Top 10 Best kohler sink stopper Reviews

- Basket fits Kohler K-8801, K-8799 and K-8802-RL Duostrainer
- Easy-to-use open or close stopper
- Durable construction
- Vibrant stainless finish
- Duostrainer sink basket fits snugly into a Duostrainer body for kitchen sinks
- Drain stopper (plastic stem)
- 1.55" top diameter
- Compatible with various KOHLER lavatory drains
- Stopper assembly
- Chrome plated
- Removable basket with an open/close stopper that seals tightly.
- Fits sinks with standard 3-1/2 or 4-inch outlets.
- Requires Kohler K-8804 Duostrainer body and tailpiece (sold separately).
- Offered separately to provide a mix and match color or finish Duostrainer option.
- Kohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry durability standards two times.
- Brass plunger assembly
- Engineered to promote product longevity
- Made with premium materials for enhanced durability
- Metal Construction
- Sink Plunger Drain Assembly
- Stopper for most Kohler lavatories
- Vibrant Brushed Nickel finish
- Protect the on KOHLER products, always look for the KOHLER GENUINE PARTS logo
- Premier drain assembly
- Long lasting metal construction for durability
- Compatible with various lavatory sink faucets
- Polished chrome finish.Kohler GENUINE Part
- HIGHLY DURABLE: The Everflow Sink Strainer is made of stainless steel construction which is built to last! And a stylish look to match your kitchen
- ANTI - CLOGGER: Traps food debris to prevent clogs in your sink and has lots of holes on the basket for draining water easily.
- STAIN RESISTANT: Super easy to clean! just remove the basket to empty. Dishwasher Safe
- STRAINER/STOPPER: Works as strainer and a plug, depending on which way you turn
- FITS STANDARD DRAINS: (3-1/2 Inch) The replacement basket is Quick And Easy To Install it. It's great for both jobs!
- Polished Chrome finish
Our Best Choice for kohler sink stopper
KOHLER K-8799-BN Duostrainer Sink Strainer, Vibrant Brushed Nickel
[ad_1] Keep your sink draining efficiently with this total Duostrainer. The straining basket features an simple-to-use open up/shut stopper, though the system snugly matches into standard kitchen area basins. Accessible in an array of KOHLER finishes that match any decor.
Solid brass design for sturdiness and trustworthiness
For sink installations with 3-1/2-Inch or 4-Inch shops
Detachable basket strainer with open/shut stopper that seals tightly
Sink strainer, much less tailpiece
