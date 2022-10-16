Top 10 Best kitchen faucet with touch technology Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

SOQO was established in 2000, has 20 years of experience in producing kitchen faucet. Professional equipment and superb technology to ensure product quality. Our professional team will provide you with intimate response at any time.

Lead-Free

Craft: Brushed

Net Weight: 1.34KG

Size: 8.99ins X 17.27ins

Type: Smart Touch Control

Material: Brass

Smart Touch Control Kitchen Faucet



The material of the main body use 55 refined copper, high-temperature baking varnish technology, multi-layer processing, surface is delicate and smooth, and color is permanent.

Thickened explosion-proof nylon new braided tube, food-grade PE material inner tube, with a filter screen, effectively filter impurities, pressure resistance above 20KG PA material outer tube.

Smart Touch Ccontrol

Good Flexibility & Silent Drawing

Water Pressure And Stretch Resistance

Strong Wear-resistance And Corrosion-proof Sealing

Comes With A Gravity Ball, Can Return To The Original Position Even If You Pull It Out

This touch faucet with 270°ultra-wide-angle controllable range and can touch by your elbows, palms and fingers. The touch response is very sensitive, water can be released in 1 second, make your life easier and more convenient.

Pure and good water quality brings peace of mind to parents and cares of the family. Every bit of care is also full of happiness for parents. Touch activated kitchen faucet is the best gift for parents.

One touch faucet is safe for your kinds to works, lead-free and non toxic raw materials. There are double filter inside the tube, which can effectively remove impurities and sand, provide pure water for your baby.

This kitchen faucet uses a thicker sealing ring,thickened ceramic chip, high-precision housing and robust spool rotating rod to improve the stability of high temperature resistance, wear resistance and stronger anti-leakage.

3/8″ H & C water hoses included, fits 3/8″ water supply system. Proper faucet size and water outlet angel fit most of sinks, save your time to install, only less than 15mins, offer the related video for your reference.

Touch activated faucet uses high-quality brass material, it can effectively prevent the faucet from rusting and leaking, extend the using life up to 30 years, so you can use it with confidence and never worry about needing to replace a new faucet.

3 Water Outlet Modes (Spray, Stream, Blade)

4 Water Outlet Modes (Spray, Stream, Blade, Mist)

2 Water Outlet Modes (Sprayer, Stream)

Brass

Brass

Stainless Steel

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

✓

【Upgraded Touch Control Technology】 Our touch kitchen faucet can be touched with 270°ultra-wide-angle controllable range. When your hands are dirty, you also can touch with the back of your hand or elbow anytime and anywhere to avoid dirtying the faucet. Perfect wire drawing technology makes the hand feel more comfortable and prevents oil stains and water stains more effectively. Avoiding the trouble of repeated cleaning.

【3 Outlet Modes & Hot / Cold Control Modes】 This kitchen touch faucet has 3 water outlet modes of Spray / Stream / Blade. Clearly marks for hot & cold. One button to adjust the hot and cold water mode, can be operated with one hand, flexible switching, you could choose any one according to different needs. The honeycomb-shaped soft skin foamer produces water, which is soft and does not splash, effectively saving water resources.

【360° Rotation & 32 Ins Pullable】 This touch on kitchen faucet does not take up space, easy to manage, convenient to use. It can be pulled up to 80cm and completely effortless 360° free rotation. Easily wash every corner of the sink, effectively remove food residues, prevent the dirty growth and solve the trouble of ordinary faucets. Free your hands and keep the kitchen clean and hygienic.

【LEAD-FREE & 15 Mins Installtion】 This touch sensor kitchen faucet easy to match with most sink, 1 hole or 3 holes for your choosing, only takes 30 minutes to install. Unique lotus design, lead-free and brass material to ensure your water safety. The gravity hammer design and the ergonomic 324G weight ensure the perfect and smooth automatic reset of the faucet after stretching. Precise ceramic chip, stronger sealing, non-drip, wear-resistant, corrosion-resistant, up to double lifetime.

【Lifetime Limited Warranty】 You can use our touch kitchen sink faucet with confidence, knowing that this water faucet is supported by SOQO lifetime limited warranty. We have a professional customer service team online 24 hours to serve you at any time. Your satisfaction is our greatest motivation.