 11.5 oz. bottle of KOHLER Stainless Steel Cleaner.

36 In. minimum amount base cabinet width

9 In. basin depth

18-gauge stainless metal

Features bottom basin rack, sponge caddy, and stainless-steel cleaner

SilentShield audio-absorption technology delivers quieter performance

