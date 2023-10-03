Top 10 Best kids electric toothbrushes Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Package Dimensions‏:‎11.5 x 8.62 x 2.64 inches; 10.86 OuncesBatteries‏:‎1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)Date First Available‏:‎November 2, 2020Manufacturer‏:‎Electronic Toothbrush Etc.ASIN‏:‎B08R5R3PGK

【5 HIGH-PERFORMANCE BRUSHING MODES】- Clean(gentle) and White(strong) to suit different conditions of teeth of gums, long press to switch mode, so you can choose different modes according to your preferences and dentist’s recommendations.

【6 Replacement brush heads, “W” shape design】- Comes with 6 replacement brush heads to avoid order new replacement brush heads frequently. The bristles are made with DUPONT nylon, “W” shape design to suit teeth topography for thorough cleaning of gums and hard to reach areas.

【Smart Vibrating Notification Timer】- Built in smart timer control, 30 seconds interval reminding you to move to the next quadrant of your mouth, and totally in 2 minutes(4 quadrants), which is highly recommended by professional dentists, as a correct brushing way.

【60 days battery life, Wireless Charge, IPX7 Waterproof】- One 5 hours full charge last 60 days of normal usage (2 times per day), the largest battery capacity on the market with low battery reminding and automatically cuts off power after full charge. Ultra fast USB charging. Also, IPX7 waterproof to be used at bath and shower.【CONTACT US】Login your amazon account > choose “Your orders” > find the order ID > click “Contact seller”.

