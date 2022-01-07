Home » Gear » Top 10 Best kohler sink stopper Reviews

Bestseller No. 1
KOHLER GENUINE PART GP41398-VS BASKET FOR DUOSTRAINER - VIBRANT STAINLESS
KOHLER GENUINE PART GP41398-VS BASKET FOR DUOSTRAINER - VIBRANT STAINLESS
  • Basket fits Kohler K-8801, K-8799 and K-8802-RL Duostrainer
  • Easy-to-use open or close stopper
  • Durable construction
  • Vibrant stainless finish
  • Duostrainer sink basket fits snugly into a Duostrainer body for kitchen sinks
$20.16
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 2
KOHLER GENUINE PART GP1037021-CP POP-UP STOPPER WITH PLASTIC STEM,Chrome
KOHLER GENUINE PART GP1037021-CP POP-UP STOPPER WITH PLASTIC STEM,Chrome
  • Drain stopper (plastic stem)
  • 1.55" top diameter
  • Compatible with various KOHLER lavatory drains
$6.80
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 3
KOHLER COMPANY GIDDS-122011 Bathroom Stopper Adjustable Chrome
KOHLER COMPANY GIDDS-122011 Bathroom Stopper Adjustable Chrome
  • This product is highly durable
  • This product adds a great value
  • This product is manufactured in United states
  • Stopper assembly
  • Chrome plated
$25.78
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 4
KOHLER 48694 K8803-CP K803-CP Duostrainer Basket Strainer, Polished Chrome
KOHLER 48694 K8803-CP K803-CP Duostrainer Basket Strainer, Polished Chrome
  • Removable basket with an open/close stopper that seals tightly.
  • Fits sinks with standard 3-1/2 or 4-inch outlets.
  • Requires Kohler K-8804 Duostrainer body and tailpiece (sold separately).
  • Offered separately to provide a mix and match color or finish Duostrainer option.
  • Kohler finishes resist corrosion and tarnishing, exceeding industry durability standards two times.
$26.22
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 5
Kohler 1036994-CP Plunger Assembly,Polished Chrome
Kohler 1036994-CP Plunger Assembly,Polished Chrome
  • KOHLER GENUINE PART
  • Brass plunger assembly
  • Engineered to promote product longevity
  • Made with premium materials for enhanced durability
$4.05
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 6
KOHLER K-1037021-BN Plunger Assembly, Standard
KOHLER K-1037021-BN Plunger Assembly, Standard
  • Genuine Kohler Product
  • Metal Construction
  • Sink Plunger Drain Assembly
  • Brand Name: Kohler
$12.10
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 7
KOHLER K-78172-BN Stopper Assembly, Vibrant Brushed Nickel
KOHLER K-78172-BN Stopper Assembly, Vibrant Brushed Nickel
  • Kohler Genuine Part
  • Stopper for most Kohler lavatories
  • Vibrant Brushed Nickel finish
$36.37
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 8
KOHLER GENUINE PART GP1035350-CP LAVATORY SINK DRAIN
KOHLER GENUINE PART GP1035350-CP LAVATORY SINK DRAIN
  • Protect the on KOHLER products, always look for the KOHLER GENUINE PARTS logo
  • Premier drain assembly
  • Long lasting metal construction for durability
  • Compatible with various lavatory sink faucets
  • Polished chrome finish.Kohler GENUINE Part
$29.20
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 9
Highcraft 97353 Kitchen Sink Basket Strainer Replacement for Kohler Style Drains Stainless Steel Stopper (Can Vary in 2 Styles), 3.5" (Pack of 1)
Highcraft 97353 Kitchen Sink Basket Strainer Replacement for Kohler Style Drains Stainless Steel Stopper (Can Vary in 2 Styles), 3.5" (Pack of 1)
  • HIGHLY DURABLE: The Everflow Sink Strainer is made of stainless steel construction which is built to last! And a stylish look to match your kitchen
  • ANTI - CLOGGER: Traps food debris to prevent clogs in your sink and has lots of holes on the basket for draining water easily.
  • STAIN RESISTANT: Super easy to clean! just remove the basket to empty. Dishwasher Safe
  • STRAINER/STOPPER: Works as strainer and a plug, depending on which way you turn
  • FITS STANDARD DRAINS: (3-1/2 Inch) The replacement basket is Quick And Easy To Install it. It's great for both jobs!
$13.62
Buy on Amazon
Bestseller No. 10
KOHLER GENUINE PART GP41398-CP BASKET FOR DUOSTRAINER - POLISHED CHROME
KOHLER GENUINE PART GP41398-CP BASKET FOR DUOSTRAINER - POLISHED CHROME
  • Duostrainer sink basket fits snugly into a Duostrainer body for kitchen sinks
  • Easy-to-use open/close stopper
  • Durable construction
  • Polished Chrome finish
$18.98
Buy on Amazon

