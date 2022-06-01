Top 10 Best keys solar rx Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

As a daily security, Photo voltaic Rx is built to provide the greatest actual physical security from UVA and SPF 30 for UVB burning rays with no working with a chemical sunscreen. Keys Photo voltaic Rx carries a UVB (UV Burning) rating of SPF 30+ and a UVA (UV Getting older) of 4 stars utilizing the EU ranking process. It is vital to observe that 90% of all visible skin getting older arrives from UVA.brALL/Photo voltaic Rx is the two moisturizer and sunblock. It brings together the therapeutic calming homes of Keys` Luminos moisturizer and provides a 20% concentration of uncoated nano-zinc oxide to provide a physical UVA and UVB blocking to secure towards UV activated Melanoma and Skin Cancer. Their nano-zinc oxide (ZnO) is uncoated to deliver therapeutic therapies affiliated with zinc oxide. The uncoated zinc has also confirmed to be anti-bacterial and antimicrobial and can decrease redness, rosacea, age places and melasma. Solar Rx carries a EWG Pores and skin Deep Rating of ( to 10 scale where is greatest).

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Deal Dimensions‏:‎4.9 x 1.8 x 1.6 inches 3.2 Ounces

Department‏:‎Body Palms & Ft

UPC‏:‎787734544634 885154380921 184538000258 885262387935 885230337047 885155313447

Manufacturer‏:‎Keys

ASIN‏:‎B018IWM9KK

Nation of origin: United states

