Top 10 Best kitchen faucet with sprayer stainless steel Reviews

Touch Clean

Due to water quality problems, a lot of minerals will accumulate after long-term use. but the soft rubber spray holes allow mineral residue to simply be wiped away for an instantly refreshed look.

Please make sure all accessories are included.

Rotate 360 Degrees

High arc 360 degree swivel spout for full sink access and superior clearance, pull out sprayer ensures high pressure while still saving on water.

One or three holes are suitable

Fits 1 or 3-hole sinks. An optional deck plate is included.

High quality stainless steel

The spout of the faucet is made of high-quality 304 stainless steel, which is durable and does not rust

Spray or Stream

Two water outlet modes, suitable for different scenarios

Easy to Install Just 15 Minutes Like a Breeze



Insert the hot and cold supply water line and the flexible hose into the pre-drilled hole together

Pre-drilled hole size (diameter) requirement:1.35″-1.5″

Put the rubber gasket and steel washer on the top of deck metal mounting nut in the sequence as picture

Connect the cold and hot water line to valve by wrench,

then connect the black pull down hose to the outlet hose

3/8″ female compression

Don’t miss the leak-proof silicone gasket

Fix “gravity ball” to the specified position with “weight ball here” tag

PRACTICAL DESIGN：3 setting modes (STREAM/ SPRAY/ SWEEP).Pull-down spray head with push button has a locking mechanism and retracts smoothly. 22 in. workable length spray hose. Suitable for single or double bowl sink, high arc 360° swivel spout supply full range washing access.

DURABILITY AND SAFETY: Ceramic disc valve to ensure drip-free operation. Official certification (CUPC/NSF) Lead-free Brass. ADA compliant lever handle. Resist corrosion and rust-resistant finish prevent dirt from sticking to faucet surface, clean faucet by cloth is enough in daily use.

DON’T NERVOUS DON’T SKEPICAL: We know that a lot of similar faucets are 3 times as much, but that’s completely ridiculous in our opinion. DOOOB’s core value is to provide the most costs-effective products for customer. We’re also learning from Costco and keeping our product’s gross margins below 10%. That’s the secret that makes our faucets such a great value!

EASY TO INSTALL：We have finished the pre-installtation for the faucet .Only simple 4 steps DIY installation within 15 minutes.

LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: We offer lifetime warranty, Absolutely NO-RISK