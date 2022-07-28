Top 10 Best kitchen sink faucet pull out Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Single Handle High Arc Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet with Pull Down Sprayer



√ High Arc Design √ 360-Degree Rotation √ For 1 or 3 Hole Sink Installation

Package Content:

Kitchen Faucet

Deck Plate

A pair of Water Line Hoses,2 Adapters Convert to 1/2″ Available.

Mounting Accessories

Installation:

√ Installation Type: Deck Mounted

√ Hole size: 1.38″ -1.5″M

√ Max Deck Thickness:1.57″(with deck plate) ; 1.96″( without deck plate)

Specification:

Type: Kitchen Faucets

Finish: Brushed NickelMain Body Material: BrassSpout Material: Stainless SteelSprayer Head: ABS PlasticHandle Material: Zinc AlloyValve: Ceramic ValveAerator: ABS plasticWater Mode: Stream/Spray/PauseWater Feature: Mix Hot and Cold

Superior corrosion & rust-resistant finish prevent dirty from sticking to faucet surface.All metal connector parts and premium ceramic valve ensure high standard durability,high temperature resistance and sealing performance, not easy to deform or leak, water saving.

3 Outlet Water Mode:



Stream mode-perfect for filling pots and pansSpray mode-suitable for extensive superior cleaningPause mode-two patterns for reference. When you pull out the sprayer out of the sink area to rinse or fill water, just press the pause button and close the handle to prevent water from splashing everywhere. When you use spray mode and pause mode alternatively to wash different items, you dispense with the step of closing the handle every time to improve efficiency.

Q:Can I install this kitchen faucet without deck plate as my kitchen sink have one hole?

A:Yes, this faucet is suitable for 1 or 3 hole installation.Our package includes deck plate,so you can choose freely in your convenience.

Q:Can the handle be installed on the Left hand side?

A:Yes,our kitchen faucet handle can be installed on the left or right hand side as utility sink faucet with 360-degree rotated spout fulfills your demands.

Q:Does this come with everything I need to install it right away out of the box?

A:Yes,The single handle sink faucets package include all the accessories and installation manual that you need.You could install it with confidence.

I’m very sorry,This shipment has no deck cover plate.Only single hole can be installed. Too Much Inventory,So I sell it at a lower price.

Humanized Design:Convenient single handle design control water flow and temperature effortlessly.Three setting sprayer(STREAM/ SPRAY/ PAUSE) allows the utility kitchen sink faucet meets various tasks of kitchen space.Going through 500000 times cycle testing,Ceramic Disc Cartridge is drip-free,more durable and water flow smoothly,bid farewell to splashing.An extraordinary Family-Friendly brushed nickel kitchen sink faucet.

Broaden Cleaning Area:High Arc 360 degree swivel spout expands cleaning area,advantageous to rinse every corner of your sink and not occupy the space when you rotated to the other side.

Dimensions:Spout Height is 9.53 inch (242 mm); Overall Height is 17.38 inch (441.4 mm); Spout Reach is 9.26 inch (235.1 mm).

Easy Installation:Our brushed nickel kitchen faucet is suitable for 1 hole or 3 holes installation.Everything you need is together in one box, including a kitchen faucet, mounting accessories，a pair of water hoses and user manual. You could install it with confidence. Any other question, please feel free to contact us.