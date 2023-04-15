Top 10 Best keen safety toe work boots Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Action into a person of our lightest get the job done boots nonetheless. With our keen luftcell air-injected midsole and lightweight aluminum safety toe, The San Jose is particularly light, and the PU midsoles are made use of for weightless ease and comfort. Weighing 25.75 oz / 730 g (for every boot), designed with durable, drinking water-resistant leather and showcasing a moisture-wicking lining the San Jose 6” Alloy Toe Wedge operate boot for men is designed off KEEN’s classic broader footwear sort. Keen Utility products present removable insoles. This reliable function boot is terrific for medium-responsibility function in building, vitality, utilities, routine maintenance, and production. All Eager Utility products and solutions use a organic, probiotic-primarily based technologies named CleansportNXT for breaking down odor in sweat though also sourcing leather from tanneries certified by the Leather Functioning Group (LWG) which is the gold-common for responsibly sourced leather. Keen Utility believes in making do the job boots that make function and life much better. To further more help that mission, Keen Utility has been “Putting Superior to Work” by means of its non-financial gain partnerships within just the Undertaking Establish program. From serving to place veterans back on their ft to supporting conservation corps work throughout the region, Eager Utility places excellent to do the job, very first.

Products Dimensions‏:‎0.39 x .39 x .39 inches 1.75 Kilos

Merchandise model number‏:‎1020053

Department‏:‎Mens

Day 1st Available‏:‎September 6, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎KEEN Utility

ASIN‏:‎B078KQ98Q1

Imported

Rubber sole

Shaft measures roughly 6″ from arch

Boot opening steps roughly 12″ all over

ALLOY TOE: Still left and proper asymmetrical aluminum alloy safety toes weigh 35% considerably less than steel toes This get the job done boot satisfies or exceeds ASTM F2412 and F2413, M I/75, and C/75 EH Standards

TRACTION: Oil- and slip-resistant, non-marking, rubber outsoles Manufactured with wedge tread, and siped outsole that assists present traction on slick, flat terrain with limited debris buildup Fulfills ASTM F1677 Mark II and ASTM F2913 SATRA non-slip specifications

