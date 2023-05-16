Top 10 Best kingston brass bathroom faucet parts Reviews

Top 10 Best kingston brass bathroom faucet parts in 2023 Comparison Table
Kingston Brass KB602PX Restoration 4-Inch Centerset Lavatory Faucet with Porcelain Cross Handle, Polished Brass
- Brass construction
- Duraseal washerless cartridge
- 4-Inch center set installation
- Max 1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM Water Flow Rate At 60 PSI (ASME standard)
- Compliant with California Energy Commission Title 20
Kingston Brass DTT5302A0 Made to Match Easy Touch Toe-Tap Drain Conversion Kit, Tub, Matte Black
- High Quality Zinc Alloy and ABS Construction
- Threaded Adapter Bushing Fits 1-1/2" and 1-3/8" Drain Shoe Sizes
- Includes Threaded Adapter Bushing, Strainer, Overflow Plate and Bath Shoe
- Easy to Work Toe Tap Drain
- Corrosion-Resistant Finish
Kingston Brass KB6238LL Legacy Tub and Shower Faucet, Brushed Nickel,5-Inch Spout Reach
- Solid brass construction
- Duraseal washerless cartridge
- Wall mount installation
- Fine artistic craftsmanship
- Non-metallic adjustable showerhead
Kingston Brass KB245AX Twin Handle Tub and Shower Faucet with Decor Cross Handle, Oil Rubbed Bronze, 5-Inch Spout Reach , Oil-Rubbed Bronze
- Solid brass construction
- Duraseal washerless cartridge
- Includes rough-in valve
- Standard 1/2-14 NPT connection
- 7.0 GPM/26.5 LPM spout flow rate at 80 PSI
Kingston Brass KB471 Laundry Faucet, Polished Chrome, 5.75 x 4.5 x 1.88
- Solid brass construction
- Duraseal washerless cartridge
- Deck mount 4" centerset 2-hole installation
- Standard 1/2" IPS connection
- 2-5/8" spout clearance
Kingston Brass K206M0 Showerscape Shower Arm, Matte Black
- Durable Brass Construction
- 1/2" IPS Male Thread Connection
- Decorative 2-1/4" Flange Diameter
- Shower Arm Features a 5-3/4" Reach
- Wall Mount Installation
Kingston Brass CC2005 Classic Pedestal Paper Holder, Oil Rubbed Bronze
- 21-1/2-Inch tall
- 7-1/2-Inch diameter base
- 6-Inch toilet paper rod
- No tools required for assembly
- Matching accessories available
Kingston Brass KB8491NDL NuvoFusion Bar Faucet, 4-3/4-Inch in Spout Reach, Polished Chrome
- Solid brass construction
- Duraseal washerless cartridge
- Deck mount 4" centerset 2-hole installation
- 1.8 GPM/6.8 LPM spout flow rate at 60 PSI
- 8-1/2" spout clearance
Kingston Brass DLT5301A7 Lift & Turn Tub Drain Kit, Brushed Brass, 3.13 x 3.13 x 2.75
- High Quality Zinc Alloy and ABS Construction
- Threaded Adapter Bushing Fits 1-1/2" and 1-3/8" Drain Shoe Sizes
- Includes Strainer, Overflow Plate and Adapter
- Universal Fit
- Corrosion-Resistant Finish
Kingston Brass KB235LL Tub and Shower Faucet with 3-Legacy Lever Handle, Oil Rubbed Bronze
- Solid brass construction
- Duraseal washerless cartridge
- Wall mount installation
- Standard 1/2" IPS connection
- 7.0 GPM/26.5 LPM spout flow rate at 80 PSI
Our Best Choice: Kingston Brass KB1976AL Heritage Widespread Lavatory Faucet Pn Metal Lever Handles, Polished Nickel
Our rating: (4.4 / 5)
[ad_1] The Heritage Prevalent Bathroom Faucet will provide class and operate reworking any toilet with its regular styling and quality make. The Victorian type spout features a extended 6-1/2″ spout access and 5-3/16″ spout clearance. The vintage cross handles on this faucet effortlessly regulate drinking water temperature and quantity and decide on from quite a few unique kinds of handles to match any decor. Leading complete will resist corrosion and tarnishing and is offered in polished chrome, polished brass, oil rubbed bronze, and satin nickel. Stable brass building for exceptional sturdiness and overall performance and retail pop-up drain is included.
Sound brass design
Tough washerless cartridge
Deck mount 8″ to 16″ popular 3-hole set up
1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM Spout Circulation rate at 60 PSI
Common 1/2″ IPS relationship
5-7/16″ spout clearance
6-7/16″ spout achieve