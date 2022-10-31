Top 10 Best kingston brass bathroom faucet parts Reviews

Top 10 Rated kingston brass bathroom faucet parts in 2022 Comparison Table
Kingston Brass KB602PX Restoration 4-Inch Centerset Lavatory Faucet with Porcelain Cross Handle, Polished Brass
- Brass construction
- Duraseal washerless cartridge
- 4-Inch center set installation
- Max 1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM Water Flow Rate At 60 PSI (ASME standard)
- Compliant with California Energy Commission Title 20
Kingston Brass K206M0 Showerscape Shower Arm, Matte Black
- Durable Brass Construction
- 1/2" IPS Male Thread Connection
- Decorative 2-1/4" Flange Diameter
- Shower Arm Features a 5-3/4" Reach
- Wall Mount Installation
Kingston Brass DTT5302A0 Made to Match Easy Touch Toe-Tap Drain Conversion Kit, Tub, Matte Black
- High Quality Zinc Alloy and ABS Construction
- Threaded Adapter Bushing Fits 1-1/2" and 1-3/8" Drain Shoe Sizes
- Includes Threaded Adapter Bushing, Strainer, Overflow Plate and Bath Shoe
- Easy to Work Toe Tap Drain
- Corrosion-Resistant Finish
Kingston Brass KB471 Laundry Faucet, Polished Chrome
- Solid brass construction
- Duraseal washerless cartridge
- Deck mount 4" centerset 2-hole installation
- Standard 1/2" IPS connection
- 2-5/8" spout clearance
Kingston Brass KB6238LL Legacy Tub and Shower Faucet, Brushed Nickel,5-Inch Spout Reach
- Solid brass construction
- Duraseal washerless cartridge
- Wall mount installation
- Fine artistic craftsmanship
- Easy installation
Kingston Brass CC3111 Convertor Shower Unit, Polished Chrome,61-inch Length
- Constructed in solid brass
- Wall mount setup; Includes a 62-Inch tall shower riser
- Features a 5-1/4-Inch reach tub filler spout. REFER PDFs FOR BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF THE PRODUCT
- Max 2.0 GPM/7.6 LPM Water Flow Rate At 80 PSI On Showerhead
- Compliant with California Energy Commission Title 20
Kingston Brass DLT5301A7 Lift & Turn Tub Drain Kit, Brushed Brass
- High Quality Zinc Alloy and ABS Construction
- Threaded Adapter Bushing Fits 1-1/2" and 1-3/8" Drain Shoe Sizes
- Includes Strainer, Overflow Plate and Adapter
- Universal Fit
- Corrosion-Resistant Finish
Kingston Brass DTT208 Tip-Toe Bath Tub Drain, Brushed Nickel
- Fabricated from solid brass for reliability
- Fits 1-1/2" (nominal) NPSM coarse thread drain shoes
- 1-7/8" OD (actual) thread diameter
- 2-13/16" overall drain diameter
- 1-3/8" thread length
Kingston Brass KPK107P Trimscape Plumbing Supply Kit Combo, Brushed Brass
- Complete Supply and Drain Kit for Pedestal or Console Applications
- 2 pieces 1/4 turn hardisc angle stops with metal cross handle and ceramic Hot & Cold index
- 1 piece traditional style of 1-1/4" O.D decorative P-trap
- 2 pieces 30" bullnose supply line, 3/8" O.D
- 2 pieces traditional decorative flanges
Kingston Brass KB245AX Twin Handle Tub and Shower Faucet with Decor Cross Handle, Oil Rubbed Bronze, 5-Inch Spout Reach , Oil-Rubbed Bronze
- Solid brass construction
- Duraseal washerless cartridge
- Includes rough-in valve
- Standard 1/2-14 NPT connection
- 7.0 GPM/26.5 LPM spout flow rate at 80 PSI
Our Best Choice: Kingston Brass KB5618PL Restoration 4-Inch Centerset Lavatory Faucet, Brushed Nickel
Useful and Fashionable Faucets Provides an Irresistible Magnificence to the Lavatory. Design and style is Perfectly Co-Ordinated to Match the Bathroom decor. Kingston Brass Taps Fulfill ASME Regular for Durable and Dependable Functionality. Wide Picks of Unique Intended Handles are Obtainable and are Flexible to Transform the Faucet Seems to be in Several Ways to Match the Bathroom Types. Timeless Structure made available you with a solution for both premiere house decor and famous durability. All goods appear with a generous products warranty. Many Hardware Extras are created to match faucets to entire your property into a designer estate. This product are unable to ship to CA or VT.
Superior Quality Brass Construction
Tough Washlerless Cartridge
Matching Pop-Up Provided
Spout Top: 4-13/16″
Spout Get to: 3-1/2″
1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM Spout Stream Charge At 60 PSI (ASME typical)