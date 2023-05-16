Top 10 Best kingston brass bathroom faucet parts Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The Heritage Prevalent Bathroom Faucet will provide class and operate reworking any toilet with its regular styling and quality make. The Victorian type spout features a extended 6-1/2″ spout access and 5-3/16″ spout clearance. The vintage cross handles on this faucet effortlessly regulate drinking water temperature and quantity and decide on from quite a few unique kinds of handles to match any decor. Leading complete will resist corrosion and tarnishing and is offered in polished chrome, polished brass, oil rubbed bronze, and satin nickel. Stable brass building for exceptional sturdiness and overall performance and retail pop-up drain is included.

Sound brass design

Tough washerless cartridge

Deck mount 8″ to 16″ popular 3-hole set up

1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM Spout Circulation rate at 60 PSI

Common 1/2″ IPS relationship

5-7/16″ spout clearance

6-7/16″ spout achieve