Top 10 Best keen safety shoes Reviews

keen safety shoes – Are you Googling for top 10 great keen safety shoes for the budget in 2022? Our AI system had scanned more than 48,233 customer satisfaction about top 10 best keen safety shoes in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
keen safety shoes
- COMPOSITE TOE: Left and right asymmetrical, non-metallic carbon-fiber toes, a composite material, offer an unobtrusive fit and are 15% lighter than steel; The Flint II Sport Low work shoe meets or exceeds ASTM F2412 and F2413 I/75 and C/75 Standards
- TRACTION: Oil- and slip-resistant, non-marking, rubber outsoles are used for improved traction that meet or exceed ASTM F1677 MARK II and ASTM F2913 SATRA Non-Slip Testing Standards; Siped outsole disperses liquids quickly for increased traction
- SUPPORT: Made with KEEN.ReGEN a lightweight, compression-resisting midsole providing 50% more energy return than standard EVA foam; ESS stability shank for midfoot support and KONNECTFIT heel capture system for a locked-in feel
- WATER RESISTANT: Moisture-wicking textile lining transports moisture away from feet; Water-resistant leather provides a barrier against liquid absorption and helps preserve the quality of the leather over time
- COMFORT: Mesh liner provides breathability to help keep feet cool in warm environments, Removable metatomical PU footbed for long lasting support; CleansportNXT provides natural odor protection using probiotics
- ALLOY TOE: Left and right asymmetrical aluminum alloy safety toes weigh 35% less than steel toes; The La Conner Low Alloy Toe ESD work shoe meets or exceeds ASTM F2412 and F2413, M I/75, and C/75 SD Standards
- TRACTION: Oil- and slip-resistant, non-marking, rubber outsoles; Lug sole patterns provide grip even on slick surfaces; This work shoe meets or exceeds ASTM F1677 Mark II and ASTM F2913 SATRA non-slip standards
- SUPPORT: ESD shoes conduct static electricity through the insole, linings, outsole and into the ground, helping regulate the buildup of electrical charge on a person’s body; Made with a (TPU) Thermal Plastic Urethane shank used for midfoot support.
- WATERPROOF: KEEN.DRY a waterproof, breathable membrane lets vapor out without letting water in; Durable waterproof protection stands up to wet weather, and the lug outsole adds traction
- TRACTION: KEEN ALL-TERRAIN rubber outsole provides high-traction grip in muddy environments and on rocky surfaces; Non-marking rubber outsoles leaves no trace or imprints when walking indoors
- SUPPORT & COMFORT: External stability shank offers lightweight support for improved mobility and torsion control on uneven surfaces; Cushioned collar reduces irritation and discomfort around ankle; Mesh lining helps keep feet cool in warmer environments
- FIT & COMFORT: This internal support mechanism is anatomically engineered to provide excellent arch support and cradle the original form of the foot; This style runs a 1/2 size small; We suggest ordering a 1/2 size larger than your usual size
- CARE TIPS: To treat day to day wear and tear, especially on lighter color leathers, we recommend using a leather cleaner and conditioner, found at most footwear dealers and/or shoe repair shops
- Torsional Stability Shank
- Mesh Liner provides breathability to help keep feet cool in warm environment
- Dual density compression molded Eva midsole
- Left and Right asymmetrical steel toes
- Reflective webbing for additional safety
- Alloy Toe: Left and right asymmetrical aluminum safety toes weigh 35% less than steel toes, and meet or exceed ASTM F2412 and F2413 ESD 100 standards
- Underfoot Protection: Electrical Hazard (EH)-rated footwear provides a secondary source of protection incase accidentally coming into contact with live electrical circuits
- Traction: Oil- and slip-resistant, non-marking, siped, rubber outsoles for improved traction that meet or exceed ASTM F1677-96 and F2913 SATRA standards
- Support & Comfort: Features KEEN.ReGEN technology; a lightweight, compression-resisting midsole providing 50% more energy return than standard EVA foam making safety footwear more comfortable. Includes removable PU insole
- Additional Features: Breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool in warmer temperatures and non-mutilating upper reduces the change of marking or scratching surfaces when working around sensitive or expensive parts
- Alloy Toe: Left and right asymmetrical aluminum safety toes weigh 35% less than steel toes, and meet or exceed ASTM F2412 and F2413 ESD 100 standards
- ESD Shock Reduction: Electro static dissipative (ESD) footwear is constructed to reduce excess static electricity by conducting the charge from the body to the ground when working around electronics, technology, and other machinery
- Traction: Oil- and slip-resistant, non-marking, siped, rubber outsoles for improved traction that meet or exceed ASTM F1677-96 and F2913 SATRA standards
- Support & Comfort: Features KEEN.ReGEN technology; a lightweight, compression-resisting midsole providing 50% more energy return than standard EVA foam making safety footwear more comfortable. Includes removable PU insole
- Additional Features: Breathable mesh upper keeps your feet cool in warmer temperatures and non-mutilating upper reduces the change of marking or scratching surfaces when working around sensitive or expensive parts
- STEEL TOE: Left and right asymmetrical uniquely anatomically correct steel toe design provides a roomier toe box for maximum comfort and unobtrusive fit; The Lansing Mid work boot for men meets or exceeds ASTM F2412 and F2413 I/75 and C/75 Standards
- TRACTION: Oil- and slip-resistant, non-marking, rubber outsoles are used for improved traction that meet or exceed ASTM F1677 MARK II and ASTM F2913 SATRA Non-Slip Testing Standards; Lug sole patterns provide grip even on slick surfaces
- WATERPROOF: KEEN.DRY is a waterproof, breathable membrane liner that lets vapor out without letting water in for keeping your feet dry and comfortable; The Pittsburgh 6” boot does have a mesh liner that integrates with the waterproof membrane
- UNDER FOOT PROTECTION: Electrical Hazard (EH)-rated to provide a secondary source of protection from live electrical circuits; A full-length TPU stability shank gives added support
- SAFETY & COMFORT: Reflective safety features run the entire length of the shoe for added visibility; Moisture-wicking textiles are used to keep feet dry and CLEANSPORT NXT provides natural odor protection using probiotics
- Left and Right Asymmetrical Steel Toes
- Nubuck Waterproof Leather Upper
- Torsional Stability Shank (TSS) for Midfoot Support
- Removable Metatomical Dual Density EVA Footbed
- Oil- and Slip-Resistant Non-Marking Outsole
- Steel Toe: left and right asymmetrical, wider steel toes offering maximum comfort and unobtrusive fit that meet or exceed ASTM F2412 and F2413 EH compression and impact safety standards
- Traction: oil- and Slip-Resistant, Non-Marking, siped, rubber outsoles for improved traction that meet or exceed ASTM f1677-96 and F2913 SATRA standards
- Underfoot protection: Electrical Hazard (eh)-rated footwear provides a secondary source of protection incase accidentally coming into contact with live Electrical circuits
- Support & comfort: Features keen.Regen technology; a lightweight, compression-resisting midsole providing 50% more energy return than standard EVA foam making safety footwear more comfortable
- Additional safety features: reflective webbing is added near heel counter for better visibility and locking metal lace hooks help keep laces tight for increased ankle support
- FIT & COMFORT: Compression molded EVA midsole insole provides unparallel comfort right out of the box while the lace system provides a snug fit
- STYLE: Classic oxford lace design makes the Austin perfect for anything occasion from the office, a night out on the town or just going on a walk; Professional looks with outdoor
- TRACTION & SUPPORT: Made with a non-marking rubber outsole so that you leave no trace indoors; The metalogical footbed design is anatomically engineered to provide excellent arch support and cradle the natural contours of the foot
- MATERIAL: Premium canvas upper with a breathable mesh lining to keep your feet cool and comfortable all day long
- CARE TIPS: Gently brush the shoe with a soft bristle brush or hand towel to remove loose dirt and debris; Stains can be treated by lightly rubbing a gum eraser in a circular motion over the location and lightly brushing afterwards; Tough stains can be treater with vinegar and water
Our Best Choice for keen safety shoes
KEEN Utility Women’s Sparta Low Alloy Toe ESD Work Shoe
[ad_1] Weighing 16.75 oz ( 475 g) The Sparta is designed for mild industrial function, this EH-resistant operate shoe delivers a breathable mesh, non-mutilating upper. With Keen.ReGEN midsole for all-day convenience, a slip-resistant, non-marking outsole, and aluminum toes. All Eager Utility goods use a all-natural, probiotic-based technologies termed CleansportNXT for breaking down odor in sweat when also sourcing leather from tanneries qualified by the Leather Operating Team (LWG). Eager Utility thinks in making function boots that make operate and everyday living far better. In work to more aid that mission, Keen Utility has been “Putting Great to Work” by way of its non-financial gain partnerships within the Undertaking Make plan. From assisting put veterans again on their ft to supporting discussion corps work throughout the state.
Deal Dimensions:12.6 x 9.84 x 4.72 inches 14.25 Ounces
Merchandise design number:1021350
Department:Womens
Date Initial Available:February 8, 2019
Manufacturer:KEEN Utility
ASIN:B07DPQNR83
Imported
Rubber sole
Shaft steps around 3″ from arch
Boot opening measures close to 12″ all over
ALLOY TOE: Remaining and ideal asymmetrical aluminum alloy protection toes weigh 35% considerably less than metal toes The Sparta Very low Alloy Toe function shoe fulfills or exceeds ASTM F2412 and F2413, Female I/75, and C/75 SD Standards
TRACTION: Oil- and slip-resistant, non-marking, rubber outsoles Siped sole patterns present grip even on slick surfaces ESD footwear is built to minimize excessive static electric power Fulfills ASTM F1677 Mark II and ASTM F2913 SATRA non-slip expectations
So you had known what is the best keen safety shoes in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.