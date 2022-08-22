Top 10 Best kohler cast iron kitchen sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The vintage Brookfield sink has been current with a slimmer divider and expanded bowls that supply virtually 20 % much more workspace. Two deep basins minimize splashing and present enough capability for cleaning pots and pans. Crafted from enameled solid iron, this sink resists chipping, cracking, or burning for yrs of natural beauty and responsible functionality.

33 In. minimum base cabinet width

9 In. depth

Rear drain increases workspace in the sink and storage area underneath

Incorporates cutout template

Constructed of KOHLER Cast Iron

