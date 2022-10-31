Home » Others » Top 10 Best kingston brass bathroom faucet parts Reviews

Bestseller No. 1
Kingston Brass KB602PX Restoration 4-Inch Centerset Lavatory Faucet with Porcelain Cross Handle, Polished Brass
Kingston Brass KB602PX Restoration 4-Inch Centerset Lavatory Faucet with Porcelain Cross Handle, Polished Brass
  • Brass construction
  • Duraseal washerless cartridge
  • 4-Inch center set installation
  • Max 1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM Water Flow Rate At 60 PSI (ASME standard)
  • Compliant with California Energy Commission Title 20
$108.05
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 2
Kingston Brass K206M0 Showerscape Shower Arm, Matte Black
Kingston Brass K206M0 Showerscape Shower Arm, Matte Black
  • Durable Brass Construction
  • 1/2" IPS Male Thread Connection
  • Decorative 2-1/4" Flange Diameter
  • Shower Arm Features a 5-3/4" Reach
  • Wall Mount Installation
$22.72
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 3
Kingston Brass DTT5302A0 Made to Match Easy Touch Toe-Tap Drain Conversion Kit, Tub, Matte Black
Kingston Brass DTT5302A0 Made to Match Easy Touch Toe-Tap Drain Conversion Kit, Tub, Matte Black
  • High Quality Zinc Alloy and ABS Construction
  • Threaded Adapter Bushing Fits 1-1/2" and 1-3/8" Drain Shoe Sizes
  • Includes Threaded Adapter Bushing, Strainer, Overflow Plate and Bath Shoe
  • Easy to Work Toe Tap Drain
  • Corrosion-Resistant Finish
$26.95
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 4
Kingston Brass KB471 Laundry Faucet, Polished Chrome
Kingston Brass KB471 Laundry Faucet, Polished Chrome
  • Solid brass construction
  • Duraseal washerless cartridge
  • Deck mount 4" centerset 2-hole installation
  • Standard 1/2" IPS connection
  • 2-5/8" spout clearance
$40.81
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 5
Kingston Brass KB6238LL Legacy Tub and Shower Faucet, Brushed Nickel,5-Inch Spout Reach
Kingston Brass KB6238LL Legacy Tub and Shower Faucet, Brushed Nickel,5-Inch Spout Reach
  • Solid brass construction
  • Duraseal washerless cartridge
  • Wall mount installation
  • Fine artistic craftsmanship
  • Easy installation
$90.41
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 6
Kingston Brass CC3111 Convertor Shower Unit, Polished Chrome,61-inch Length
Kingston Brass CC3111 Convertor Shower Unit, Polished Chrome,61-inch Length
  • Constructed in solid brass
  • Wall mount setup; Includes a 62-Inch tall shower riser
  • Features a 5-1/4-Inch reach tub filler spout. REFER PDFs FOR BETTER UNDERSTANDING OF THE PRODUCT
  • Max 2.0 GPM/7.6 LPM Water Flow Rate At 80 PSI On Showerhead
  • Compliant with California Energy Commission Title 20
$51.97
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 7
Kingston Brass DLT5301A7 Lift & Turn Tub Drain Kit, Brushed Brass
Kingston Brass DLT5301A7 Lift & Turn Tub Drain Kit, Brushed Brass
  • High Quality Zinc Alloy and ABS Construction
  • Threaded Adapter Bushing Fits 1-1/2" and 1-3/8" Drain Shoe Sizes
  • Includes Strainer, Overflow Plate and Adapter
  • Universal Fit
  • Corrosion-Resistant Finish
$26.00
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 8
Kingston Brass DTT208 Tip-Toe Bath Tub Drain, Brushed Nickel
Kingston Brass DTT208 Tip-Toe Bath Tub Drain, Brushed Nickel
  • Fabricated from solid brass for reliability
  • Fits 1-1/2" (nominal) NPSM coarse thread drain shoes
  • 1-7/8" OD (actual) thread diameter
  • 2-13/16" overall drain diameter
  • 1-3/8" thread length
$23.09
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 9
Kingston Brass KPK107P Trimscape Plumbing Supply Kit Combo, Brushed Brass
Kingston Brass KPK107P Trimscape Plumbing Supply Kit Combo, Brushed Brass
  • Complete Supply and Drain Kit for Pedestal or Console Applications
  • 2 pieces 1/4 turn hardisc angle stops with metal cross handle and ceramic Hot & Cold index
  • 1 piece traditional style of 1-1/4" O.D decorative P-trap
  • 2 pieces 30" bullnose supply line, 3/8" O.D
  • 2 pieces traditional decorative flanges
$187.46
Buy on Amazon
SaleBestseller No. 10
Kingston Brass KB245AX Twin Handle Tub and Shower Faucet with Decor Cross Handle, Oil Rubbed Bronze, 5-Inch Spout Reach , Oil-Rubbed Bronze
Kingston Brass KB245AX Twin Handle Tub and Shower Faucet with Decor Cross Handle, Oil Rubbed Bronze, 5-Inch Spout Reach , Oil-Rubbed Bronze
  • Solid brass construction
  • Duraseal washerless cartridge
  • Includes rough-in valve
  • Standard 1/2-14 NPT connection
  • 7.0 GPM/26.5 LPM spout flow rate at 80 PSI
$103.82
Buy on Amazon
Are you looking for top 10 best kingston brass bathroom faucet parts for the budget in 2022? After evaluating and analyzing in detail more than 48,532 customer satisfaction about top 10 best kingston brass bathroom faucet parts in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:

Our Best Choice: Kingston Brass KB5618PL Restoration 4-Inch Centerset Lavatory Faucet, Brushed Nickel


Our rating:4.9 out of 5 stars (4.9 / 5)



Check Price on Amazon


[ad_1] Useful and Fashionable Faucets Provides an Irresistible Magnificence to the Lavatory. Design and style is Perfectly Co-Ordinated to Match the Bathroom decor. Kingston Brass Taps Fulfill ASME Regular for Durable and Dependable Functionality. Wide Picks of Unique Intended Handles are Obtainable and are Flexible to Transform the Faucet Seems to be in Several Ways to Match the Bathroom Types. Timeless Structure made available you with a solution for both premiere house decor and famous durability. All goods appear with a generous products warranty. Many Hardware Extras are created to match faucets to entire your property into a designer estate. This product are unable to ship to CA or VT.

Superior Quality Brass Construction
Tough Washlerless Cartridge
Matching Pop-Up Provided
Spout Top: 4-13/16″
Spout Get to: 3-1/2″
1.2 GPM/4.5 LPM Spout Stream Charge At 60 PSI (ASME typical)

