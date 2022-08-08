Top 10 Best kitchen sink lighting Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

DSMJFU Black Glass Pendant Light Kitchen Island Lighting Farmhouse Light Fixture for Dining Room, Entryway, Bathroom,Sink, Breakfast Nook



Vintage refined design: Combination of modern and classical nature Transparent glass globe brings more brilliance to your life;Easy to install: 1 Set Complete Package, Need to assembly the glass shade only;E26 Quality Ceramic Heat-resistant Socket

About DSMUFU Lighting

DSMJFU is mainly engaged in various types of home lamps and lights since 2010 . Our products range includes different kinds of indoor light,chandelier,pendant lights,wall lights,Floor Lamp,and table lamp etc .All our lamps have a high reputation and hot market in Europe, Southeast Asia，North America, Australia.

We have beed try do best to endow the lamp with a beautiful design while ensuring high quality and practicality.

Features



Sloped Ceiling CompatibleOil Rubbed BlackEasy InstallationPerfect for kitchen island, dining room, cafe, club, bar and restaurant

Please Note

Dust with a soft, dry clothAvoid the use of harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners.

Installation

Connection Type: Hard-wiredDIY INSTALLATION: Easy to install, Direct-wire and Instruction can be found in the package.

Bulbs

Can be used on a flat surface or sloped ceilingCompatible with dimmable light bulbThe drop on this pendant can be adjusted to your desired lengthCompatible withstandard bulb base, E26,Max 60W,LED/CFL/energy saving Bulb,bulbs not included

Responsibility

DSMJFU Lighting provides 5 years normal using for any quality problem of this pendant lighting.

We will solve all problems WITHIN 48 HOURS.

【Dimensions】: Farmhouse pendant Light: 7 7/8″ (D) x 57 1/2″ (H), Shade: 7 7/8″ (D) x 10 9/16″ (H), Hang Chain 37 3/8″ adjustable. Total adjustable height: 21 5/8″- 57 1/2″; E26x1 (not included),fully dimmable when used a dimmable bulb and compatible dimmer switch. Uses medium base bulbs including LED, CFL, and Edison bulbs, compatible with most smart bulbs;

【Wide Application】: The hanging lamp is ideal for a variety of spaces, from farmhouse pendant lighting for kitchens to pendant lights for bathrooms. It’s great in Foyer, Hallway, Laundry, Entryway, Stairway, Farmhouse, Barn, Basement, and more.This pendant light works with industrial, modern and transitional designs.

【Easy to Install and Easy to Clean】: All our products come with a convenient installation manual to make it very easy to install.

【Free-Worry Purchase】: 60 Months Warranty and 24 Months Free Exchange. We want to make you happy with this purchase by our best after-sales support. DSMJFU is a factory to manufacture light fixtures. The factory has been established for 5 years, belongs to the field of advanced light fixtures manufacture.

So you had known what are the best kitchen sink lighting in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.