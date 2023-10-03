Top 10 Best kitchen sink snake Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Plumbing Snake 35-FT, Drain Auger Clog Remover Plumbing Pipe Unblocker Cleaner, Sewer/Bathtub Drain/Kitchen Sink Cleaner, With Gloves By KINGLEV



Why choose our drain auger?

Suitable for plumbing snake, sewer, bathtub/bathroom/stall-shower drain, kitchen sink, downspouts, central vacuums cleaning etc, which can be great plumbing tools.High quality ABS plastic, ergonomic body design feature, the operator can easily grip powerful, durable.Springs can be stored in drum to keep it tidy than conventional drain cleaner.

Product Specification:



Color: Red

Spring-Steel Length: 10m (35ft)

Grip handle: ABS Pistol

Cable material: Steel wire

Package:

1 x Plumbing Snake (35ft)

1 x Glove (Random color)

1 x Operation Guidelines

Applicable pipes & clogs



Applicable Pipes: Iron Pipes, PPR Pipes, PVC Pipes (Can not be used for soft plastic pipes)Applicable Clogs: Food Debris, Hair Clogs, Paper Jam etc.

How to use?



Step 1

Hold the non-slip handle with one hand

Step 2

Loosen the thumbscrew with another hand

Step 3

Pull the snake spring out by your hand, and insert it into your sink until the clog is reached. If you can’t get the wire into the pipeline or get to a blockage in the pipe, then tighten the screw and press the handle and wire toward the pipeline while turning the hand crank clockwise to break up the blockage and until the wire continues into the pipeline.

Step 4

When the snake spring reach the clog, tighten the thumbscrew and turn the drum clockwise using the knob, until the clog is removed. You can fill the pipeline with some water to help remove the blockage, but only if there is still some movement in the drain. If all goes well, the blockage will be washed away and the pipeline will be unplugged.

NOTE:

When you have successfully removed the blockage in the pipeline, you can pull the wire out and clean it thoroughly with water. After the wire is dry, you can coat the wire with oil before pulling the wire into the housing to help keep it from rusting.

►THE BIGGEST SELLING POINT: This drain cleaner with 35 ft (10m) steel cable, which is great for doing heavy duty works. Molded plastic rotating drum body will not be deformed or rusted and easy to clean.

►WHERE CAN WE USE?: This manual drain cleaner tool is suitable for use on kitchen, bathroom, utility sinks, bathtubs, shower, downspouts, and sewer drains cleaning to resolve drain clogs.(Pls note: can’t be used for toilet!)

►EASY TO USE: Grip handle and turning knob allows you to use this tool easily to manually drive the drain auger to unclog your pipes, no need calling a plumber, save more money. And pls don’t forget to wear gloves to keep your hands clean and safe before you use this plumbing snake.

►HIGH QUALITY: Precision-made sink snake tools, turning knob can firmly clamp the cable, and can be placed by shaking the wrist. The snake is bendable and flexible, it can help you solve the pipe clog problem better.

►We can provide re-send or refund service if you are not satisfied with our product. Any question, please don’t hesitate to contact us. Click ‘Add to Cart’ and ‘Buy now’ if no question.

