Top 10 Best kitchen sink drain catcher Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Are you ever troubled by the following situations?



1.Mosquitoes enter the house through the sewer?

2.Hair blocking the drain?

3.Food residues, fabrics, etc. block the drain?

4.The filter is difficult to clean?

Our disposable shower hair catcher can effectively slove your floor drain problems, you will never worry about spend time and money cleaning your shower drain!

Disposable Shower Drain Hair Catcher

This is the most sanitary and convenient way to protect your drain.Once the catcher becomes full of hair or debris, take off the hair catcher using finger tabs and replace it with a new one. Saves you the trouble of cleaning, make your life more convenient, fast, hygienic and clean.

Prevent clogging of sewers

The small-aperture mesh of the Disposable Shower Drain Hair Catcher can easily invade mosquitoes, cockroaches and other mosquitoes. And at the same time it can block hair, debris and other sundries, which keep your hair from clogging and keep your home drain well.

High-quality double-sided non-marking adhesive

The disposable hair drain catcher adopts high-quality double-sided glue, which is waterproof and not easy to fall off. It can easily adhere to the surface of dry metal, plastic, ceramic tile, etc., beautiful and easy to use.

Installation process:



Step 1:

When using a disposable anti-blocking filter, please ensure that the surface is dry and clean.

Step 2:

Peel off the hair catcher from the back film, stick the hair catcher to the shower drain , and apply a little force to ensure it is firm.

Step 3:

While enjoying your shower, protect your drain from clogging. It is recommended to use each drain hair catcher for up to 2-3 weeks.

Step 4.

Once the Sink Strainer Stickers are full of hair and debris, remove the Sink Strainer Stickers device and clean the surface. When it is completely dry, take the new one with same steps. （TIP: Please when the catcher is wet for easy removal.）

Specification:



Name: Disposable Drain Hair Catcher

Wire diameter: 0.2 (mm)

Mesh number: 14*16

Color: White

Package included:

Disposable sink strainers*30

DISPOSABLE SINK STRAINER ：This is the most sanitary and convenient way to protect your drain. After use, it can be discarded and replaced with a new one at any time, eliminating the trouble of cleaning. Make your life more convenient, fast, hygienic and clean.

PREVENT CLOGGING: Disposable Shower Drain Hair Catcher can easily block the invasion of cockroaches, etc.At the same time can block hair debris, which keep your hair from clogging and keep your home drain well.

WATERPROOF ADHESIVE：The disposable drainage filter adopts high-quality double-sided glue, which is waterproof and not easy to fall off. It can adhere to the surface of metal, plastic, ceramic tile, etc.Tip: Please take off when it is wet for easy removal.

EFFECTIVE: The disposable sink filter has fine holes, which can effectively prevent hair, paper, food residues, fabrics, etc. After removing the floor drain sticker, there is no need to soil your hands, and it will not affect the rate of water leakage.

TIME SAVER: The shower hair drain catcher only needs a few seconds to install to prevent clogging of the drain pipe. Just peel & stick over the drain and replace every 2-3 weeks (or as necessary) to ensure the effectiveness of the product.

So you had known what are the best kitchen sink drain catcher in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.