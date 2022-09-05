Top 10 Best kohler sensate touchless kitchen faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Key Features:

Sleek fashionable style

360-degrees swivel nozzle

304-stainless steel built

Assistive touch control technology

Pull down sprayer

CWM Touch Kitchen Faucets with Pull Down Sprayer

How to turn on:

●Turn on the water valve switch. Put your hand close to the motion activated sensor then the water will turn on.

How to turn off:

●Activate the sensor again, then the water will turn off .

●It will automatically turn off within 2 minutes.

Why touch kitchen faucets?

The touch kitchen faucets are known to be more efficient and reliable faucets that you need to get for your kitchen. They are elementary to control by just a simple touch.They use the latest technologies for elementary control.Besides this, they are also fitted with a single lever handle for manual control. That said, they are built using premium durable material and finished in rustproof material for extended longevity.The installation of the faucet is easier and faster as it can fit in 1 to 3 holes.

360-degrees Gooseneck Swivel Nozzle

360-degree rotation design perfect matches the modern style kitchen. Anytime, any corner can get the convenience.

Durable Ceramic Valve

The carefully selected ceramic valve not only make sure long-lasting durability but also considers the safety of water.

Compatible with Hot and Cold Water

Both hot and cold water pipes can be used, allowing you to enjoy a flushing experience that suits your senses, just like the four seasons are spring

Removable Aerator on Faucet sprayer

Aerator on the sprayer head can be removed easily so that you can clean the stains and sediment easily without any trouble.

Finish

Matt Black

Brushed Stainless Steel

Brushed Stainless Steel

Matt Black

Flow Mode

Stream/Spray

Stream/Spray

Stream/Spray

Stream/Spray

Total Height

16.5″

16.5″

16.5″

16.5″

Spout Height

8″

8″

7.4″

7.4″

Spout Reach

10″

10″

9.4″

9.4″

Specific Uses For Product

Commercial/Residential

Commercial/Residential

Commercial/Residential

Commercial/Residential

Supply Hoses Connection

9/16-24UNEF(3/8 inch compression)

9/16-24UNEF(3/8 inch compression)

9/16-24UNEF(3/8 inch compression)

9/16-24UNEF(3/8 inch compression)

360° Spout Swivel

✓

✓

✓

✓

Includes Deck Plate

✓

✓

✓

✓

Retractable Sprayer

✓

✓

✓

✓

Troubleshooting Tips for Touch Kitchen Faucet

Q: Once installed on the counter, what is the height?

A: It is about 16.5″.

Q: Does the on/off button can install it in right or left as you like?

A: Absolutely yes. It is 360° swivel, so the handle can in right, left or front.

Q: How the touch on kitchen faucet work?

A: You need to keep the handle on, then the touch on function can be done by using your wrist, forearm or any other part of the body to start and stop on the sink faucet spout.

Q: Why the sensor does not work after installation？

A: First of all, make sure you have installed the batteries (not included). And then please check whether the signal line connect correctly and make sure you have turned on the handle. At last, don’t touch it for too long time, just leave immediately after touching.

Q: If the sensor doesn’t work meanwhile the handle turning on, will the water spray anywhere?

A: No, that won’t happen. The kitchen sink faucets comes with a safety protection that it will automatically deactivate the flow when exceeds 1 minutes and 50 seconds.

Q: What type of battery for this touch sink faucet? How long can the battery last?

A: 4AA batteries and it’s not included, can be used for more than 1 year

Q: Why is the water pressure suddenly too low?

A: Firstly, check whether water supply is normal. Secondly, if no issue with water supply, then check the spray head. Unscrew this and see if the water pressure is normal. Finally, if all the above are tried and still leaking the problem maybe in the faucet valve.

🚿Dimensions You May Know: Total height 16.5 inch, deck plate included suitable for 1 or 3 holes kitchen sink. Spout reach 10″ from the faucet body

🚿Supply Hoses Connection: Hot and cold water inlet hose included with 9/16-24UNEF(3/8 inch compression) female thread.

🚿 Humanized Touch on kitchen sink faucet：unlike traditional touch on faucet, you can use wrist, your back of hand or forearm to start and stop the flow of water when your hands are messy.

🚿 Two water Modes with Pull Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet: spray modes and stream modes can meet all tasks for daily kitchen cookware. Classical kitchen sprayer head design will be an ingenious decoration for modern furniture.

🚿 Easy Installation Stainless Steel Kitchen Faucet: single hole kitchen faucet will be pre-installed in the package. By studying many other similar touch on kitchen faucet, we update the threaded rotary installation method into embedded installation method when install the sensor. No plumber, no rubber washers and no water tape need.

🚿 Lead Free 304 Stainless Steel Finished: high quality ceramic cartridge can reduce leak point; kitchen sink faucets and faucet hose are made of food grade materials, safe for daily use.

🚿 Easy to Maintenance: superior corrosion & rust-resistant finish prevent dirt from sticking to kitchen faucet surface, clean faucet by cloth is enough in daily use.