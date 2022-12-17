Top 10 Best kitchen sink drain pipe Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

YOU STILL HAVE TO BE AFRAID OF PIPELINE JAM?

Now he is a good helper, you just don’t have to worry anymore

This is a set of practical plan, They can be widely used.

LIBOYIXI clog remover tool, which will be necessary for every family life, unclog all drains with ease! Hair drain clog remover tool good for showers drains cleaning in kitchen, bathroom, sinks, bathtubs and easy to operate by yourself instead of asking for an expensive pipe cleaning worker or chemical toxic for help.

Drain Hair Clog Remover Tool-Long enough (25 Inch) to go deep into sink pipes

Color: Orange

Quantity: 5

Material: PP with good toughness

Easy to Use



PP material

High quality PP material

easy to use

Flexibility

Can be free to bend pipe cleaning

Flexible to clean hard-to-reach sink pipes.

Handle design

Semicircular handle design, handle an arc-shaped finger width

Barbed design

The barbed design with a distance of about 1in on both sides of the detox snake

Convenient to hook tangled hair and trash

Step 1

1. Plunge pointed part into the sink slowly until near to handle

Step 2

2. Hold the handle loop, pull it from up and down and rotate a few times

Step 3

3. If you feel that there are something on the drain hook, then lift it up slowly

Step 4

4. Pull out the dirt and clean it up in the trash

Notes：



The width of the hair cleaner is 0.45″, please make sure your sink is larger than 0.45″ before purchasing.Please don’t use this drain clog cleaning tool directly after you use the chemical drain cleaner.Please keep it out of reach of Children.

Great drain tool for kitchen sink, toilets, washbasin, bathtubs, and sewers，flexes at P-trap where most clogs occurred

Exquisite packaging and size: 5 25-inch orange drainage pipe blockage removal tools, the length of the drainage pipe removal tool is 25 inches, and the length of the drainage pipe removal tool is long enough to catch hair and blockages in various sinking pipes.

Good flexibility: The material of the drain pipe hair remover is very soft, and the sink blockage remover is made of high-quality polypropylene, which can quickly pick up the hair and dredge the sink. The drain pipe is durable and not easy to break or break. It is flexible to dredge the shower sink. , Can bend a variety of filters and pipes.

Sufficient length and perfect design: Orange 25 inches long enough length, with sharp teeth, flexible drainage pipe clogging removal tool, grab the sink hair, insert the deep pipe, hold the ring, and easily pull out the clogging .

Easy to use: just hold the handle ring, insert it, pull it up and down and rotate it 2~3 times to remove the blockage. It will not pinch your hands during operation, and can be easily and safely rinsed off.

Widely used and environmentally friendly: An excellent drainage tool for kitchen sinks, toilets, washbasins, bathtubs and sewers. Plastic pipe cleaning tools are cheaper than chemical drainage cleaners and can be recycled, which is practical and affordable!

