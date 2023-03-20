Top 10 Best kitchen facets for sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Pull Out Kitchen Faucet



Style: Kitchen Sink FaucetMaterial: Solid Brass + Plastic Sprayer NozzleValve Type: Ceramic Disc CartridgeNumber of Handles: Single HandleFinish: Brushed NickelInstallation Method: Surface-MountedHole Count: 1 or 3 X 1.4” HoleLead Free Material, Health for WaterReliable Ceramic Cartridge

Two Way Water Modes



Two spray modes kitchen faucet provides soft aerated stream and splash-free powerful spray due to its hard rubber sprayer holes. Appropriate amount of water flow is water-saving.

This stream mode is usually used for regular washing, such as fruit, vegetables, cups, cutlery, and quick watering of pots, easy to clean, safe your time

This spray mode suitable for large parts such as kitchen sink, pots, bowls,easily rinse food residue like soy sauce,tomato sauce

Kitchen Faucets with Pull Down Sprayer



Flexible Pull out Spray

The single handle sink faucet with a flexible pull out sprayer that could reach up to 23 inch,maximizes your work space and convenience. It has a weight which you attach that pulls the faucet sprayer back in when you use the shower function.

Unque Technology

The kitchen faucet with its unique counterweight technology, allows the faucet head to dock easily.

120°Rotation

The faucet can rotate 120 degree. 120° swivel range gives you a wide operating radius and maximum flexibility,easy to wash and clean,fits 3/8″ water supply system

Stabilizer for fittings

The plastic sink reinforcement is used to assemble stainless steel sink fittings that are installed on very thin-walled worktops. They reduce a “springing or swinging” of the valve.

Easy to Install

With a good quick-release coupling that is more convenient to install than a conventional mixer tap with a pull-out shower.The 3/8 inch connection hoses are already mounted on the fitting and therefore assembly is super easy.

cUPC Certified Hose

The kitchen sinkfaucet comes with 70cm / 27.55inch connection hoses for hot and cold (colored red, blue) supply, so no extras to buy.

The hoses are already attached to the faucet and therefore the assembly is super easy.

💧【 Premium Quality Faucet 】 The kitchen faucet is constructed from lead free stainless steel, finished with chrome, provide you a healthy and environmental life. All Crea kitchen sink faucets are meet U.S. cUPC standard to ensure water quality

💧【 Dual Mode Spray Setting 】 Two different water spray setting with just one push, provides soft aerated stream and no splash powerful spray. Thanks to Switzerland Neoperl honeycomb aerators, the kitchen sink facuet mixer can save more than 30% water.

💧【Flexible Pull out Spray 】 The single handle sink faucet with a flexible pull out sprayer that could reach up to 26.6 inch,maximizes your work space and convenience. It has a weight which you attach that pulls the faucet sprayer back in when you use the shower function

💧【 120°Swivel Spout 】 The faucet can rotate 120 degree. 120° swivel range gives you a wide operating radius and maximum flexibility,easy to wash and clean,fits 3/8″ water supply system

💧【5 Years Warranty 】All the accesssory are included in the package. Easy installation, you can DIY it yourself per the manual. Please kindly note that if there is installation fee, the customer need to pay the bill. after the installtion, any leaks or defect, just contact us in time.

