Top 10 Best kitchen faucet brushed nickel with sprayer Reviews

Product Description

Fapully Black and Brushed Nickel Kitchen Faucet with Sprayer



SPECIFICATIONS



Brand

Fapully

Body Material

Brass

Valve Type

Ceramic Disc Cartridge

Number of Handles

One

Installation Method

Surface-mounted

Style

Contemporary

Finish

Brushed Nickel

Water Feature

Mix Hot and Cold

Spout Type

Swivel 360-degrees

SPRAY and STREAM MODE

The Sprayer with a Sleek Lock Bar Can Let Your Hand Be Free When You Use the Sprayer. What’s More,Sprayer with High Pressure Is Able to Peel the Leftover Off On Your Dishes with Easy,So that It Makes Kitchen Work EasierMore Convenience for Filling Bowls, Pots ,Pans and Easy for Cleaning the Fruits

360-Degrees Rotate

Spout Swivels 360-Degrees Providing Greater Access to More areas of the SinkHigh-arch Gooseneck Spout Design Provides Optimal Room Under the Faucet for Any Size Task

What’s in the Shipping Box? How to Protect it?

1x Kitchen Faucet ; 1x Hardware ; 2x 3/8” Hose ; 1x Product instructionsDo not use corrosive chemicals to clean the product.Do not use harsh objects which may damage product surfaceDo not use steel wool or abrasive scouring pad to clean product.

How 1 hole and 3 Hole Work?



1 hole – Without Escutcheon Installation.3 hole – Escutcheon May Cover 2 Useless Side Hole to Make Faucet Beautiful.（ Extra purchase-ASIN:B08FF9QJYZ）

Please Attention the height whether fit if there is an upper cabinet! Delicate matte black finish doesn’t display any spots ,brushed nickel finish resists rust, corrosion,daily maintenance is simple.

【HEAVY DUTY DESIGN】: Fapully kitchen sink faucets are designed to durably handle the rigors of a busy kitchen. Our pull out kitchen faucet features a high quality, sturdy all-metal body and handle,rust-resistant finishing, heavy duty spring,and a superior

【SIMPLE TO USE】: This Single handle kitchen faucet gives you the convenience of adjusting the water volume and temperature with a single control. it with a superior-grade ceramic cartridge that can withstand a 500,000+ close and open test. The high arc kitchen faucet features smooth extending and retracting action and can swivel a full 360 degrees, making it perfect for both single & double kitchen sinks.

【PRACTICAL DESIGN】:The lock and bracket design provides more convenience and safety. When you wash the dirty dishes, you do not have to hold the bar constantly to use it. You can use the lock to open the spray and support the spray with the bracket to release your hands. Therefore, you can wash the dish cleaner with your hands. Even there is a large plate, handing the plate with your hands will be much safer.

【Providing Quality and Design to the Multi-Family Community】:The kitchen faucets with pull down sprayer and a separate pot filler spout, they can be turned on at the same time. Therefore, when your lover or roommate prepare dinner or wash dishes with one sprayer, you can assist them or do what you want to do with another one. It can save your time and may enhance intimacy with each other.

【Easy to Install】: All Install Hardware is including.The kitchen faucet fit single-hole or 3-hole sink( but the deck plate is not come with the kitchen faucet,you can buy it with ASIN:B01LY8J7LQ or B08FF9QJYZ)