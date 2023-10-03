Top 10 Best kitchen sink dish drainer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

2 Tier Dish Drying Rack



The 2 tier dish rack is perfect for your limited kitchen countertop. The first tier can hold up to 15 plates, the second tier can hold up to 18 bowls, 2 sides are utensil holder and cutting board holder, this kitchen space saver helps you tidily organize your tableware!

Large Bowl Rack

This large dish drying rack on the counter has up to 18 bowls storage.Ample room for drying dishes,glassware,tableware,cutting boards,pots and pans.This dish drainer with drainboard is the perfect complement to busy kitchen everywhere.Generously sized and beautifully styled.

Large Plate Rack

2 tier design rack accommodates cutlery and dishes of many sizes for storage or drying purposes.Perfect fit for kitchen plates,bowls,tableware,vegetables,fruits,and more.You can easily place washed dishes and utensils in separated compartments.Neatly organize them and let them dry before putting back to the cabinets.

More Sturdy with Thicker Tube

0.47 inch thicker square tube ensures plenty of storage and not easy to be out of shape even if there are full of dishes.The rubber feet make the dish rack more stable.

Color

Silver

Black

Black

Silver

Drain Board

2

0

0

0

Tier

2

1

2

2

Suitable for

Plates, Bowls, Cups, Glasses, Utensils, etc.

Plates, Bowls, Cups, Glasses, Utensils, etc.

Plates, Bowls, Cups, Glasses, Utensils, etc.

Plates, Bowls, Cups, Glasses, Utensils, etc.

【Material】This 2 tier dish rack made of food level safety stainless steel material,polishing and welding process, anti-rust and safe.

【Stable Plate rack】This double decker dish drying rack adopts a 0.47 inch thicker square tube and “H” shaped design makes the plate drying rack more sturdy and stable, it can hold up to 110 lb; adjustable screw feet can help to achieve balance on an uneven surface .Measures: 16.6 X 10.2 X 16.1 in.

【Saving Space】 Dish strainers for kitchen counter have more space for storage plates bowls cups glass pots & pans and cutlery set,Top Tier places up to 17 pcs plates; down tier places up to 18 pcs bowls; both sides are designed for cutting board and utensil.

【Multifunctional Storage】This dish drying rack with utensil holder,cutting board holder,forks& chopstick holder and special water pans for utensil;3 water tray collect the excess water, without worry the upper-level dish drainer dripping wet lower layer.

【Removable Dish Rack】kitchen rack,detachable design,simple and fast assembly.

