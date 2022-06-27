Top 10 Best kohler prolific sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Designed in collaboration with the chefs at Kohler’s Five Diamond resort hotel, Stages meets the needs of the serious home cook. The Stages sink comes with a full array of integrated accessories to simplify the cooking and cleanup processes. The design offers a wide basin to accommodate large pots and pans, as well as a stepped side platform for prepping food or drying dishes. Handcrafted from premium quality, 16-gauge stainless steel, Stages features an engineered sound-absorption system that significantly reduces disposal and dishwashing noise.

48-inch minimum base cabinet width

Single bowl with side platform

Versatile design allows the side platform to be installed on right or left

No faucet holes

Silent Shield sound-absorption technology offers quieter performance

Includes a dishwasher-safe utensil tray

Includes a versatile flip tray that works as a cutting board or large tray for food prep and cleaning

