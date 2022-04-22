Top 10 Best kitchen sink tray Reviews

Top 10 Best kitchen sink tray in 2022 Comparison Table
- 【Simple Design】:This rectangular small tray is simple style design,fashionable and cute.
- 【Made of Ceramic】:It is made of ceramics,sturdy and durable,easy to wash and keep clean.
- 【Many Uses】:The tray can be use for holding hand soap，bar soap, cleaning cream， candle, toothbrush, dental floss picks, cosmetics, jewelry，plant etc.
- 【Applicable Place】:The tray is easy to match well with furniture,suits for bathroom, vanity countertop,wash basin, kitchen etc.
- 【Great Help】:It can help you save space and make your home tidy and neat.
- Handmade in the USA by Aimee Weaver Designs
- Quality Wood
- Overall size: 5.5" x 9" x 2" high
- Add some height beside your kitchen sink to hold your hand and dish soap with our handmade rustic wood soap stand.
- This wooden pedestal is made in the USA from quality wood, and each one will be one-of-a-kind. They are raw, natural wood and do not have a finish.
- ❶【Storage Artifact】：Brushes, sponges, and detergent are integrated to make the kitchen space clean and tidy storage artifact: brushes, sponges, and detergent are integrated to make the kitchen space clean and tidy
- ❷【premium Silicone】： Made of flexible silicone. Any twist can be returned to its original shape
- ❸【100% Anti-melting】: Drain tray with raised ridges to avoid the soap touching the water.
- ❹【Automatic Drainage】: Drainage design, fast water drainage to keep soap clean and dry.
- ❺【Versatile Uses】: Can be used by kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, or sinks, And it's also heat resistant up to 250°C for use with hot tools
- 34" x 22"---Extra-large size to cover wide surfaces under the sink. Please note it is essential to ensure that it is compatible with the particular size and shape of your sink cabinet.
- Holds up to 3.3 Gallons of Leaky Water---The lip of the mat is about 1" in height，making sure to contain any form of liquid. No sliding around, keeps any liquid on the under sink mat.
- Flexible Silicone Material--- Made of thick pliable silicone, which is water-resistant that protects your cabinet under the sink from leakage, seepage, and chemical spills. As for the flexible silicone mat, it is ok to bend it a little at the back corner where there’s a hose sticking out. No need to cut it. Slide it into place, and you will finish the installation.
- Protect Your Under-sink Cabinet from Moisture---maintaining good hygienic conditions in the kitchen is highly important for the health of the entire family, that's why we need to compartmentalize the cabinet. Eapele under sink tray designed for under-the-sink applications, keep it dry and healthy.
- Package Include---1pc 34"x22" under sink cabinet mat, 2pcs soft silicone brush for mat cleaning. If there are any other concerns, don't hesitate to contact us through the Amazon message system, we always are ready here.
- KEEP YOUR PRECIOUS COUNTERTOPS DRY AND FREE FROM DISGUSTING SLIME | With ample surface area for frequently used sink and counter items
- BEST IN CLASS & BUILT TO LAST | Up to 3X more high quality silicone than similar products. See for yourself by comparing the weight and thickness of our trays to theirs!
- PROTECT SURFACES FROM HEAT DAMAGE | Heat resistant to 450F/232C.
- EASY TO CLEAN | Simply handwash with a warm soapy sponge/scrubber OR pop into the dishwasher!
- USE THROUGHOUT YOUR HOME | In the kitchen, bathroom or any room, choose the size that works best for you in the color that complements or accents your decor.
- SAVE SPACE: The tray is perfect for neatly arranging your perfume, shampoo, lotion bottles, cosmetics, toiletries and other vanity essentials, holds your items without taking up too much space on your dresser. NOTE: Clean with a damp cloth or water(0-104℉).
- STURDY AND DURABLE: Using high quality resin material, the tray is water-proof, scratch-proof and easy to clean. Just wipe with a clean damp cloth.
- PORTABLE: Compact and lightweight design, this tray can be moved at any time and easy to carry, you can store plant or decoration items on it.
- MULTI-PURPOSE USE: According to your different needs, this tray suits for toilet tank, wash basin, bathroom, vanity countertop, linen closet, bedside table, kitchen and other places you want.
- SIZE: 11.22" X 4.05" X 0.98" (28.5 X 10.3 X 2.5cm) Tips: Each product is 100% handmade, the pattern on the tray you bought will be different from the picture, each tray is each tray is unique.
- ✅ Large and deep kitchen sink sponge holder provides enough space for your dishwashing accessories like sponges brush and liquid soap dispenser
- ✅ Sponge tray protects the sink area from soap scum or water and keeps wet sponges off the counter
- ✅ Kitchen sink organizer is made of flexible silicone. This sponge tray keeps your family safe. Easy to wash by hand with liquid soap and brush under the warm water
- ✅Use dishwashing silicone sponge rest and your countertop will always boast its neatness and cleanness
- ✅❗We recommend washing the silicone tray weekly and keeping it clean
- SIZE: 2 packs, it measures 9.2 x 3.6 x 0.4 inches / 23.3 x 9.2 x 1 cm, 400g.
- SPACE SAVING: Store soap, jewelry, perfume, shampoo, cosmetics, toiletries and other dressing table essentials, can hold your items without taking up too much space on your dressing table.
- STURDY & ELEGANT: Ceramic tray, sturdy and durable, waterproof, scratch resistant and easy to wipe. Make you kitchen, bathroom, bedroom, sink look more neat, simple, clean and elegant.
- NEAT & ELEGANT: Used in kitchen and bathroom sinks to store soap, toothbrushes, tooth cups, etc. Make your home look neat, clean and elegant.
- WIDELY USES: Depending on individual needs, You can use it as a color palette, kitchen soap tray，vanity tray，sink tray, bathroom counter tray and so on. Turn it into any tray you want.
- CLEAN COUNTERS: Keep sponges, scrubbers, vegetable brushes, dish scrappers, brushes, washcloths, hand soaps, and scrub pads organized and in one convenient place; High quality, non-slip silicone provides a durable surface while protecting countertops, tabletops and sinks from water run-off, soap scum and spotting; Use in kitchen or laundry and utility rooms
- QUICK DRY: Thoughtfully designed with raised stable ridges; This design allows air to flow and water to evaporate quickly so your bar soap, scrubbers, steel wool, and sponges dry quickly and completely in between each use; Air circulates to prevent mold and mildew on sponges and scrubbers for a healthier, more sanitary kitchen; A raised outer edge keeps water contained and off of kitchen counters and sinks
- FUNCTIONAL & VERSATILE: You can use this convenient sink center as a trivet or hot pad for serving spoons and other utensils - it's heat safe up to 570 degrees Fahrenheit; Perfect next to your stovetop; This item is also great for resting hot hair tools to protect countertops and other; Use on bathroom counters, vanities, dresser tops, desks and more; The compact size is ideal for most countertop spaces; Try this in campers, RVs, boats, cottages, apartments and other small spaces
- QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made of flexible silicone; BPA PVC and Chlorine free; Food Safe; Heat safe up to 570° Fahrenheit / 299° Celsius; Easy Care - dishwasher safe
- THOUGHTFULLY SIZED: Measures 9" x 3.5" x .5" high
- ✅ QUICK DRAIN TRAY - No Need to Manually Drain or Remove Tray. No Need to Adjust Suction Cups or Fiddle with Extendable Racks. Wrapped to protect from Scratches during shipment. Please be aware of Sharper Tray Edges during Set Up!
- ✅ RUSTPROOF 100% STAINLESS STEEL - Excellent Corrosion Resistance And Value. Our Kitchen Caddy withstands Corrosion from Common Oxidizing Acids. Dishwasher Safe.
- ✅ SLIM COUNTERTOP DESIGN - Simple and Effective Dimensions to Organize your Countertop. Engineered To Provide Clean and Neat Environment for your Kitchen. Ideal Space - Width 3.6 IN / 9 CM or More.
- ✅ TOOLS FOR ADDED UTILITY - All our units comes with Multipurpose Clips that Enhances Usability. Soap dispenser NOT included!
- ✅ IMPROVED AND UPGRADED QUALITY - We aim for your 100% Satisfaction. If you are Not Satisfied with our Product for Any Reason, we would Make It Right for You.
Our Best Choice: 2 Sizes Silicone Sponge Holder – Kitchen Sink Organizer Tray for Sponge, Scrubber, Soap – Gray
Guard AND Maintain THE SCUM Away
Moist, damp, and soapy sponges on your countertops or sink/faucet parts are the lead to for
slime and scum. By storing your sponges, soaps, dish rags, or other
kitchen area components on these silicone trays you will secure and maintain dry your countertops
and will usually appear neat and clean up.
Substantial RIDGES AND Walls:
Significant ribbed ridges allow for sponges, rags, or soaps to dry quickly.
The superior partitions keep the drinking water from receiving on to the counter tops.
Compact AND Significant Measurement:
The compact sizing tray is the great size for retaining a sponge or cleaning soap bar. The more substantial dimension
can be used for liquid cleaning soap, dish brushes, scrubbers, or dish rags.
MULTIUSE:
Even though developed as a holder for sponges, scrubbers, rags, or soaps, it is versatile sufficient for a lot of other utilization.
– Through cooking you can use it as a spoon relaxation for your cooking utensils.
– When washing your glassware or drinkware use it as a drying mat to air dry.
– Shield your counter tops from heat & use it as a trivet for warm utensils & BBQ instruments (heat resistant).
– Location it at your bathroom sink and use it as a tray for your toothpaste, toothbrush and mouthwash.
Proportions (Inside):
Smaller Tray: 5.5″(L) x 3.75”(W)
Big Tray: 9.5″(L) x 4.75″(W)
SILICONE TRAYS: Retailer your soaps, sponges, dish brushes & scrubbers and defend your counter tops from scum, slime & dirt.
High Walls & RIDGES: Partitions hold water in and high ridges allow for contents to dry rapidly.
2 Measurements: Modest tray is perfect to keep your sponge or soap bar. Use substantial dimensions for liquid soap, dish brushes, scrubbers, or dish rag
Functional TRAY: Made to hold your sponges, scrubbers or soaps. Through cooking use it as a spoon rest. When washing your glassware use them to air dry.
DIMS (Within): Tiny: 5.5″(L) x 3.75”(W) & Substantial: 9.5″(L) x 4.75″(W)