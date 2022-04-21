Top 10 Best kitchen sink sponge holder Reviews

Top 10 Rated kitchen sink sponge holder in 2022 Comparison Table
- Suction Cups Doesn't Work Well On Natural Material, Like Stone, Cement, Granite, Silgranit, Composite and Marble etc.. Or Surface has rough texture.
- Kitchen Sink Basket Holds Sponge, Scrubber, Scouring Pad, Drain Stopper, And More! Great For Kitchen, Workplace, Bathroom, Craft Room, Classroom, Or Office Sinks
- PLEASE USE ALCOHOL OR SOAP TO CLEAN THE SURFACE WHERE YOU WANT TO ATTACH AND THE SUCTION CUP ITSELF, IT WILL HELP.
- Overall Size 6.00 X 2.5 X 2.75 Inch. Aluminum Construction Is Rust Resistant And Matches Any Decor And Very Light; NeverRust And Come With Two Big Suction Cups.
- Dual Plastic suction Cups Easily Stick To Smooth Surfaces For Convenient Drainage
- Suction Cups Doesn't Work Well On Natural Material, Like Stone, Cement, Granite, Silgranit and Marble etc.. Or Surface has rough texture.
- Kitchen Sink Basket Holds Sponge, Scrubber, Scouring Pad, Drain Stopper, And More! Great For Kitchen, Workplace, Bathroom, Craft Room, Classroom, Or Office Sinks
- Overall Size 7.48" X 3.11" X 2.8" (SPONGES & BRUSH NOT INCLUDED)
- 304 Stainless Steel Construction Is Rust Proof And Matches Any Decor
- Dual Plastic suction Cups Easily Stick To Smooth Surfaces For Convenient Drainage, Solid Structure, Solid Weight, NeverRust And Come With Two Big S
- KITCHEN SPONGE HOLDER –The iDesign Gia Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Caddy keeps cleaning supplies such as bar soap, sponges, scrub brushes, and more off the countertop and within reach. It's also great for organizing the bathroom.
- OPEN DESIGN WITH SUCTION CUP ADHESION – This kitchen sink organizer features an open wire design that allows items to dry more efficiently after use, while the included suction cups maintain a secure hold in wet or dry conditions.
- EASY INSTALLATION – To install the sink sponge holder, push the suction cups into place for a powerful hold on most smooth surfaces including glass, tile, fiberglass & some metals. Clean surface with alcohol & let dry before applying for optimal adhesion.
- MADE WITH RUST-RESISTANT STAINLESS STEEL – Featuring durable rust-resistant stainless steel construction with a polished finish, the iDesign sponge caddy stands up to everyday use and is easy to clean with mild soap and water.
- EFFICIENT STYLE – Measures 5.75" x 2.5" x 2.25" and creates instant sink storage in compact spaces. Plus, the sleek polished finish will complement any décor style.
- Phthalate-free strong hold suction cup activates with a push of a lever
- Drainage slots allow for quick drying
- Removable holder comes off suction base to make more room inside your kitchen sink while washing large items
- Dishwasher safe
- For best results, use in stainless steel sinks. Not recommended for use with textured or porous surfaces including some stone, acrylic or metal
- STRONG SUCTION cups stick to smooth surface for a long time. We customize the suction cups for this sponge holder and use the best materials for suction cups which can hold 15 lbs and can be reused for a long time.
- SINK ORGANIZER- 2-in-1 design hold more. This caddy fits 1 SPONGES & 1 CLOTH HANGER, more convenient for you and save place when you wash dishes.
- MORE SANITARY - Open design help maximize airflow so sponges dry quickly. Hold your sponge or scrub pad in kitchen, shower room right where you need them.
- NO TOOLS, NO DRILLING- Dual plastic suction cups easily stick to smooth surfaces for convenient drainage. This does not damage to your permanent structure.
- NOT RUST- SUS 304 Stainless steel material, rust resistant and durable. DIMENSION: 7 in x 2 in x 2.8 in, Quality 5-Year warranty. Our products will last in tough environments like your home for years.
- Front drip tray: The sponge holder for kitchen sink is equipped with a removable drip tray to prevent the drip from causing a clean work surface.The drip tray is drawn from the front, so it can be placed near the faucet to save space.It's easier and smoother than pulling it out from the side.The extra adhesive will also allow you to place the sink sponge holder on the wall.
- Powerful storage: Innovative kitchen sink caddy organizer locker storage layout provide more space for your cleaning accessories than other sink caddy sponge holders. Our sponge rack is more flexible and convenient, perfecting for storing sponges, brushes, sink stoppers, dish soap, bottle, detergents, hand sanitizers detergents and more. Make the sink table more clean and tidy.
- Hollow bottom design : The bottom of kitchen sink sponge holder uses horizontal strips for draining, increasing the draining area and air flow speed,draining speed faster, can keep cleaning tools away from the dirty water in the sink.
- Two ways to install: You can use the sink rack directly on the counter or using Extra Adhesive place the sink sponge holder on the wall. it can hold 20 pounds of smooth hard surfaces through our 5 year test. Just peel off the lid, stick the adhesive to the surface, and press thoroughly.
- Special Stainless Steel: The sink sponge holder is made of purely splendid stainless steel, which is fingerprint free, anti-rust. Durable material won’t become dented or cracked. Every kitchen sink caddy soap holder has been tested before shipping. You need a kitchen sink caddy brush holder to help you.
- SECURE FIT - Four suction cups and a wire ledge hanger form a secure, no-slip grip.
- FASTER DRYING - Numerous ventilation holes and elevated sponge storage compartments help maximize airflow so sponges dry quickly, minimizing bacteria growth.
- SAVE SINK SPACE - Neatly store sponges off the countertop.
- RUST-PROOF MATERIALS - Durable, long-lasting materials won't rust or discolor.
- ★2-in-1 Sink Caddy - This sink caddy fit regular sinks(center devider wide less than 3.8cm/1.5inch). 2-in-1 use sink caddy help organize and dry the brushes, sponges, soap dispenser. Be superior to those sponge holders with suction cup which may falling off sink
- ★Small Size & Save Sink Space - 2.5 inch wide sponge holder take little space in sink. Be superior to large or wide sponge holder that take much space in sink and annoy you. Please think carefully that large sink caddy will take much space in sink, and you will lose much sink space and hinder normal work, such as washing dishes, bottles.
- ★Ieal Size for Most Sponge and Brush - The sponge holder (7.8" x 2.5" x 2.5") can hold up to 2 sponges ( for Scotch-Brite Brand Sponges, for example) and dish brushes( for OXO Brand Brush, for example). A good kitchen sink accessories for organization.
- ★SUS 304 Stainless Steel Material - High-quality 304 stainless steel material is used to effectively prevent rust in wet or water environment. We will offer you with a FREE REPLACEMENT or REFUND if it rusts in 5 YEARS.
- ★100% Satisfaction - We summarize the shortcomings of existing products on the market and carefully design new products to provide customers with a better product experience. If you have any dissatisfaction with our products, pls feel free to contact us, we will reply you within 24 hours and offer you a satisfactory solution.
- Rustproof Material: 304 Brushed stainless steel material helps in keeping it clean and looking good, anti-fingerprint and rust-resistant. High quality material making them strong so they keep their shape, long lasting and durable. Anti-Slip Rubber Bottom, protect your desktop from scratches.
- Dry Quickly: Concise, smooth lines, open and hollow bottom, increase draining area to more allow air flow, helps to dry items faster, keep your cleaning tools dry and cool
- Drip Tray: Come with removable drip tray, prevent countertop from soap scum and water, The tray is pulled out from the front, easy clean up, dishwasher safe
- Size: Measuring 7.2 x 4 x 3.5 inches, save more space in your kitchen sink, perfect for holding sponges, soap dispenser, brushes, sink stoppers, dish soap, hand sanitizers bottle, dish cloth and more.
- Widely Application: Not only use in kitchen sink, but also you can use in your bathroom, vanities, counter, keep them neat and organized. A good storage helper
- Multifunctional Sink Caddy Organizer: ODesign sponge holder has a partition for storing brushes, a hanging rod for hanging dishrags, and a partition for accommodating sponges and scrub pads. The sink caddy provides you with a neat and orderly kitchen space.
- Removable Drip Tray: Made of plastic under the sink caddy organizer, prevent water droplets from brushes, scrubbers, rags, sponges, protecting your countertop from water stains.
- Sturdy and Smooth: The bottom is non-slip, you don't need to worry about the kitchen sink caddy turns over when you take anything out of it.
- Rustproof Material: High-grade 304 brushed stainless steel material, water proof and rust protection. Modern design ensuring aesthetics and durability.
- What You Get: 1 x Sink Caddy Organizer, 1 x Manual, friendly customer service. We want to ensure you are totally happy!
Our Best Choice: Kitchen Sink Sponge Holder, Dullrout Super Sturdy Hooked Design Kitchen Sink Caddy Organizer for Dish Cloth, Soap Dishwashing Liquid Drainer, Rustproof & Durable
Item Description
Sponge Holder
Dullrout sink sponge holder with adhesive is produced of advanced stainless metal, adhere to floor for a long time, rust-resistant and strong to use, quick to clean up.
Guarantees straightforward installation, NO Applications, NO DRILLING, NO SCREWS, NO HOLES. Just hook the sponge holder around the sink. This prevents any harm to your lasting construction.
Open and hollow bottom design and style lets drinking water to drain quickly, the dish sponge holder will retain your utensils away from dirty drinking water in the pool. In addition, you can place it in anywhere you like to conserve extra room. This sort of as kitchen, bathroom and so on.
Not only does it presents you house to arrange all your dishwashing and scrubbing equipment (i.e liquid cleaning soap bottle, bar soap, brush, sponge, scrubber, and dish towel) in an organized way, but also its traditional design mean it’ll suit in very easily with your present-day kitchen area decor.
Enhance Kitchen area cleanliness by including a location to retail store and dry the sponges and scrubbing brushes with our sink caddy. You can very easily eliminate this caddy from your sink if you need to have far more room.