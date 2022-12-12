Top 10 Best kitchen air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Rated kitchen air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
- 2 Quiet Settings - including high heat and low heat plus an Auto setting make this electric space heater ideal for warming up an area in your home or home office. With widespread oscillation this heater distributes warm air throughout the room
- Adjustable Thermostat - with digital display allows you to adjust the heater's 1500 watt ceramic heating element. With an easy to read digital temperature display you can select a wide range of temperatures in Fahrenheit or Celsius
- Remote Control & Built-in Timer - allows you to adjust the heater's temperature, timer, oscillation and more from a distance. While the easy to program timer allows you to select 1 hour to 8 hours, in 1 hour intervals
- Built-in Safety Features - overheat protection ensures the space heater does not overheat even if left on for an extended amount of time. While a cool touch exterior keeps the heater cool to the touch even after running for hours
- Fully Assembled - allows you to take the heater out of the box and have it working it minutes. Simply plug the heater into a wall outlet, adjust the thermostat, and enjoy the warmth from your new Lasko space heater
- SMALL HEATER MEASURES: 6.2" X 4.74" x 8.3" . Manual controls. Fully Assembled. Carrying handle for easy transport. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for home or office
- THREE MODES HEATER WITH FAN: 1. High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat(750-watt ), 3. Fan Only. The power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in
- CERAMIC HEATER ELEMENTS: Ceramic space heaters are fast to heat, produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long-lasting
- SPACE HEATER WITH THERMOSTAT: The thermostat system can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature. This heater can be used in a small area (such as warming your feet), meanwhile warms up your surroundings
- FOR SAFETY: 1. An automatic overheat system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off unite when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified
- SMALL FLOOR OR TABLETOP FAN – Honeywell TurboForce HT-904 Air Circulator Fan provides cooling with quiet operation. It’s small enough to be a table or desk fan or be wall-mounted, and is powerful enough to provide cooling in small to medium sized rooms.
- FEEL THE POWER – Honeywell TurboForce fans have an aerodynamic turbo design to maximize air movement and power for intense cooling or energy-saving air circulation. You can feel the power of this small floor or desk fan from up to 25 feet away1.
- CUSTOMIZE YOUR COMFORT – With 3 speed options and a 90 degree pivoting/adjustable fan head, you’ll always be comfortable and cool! Customize your cooling to however you like it with this powerful and quiet fan.
- SMART SAVINGS – Fans for bedroom and home are an easy way to cool down any space and improve airflow. Give your air conditioner a break by using a portable indoor fan to help reduce your energy consumption and costs.
- HONEYWELL QUALITY – Help improve cooling and energy savings in your home, bedroom or office using a Honeywell fan. We offer personal fans, whole room fans, tower fans and oscillating fans that are a great choice.
- Eliminates Odors & Releases Pet Hair and Dirt
- Vacuum Booster - Helps vacuums lift up to 25% more dirt
- Leaves behind a pleasant fragrance for long lasting freshness
- Excellent on pet accidents, dirt and debris
- Also absorbs and eliminates odors from smoke, mold and mildew
- Design for Baby: the mini fan with a flexible tripod/Legs, versatile and easy to clip on most strollers, crib, wheelchair, carriage and etc in any position, it’s a lifesaver for car seat, especially those with rear facing, your kid and you can enjoy cool and comfortable ride
- 360 Degree Angled and 3 Speeds: the stroller fan's head can adjust vertically and horizontally for any direction,to create the perfect cooling breeze; it comes with 3 speeds for different purpose, powerful wind yet whisper working
- Rechargeable and Portable: comes with 2600mah battery, lasts 2.5-10 hours depending on winds, support USB charging via power bank laptop and any power source with USB output,a must have for you and your kids trip to Disneyland, zoo and park
- Baby-Friendly: fan cover specifically designed to protect little inquisitive fingers; this fan with LED lights of 3 setting, light up the night, keep your baby feeling safe, convenient for Mom and the elder in the darkness
- Durable and Sturdy: our engineer designed the tripod with flexible knobs, the legs strong enough to be bent over and over; to present you a cool and worry-free summer, we offer 12 month Replacement Warranty
- NEW VERSION: Upgraded Pelonis pedestal fan is equipped with a more powerful motor and high-quality blades, it makes cooling more efficient and energy-saving. This standing fan with 3 speed settings and 7-hour timer with Auto Shut-off for wide area cooling in medium to large rooms. It generates strong airflow to boost the cooling effect while operating at a low noise level in any room in your home.
- WIDE ANGLE OSCILLATION: The 85° wide oscillation angle provides versatility for personal or the entire family's use. The direction of the airflow could aim anywhere between the floor and the ceiling through tilting the angle of fan head. The wide-angle oscillation can accelerate air circulation and quickly cool the room in your home helping to increase your comfort.
- ADJUSTABLE & EASY TO USE: The user-friendly front operation panel and remote control makes it possible to obtain full range control over our product, and provides a unique and customizable experience. The height of the fan can be adjusted between 3.5 to 4 feet and the tilt-back head allows you direct the airflow where you need it to provide comfort throughout your home or office.
- DURABLE & SAFE: The sturdy base provided additional stability for the fan during its operation. The built-in overheat protection automatically switches the fan off when the motor overheats.
- ODOR ELIMINATOR FOR HOME: Fresh Wave Gel is an odor absorber and neutralizer for your kitchen, bathroom, garages, pet areas, car, or any other room. It eliminates odors from cooking, trash, paint, common home odors, and more.
- GREAT FOR STRONG ODORS: The odor eliminator gel works great as a pet odor eliminator for home, getting rid of smells from dogs and cats, and is ideal for the bathroom. Place the odor absorber where the odor is strongest to remove it.
- HIDDEN ROOM DEODORIZER: Each 15oz. of odor gel lasts about 30-60 days and can be topped off with Fresh Wave Gel Refills as needed (sold separately). Tuck the odor neutralizer away on bookshelves, cabinets, closets, and trash canisters.
- SAFER ODOR RELIEF: Fresh Wave Gels have earned a Safer Choice label from the EPA. They're non-toxic, non-GMO, and non-hazardous, and safer for people, pets, and the planet. No harsh chemicals, synthetic perfumes, alcohol, or phthalates.
- NATURAL INGREDIENTS: The plant-based ingredients include lime, pine needle, clove, anise, and cedarwood. The gel naturally smells like these plants, but the scent vanishes as the gel evaporates into the air, leaving your space smelling clean and fresh.
- Powerful Meets Portable: Dreo's all-in-one airflow system combines with a supercharged electric motor, delivering high-speed, brisk cool. This 36-inch compact tower fan enlivens every inch of air in your living space fast at up to 24ft/s.
- Cut Out the Noise: Enjoy all-day serenity and comfort, enabled by its algorithmic impeller design and the magical Conada effect. Along with display auto off, auto mute in Sleep mode, 8h timer, and soothing airflow, you can always get a restful sleep whenever you need it.
- Easy to Clean and Safe to Use: Removable rear grille and impeller wheel make cleaning more accessible. Designed with fingertip pinch-proof grills, a fused plug and built-in circuit protection, this ETL-listed tower fan ensures safety is always prioritized.
- Far and Vast: 90 degree oscillation and calibrated airflow path allow this oscillating fan to cover more areas in the room. Combine with your cooling air conditioner to cut cooling costs during hot days.
- Customizable Comfort: Featured with 4 modes (Normal/Natural/Sleep/Auto) and 4 speeds from soothing-soft to storm-strong, you can easily customize your comfort at the touch of a button, on the panel or the remote.
- 2 - 32 Ounce Bottles
- "TWIN CORD" Wall Hugger Polarized Extension Cord (12 Feet | 3.6 meters Long) - 6 ft long cords on each end. Slim Design allows you to hide behind any TV, Couch, Sofa Computer Desk, Dresser, Table, nightstand or Furniture.
- This Unique split electrical cord plugs in to any outlet from the middle of the cord & has a 6 foot extension cable on each end - Ideal for Bedroom, Living Room, office, Kitchen, Tree House or anywhere that needs additional outlets.
- Sleek Flat Head Plug (Wall Hugger) stays close to Wall & is Ideal for Tight Spaces, Great to plug in your Clock, USB adapters, lamp, Night light, Baby monitors, Charger, lights or any of your multiple electric gadgets.
- 3 Polarized Two Prong Outlets on each adapter, Heavy Duty and Extra light Weight design.
- UL Listed for Safety | Max Amps: 13 | Max Volts: 125 | SPT- 2 Conductor 16AWG | Low Profile flush design.
Our Best Choice: Portable Air Conditioner Fan,Portable Mini desk fan/3-speed/Super strong airflow, Humidifier Mist Cooling Desk Fan for office, Computer desktop, Bedroom, Kitchen（white）
Product Description
Why choose our MetFut cold fog fan
Compared with the wind energy conversion of ordinary fans, we have added a cold fog function. Adding tap water can reduce the temperature by 4-6°, and adding ice water can reduce it by 6-8°Our desktop fan speed is 4800rpm, and it has 3 speeds adjustable, 1st gear 5.9m/S breeze/2st gear 8.9m/S Cool breeze/3st gear 8.9m/S galeThe small cold fog fan is almost silent when it is running, the sound is about 0-20DB, but if the cold fog function is turned on, the sound is 40-60DB, and the sound will be slightly louder, so it is recommended that you turn off this function when you sleep .The desktop USB fan does not have a battery inside and can be used when powered by a USB cable. We believe that batteries are very harmful to the environment and have low safety!
What will you get after use
When it is turned on, it can instantly reduce the temperature to about 18° in 3 seconds. You can try adding water and putting a few ice cubes in addition, so that the effect will be better.
Extensive testing
Ordinary fan: It is very slow to reduce the temperature, it is just an ordinary air circulation, and will not significantly reduce the temperature
Cold fog fan: Our fan can immediately lower the temperature within 3 seconds, if you turn on the cold fog mode, the effect will be very obvious
Looks like an ornament, cool
We have a unique appearance, which looks like decorations when placed on a computer desk. And when you turn it on, it will automatically night light, it does not have the glare of LED, so it will not disturb you and your family’s rest
USB cable compatibility
It is compatible with all devices using USB, so it can be used for travel and business trips.
Quiet “running”
When the fan switch is pressed, the sound is about 0-20DB.When the cold fog switch is turned on, the sound is about 40-60DB
What’s in the package
USB Fan* 1USB cable * 1Manual * 1
【Super strong airflow】The maximum rotating speed of this small desktop fan is 4800 rpm, super strong airflow accelerates the air flow in the room and converts heat into natural wind, the strong airflow speeds up the air circulation in the room, and the fan can also convert heat into natural wind.
【Special craftsmanship and quiet】The small fan has a unique product process, which can add water and ice on the top to achieve a rapid cooling effect. Adding ordinary water can reduce the temperature by 4-6°, and adding ice water can reduce the temperature by 6-8°, The operating noise of the quiet fan is 20 to 30 decibels. It can work quietly to ensure that you and your family are not disturbed during sleep.
【3-speed Adjustment】Small desk fan 1-3 speed optional, which is adequate for your various cooling demand. 40° adjustable wind direction, The wind is very strong and can quickly cool you down. desktop fans can improve air circulation, Quickly convert heat energy into natural wind, 1st gear 5.9m/S breeze, 2st gear 8.9m/S Cool breeze, 3st gear 10m/S gale.
【High compatibility and USB power supply】The desk fan is powered by USB and is compatible with PC/laptops, mobile power supplies, AC adapters, wall chargers and other power supplies that support USB. Because the quiet USB fan does not use battery power, it will be more environmentally friendly, Use time is completely controlled by you.
【Usage scenarios and Packaging accessories】Small desktop fan perfect for office, school, home, dorm, study, library, games room, And the elderly, children, and adults can use it, The product includes: USB power cord*1, (47 inches in length) computer desk fan*1, Product Manual*1